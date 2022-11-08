Why Was Kathy Griffin’s Twitter Account Suspended? Explained!

Twitter has taken new rules and strategies with the taking over of Elon Musk as the Chief Executive Officer. Many changes regarding the authorities of Twitter have been implemented and now Kathy Griffin is the next person to be at the end of Elon Musk’s sharp knife of amendments.

New rules and amendments would really have a toll on Twitter users worldwide and Elon Musk with his shrewdness is trying to make everything accurate and appropriate. Let us check what really happened.

Why Was Kathy Griffin’s Account Suspended?

Twitter is in the hands of the new owner as we all know and with his new strategies, Twitter was in complete changes regarding its executive authorities. As per the new rule Elon Musk, he had announced an immediate ban on accounts that would pretend to be someone else and they would be flagging them as parodies. This sudden move has resulted in strange actions and this resulted in the removal of an ‘Elon Musk’ account.

This account was held by Kathy Griffin, the comedian and she changed her account name to Elon Musk in a way to match that of the Tesla chief executive. So the core reason for suspending Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account was she attempted to impersonate a comedian.

So after this sudden suspension of her Twitter account Kathy Griffin responded derogated from her mother’s account, calling him “a–hole’ and a ‘hack’.

So this kind of impersonation could not be appreciated by the rules that have been implemented Elon Musk and according to his new rules and regulations without any delay, he suspended Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account.

Following this new parody rule Elon Musk tweeted that “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended”. Elon Musk further added that there would be no warning before any sort of suspension. Also, any change in the name would indeed result in people without any delay would lose their blue tick.

Kathy Griffin when the US midterm elections were happening tweeted under Elon Musk’s name and tweeted “After much-spirited discussion with the females in my life. I have decided that vote blue for their choice is only right (They are also sexy females, btw)”. So after this Elon Musk tweeted about the rule and she was charged with impersonating a comedian. She could get her account back for $8.

On Sunday evening, umpteen accounts had changed their name to Elon Musk or some sort of approximation of Elon Musk and it would be suspended without any further warning or delay. So the recent accounts that have been suspended as those of Kathy Griffin and the Australian satirical website named the Chaser.

Kathy Griffin Commented, “I guess not ALL the content moderators were let go? Lol”. Kathy Griffin really joked afterward about this sudden action by Elon Musk through her alternative social media platform named Mastodon, which she set up an account for last week. Also, her other comment which she posted through her mother’s performance was off the rails and seemed so derogatory.

Elon Musk restated Twitter’s existing policy, many of the accounts received bans and this was something nasty for all the users. One user who had a Twitter account with the id named Elon Musk (Parody) soon automatically got locked out. Until the account holder changed his name back the account was automatically locked and later opened.

Many social media took this sudden changes and rules into action and they reported umpteen news regarding these sorts of sudden actions which would really cause a toll on every user. So following these sorts of news Elon Musk tweeted “You represent the problem: journalists who think they are the only source of legitimate information. That’s the big lie”.

Moreover, Elon Musk with his new strategies suggested that the goal of social networks is “to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world”. And this goal would be achieved only through the possible method of its Birdwatch community fact-checking program.

So as per the rules and regulations and new methods, these sorts of chaotic changes regarding the social network are now being reserved. So now Twitter has asked dozens of people to return to work and new strategies would really make inevitable changes.

After Elon Musk became the head of Twitter he soon made certain amendments that were already planned. He had a rivalry with some of the executive officers of Twitter and revoked the position of Parag Agrawal, the former chief executive officer, Ned Segal, the financial officer, and Vijaya Gadde who was the head of legal policy trust and safety. They were pushed out of their position soon after Elon Musk took the charge of Twitter.

Elon Musk has tried several times to publicly criticize the company’s management policy and within hours of his takeover, he made drastic changes that were indeed shocking to the world.

