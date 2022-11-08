Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first child via surrogacy

Through her Instagram post, on November 7, Monday, actress Rebel Wilson shared the news of welcoming her first child with the help of a surrogate. The Australian comedian revealed that the baby was a girl and also shared an adorable picture of the newborn baby girl who is having a lovely nap. She shared the news, along with the photo of the baby and a lengthy caption where she expressed her love towards her baby girl and the gratitude she had for people who were with her throughout the journey.

In the caption of the post, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star also revealed the name of the baby which was Royce Lilian. In her thank you note, she mentioned her beautiful surrogate and thanked her for carrying and giving birth to the baby with grace and care. From her post, Rebel Wilson sounded so excited to start her family. She ended the note by expressing her respect to “all the Mums out there” and she stated that she felt proud to be a part of the club now. The actress is currently 42 years old.

The news of Rebel Wilson having her first baby via surrogacy was something to celebrate for her fans worldwide. The comments below the post shared by Rebel Wilson show how excited her fans are about the news. Michael Bay, the director of some of the biggest hits in Hollywood like Armageddon, Transformers, and Pearl Harbor commented below the post saying that he was so happy for her and her new baby. He also added that she better teach the baby to be funny and that Rebel was the funniest woman he has ever worked with.

In the year 2020, Rebel Wilson made an announcement about how the year was going to be the ‘Year of Health’ for her and how she planned to focus on her body and health as her goal for the year. The decision to take her health into consideration came after her desire to be a mother. For this purpose, Rebel Wilson visited a fertility clinic in the year 2019 and according to the reports, the doctor from the clinic was the person who advised Rebel to lose weight and get healthier so that she can have a better chance at harvesting and freezing her egg. Rebel Wilson worked hard to get her body fit and healthy and the result of her transformation was amazing.

After a few months, in the year 2021, Rebel Wilson spilled a piece of news to her fans that was not as thrilling. She shared a “bad news” about her fertility with her fans. In an Instagram post at that time, Rebel Wilson expressed her empathy towards all the women who were struggling with fertility issues and reassured them that ‘light will shine through all the dark clouds.’ As she mentioned, the new light in her life is her baby, Royce Lilian.

Even though she had been doing great when it comes to her personal health, Rebel Wilson saw quite a few changes in her personal life too recently. Rebel Wilson used to date Jacob Busch, who was an American businessman. He is the heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, which is an American brewing company, and he is currently 29 years old. According to the reports from ‘Us Weekly Magazine,’ Rebel Wilson broke up with Jacob in a text. The breakup was confirmed by the couple in February of this year. After her break up with Jacob Busch, Rebel revealed that she was dating someone new but further details about the relationship were not revealed by her. It was in June of 2022 that Rebel came out by revealing her relationship with Ramona Agruma via an Instagram post. In her post, Rebel Wilson said that she thought she was searching for a Disney Prince but maybe what she needed all this time was really a Disney Princess. She shared the post with a hashtag that read loveislove.

Ramona Agruma is the founder of a clothing brand which is based outside of Los Angeles, named Lemon Ve Limon. She is the first women romance of actress Rebel Wilson and the reveal of Rebel Wilson about their relationship made Ramona a popular figure. After a month of the reveal of her relationship, Rebel Wilson stated that she was happy all around in her relationship and also that she was glad to have revealed the news even though she was not completely ready.

Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 she’s a little miracle! pic.twitter.com/KXH6FfqBYq — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 7, 2022

The couple seemed to kick it off well and is reported to get along very well together. Their romance quickly took pace and after less than a year of dating, both Rebel Wilson and Ramona Aruma are reportedly engaged to each other. While Rebel Wilson shared the details about her newborn baby, any information about the involvement of Ramona in the surrogacy was not mentioned by Rebel Wilson anywhere. Even though any such information is unavailable right now, a comment from Ramona Agruma was spotted beneath the photo of baby Royce Lilian, where she used three pink heart emojis t show her love towards her arrival.

