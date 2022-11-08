Who is Kelsea Ballerini? Who is Her Husband?

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans had made headlines again. Through their Instagram posts, the couple made it clear that they were finalizing their divorce and partying ways. According to Kelsea Ballerini, the decision was tough, but she was also grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan Evans. She also mentioned that the upcoming schedules of both artists are busy and that they both were doing their best to stay happy and positive.

Her husband Morgan Evans also shared a similar note on his Instagram story, expressing his side in the divorce. Morgan Evans also stated that he was extremely sad to confirm the news about their splitting after being together for five years. He also added that he wished it was otherwise but sadly it was not.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 and stayed together for almost five years. They do not have any children together.

Who is Kelsea Ballerini?

Kelsea Ballerini is an American-born country pop singer, who had been in the music industry since her teenage years. Kelsea Ballerini was born on September 12, 993 as an only child to the couple Ed and Carla. Her father was a former sales manager and her mother used to work in marketing. Before taking up music, Kelsea Ballerini started to take up dance lessons at the Premiere Dance Studio in Seymour, Tennessee, when she was only three years old. Kelsea wrote her first song at the age of 12, where she wrote it for her mother. She also used to sing in choirs at her school and church. Kelsea completed her formal education in Tennessee, where she attended Central High School in Knoxville, Centennial High School in Franklin, and later, Lipscomb University. She dropped out of the University after two years to follow a career in music.

Kelsea Ballerini Career

Kelsea is a popular American country pop singer and songwriter. The music career of Kelsea changed after she signed a deal with the Nashville-based record label named Black River Entertainment. The label specializes in country music. Kelsea was only 19 years old when she signed the deal. Kelsea released her first single titled ‘Love Me Like You Mean It’ in the year 2014. The following year, in 2015, Kelsea Ballerini released her debut album ‘The First Time’ through Black River. Kelsea became the first solo female country artist to hit the number one mark on the Billboard Country Airplay with a debut album after Carrie Underwood who did the same in 2006 with ‘Jesus’ Take the Wheel.’ Kelsea also became the first solo female country artist to top both, Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs, simultaneously. Kelsea did this with her song ‘Peter Pan’ which was released on March 21, 2016.

Back-to-back top-of-the-chart hits made Kelsea a popular figure in the field of music. She made it to the Forbes’ 30 under 30 – music list and was listed at number two. She also made an appearance on the 15th season of the American music reality show The Voice as a fifth coach. In 2022, Lelsea released her fourth studio album titled ‘Subject to change,’ in September. The album features a collaboration with singers Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce.

The 29-year-old country singer is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million as of 2022.

Know More About Rebel Wilson Announces the Birth of Her First Child via Surrogacy

Who is Eric Smith? Why Was He Arrested and Convicted in 1993?

Who is Morgan Evans?

Originally named Morgan John Evans, is an Australian country singer and songwriter. Morgan Evan was also a star who made it into the field of music from a very young age. Evan performed his first gig at the age of 13. Morgan Evans was born in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. He was born on April 25, 1985. He also had two younger siblings Jane and Tom. His brother Tom is also a musician and plays bass guitar. Morgan Evans attended Warners Bay Highschool and while he was in school, he formed a trio with her brother Tom and his friend Nick. Evan was the lead vocal and guitar in the group while his brother Tom played bass guitar and his friend Nick did the drums.

Morgan Evans Career

The actual music career of Morgan Evans started when he was signed by Sony BMG. After the deal, Morgan Evan Morgan released his first extended play which was titled ‘Big Skies’ in September 2007. Morgan Evan consequently released two more extended plays which were titled ‘Live Each Day’ and ‘While We’re Young,’ both in the year 2012. Morgan Evan was also spotted supporting artists like Thirsty Merc and Taylor Swift during their Australian tours.

The debut album by Morga Evan which was titled ‘Morgan Evan’ was released in March 2014. Morgan Evans won multiple awards like the Oz Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Best Australian Video of the Year at the 2014 CMC Music Awards. Morgan Evans also hosted the CMC Music Awards for three consecutive years, in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Later, Morgan Evans moved to Nashville and he was signed by Warner Music Nashville and eventually released his debut US single in the year 2017. The singer is 37 years old now and he is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million as of 2022.

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Relationship

Both the singers, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans met in 2016. They both found each other after co-hosting an award show together. The two went on o spend more time together and eventually, it was official that they were together. In 2018, Morgan Evans released his album ‘Things That We Drink.’ According to Evans, a lot of songs in the album were inspired by his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini. The couple who got engaged in 2016 finally died the knot on December 2, 2017. After around five years, on August 29, 2022, Kelsea announced that the couple has filed for divorce, and on November 3, 2022, the divorce was announced to have reached a settlement agreement which finaliZed the divorce.

The couple stayed together for around five years. They do not have any children from this marriage.