The Houston Astros baseball pitcher, Justin Verlander is making headlines after marrying one of the most successful supermodels.

Justin Verlander is currently on the brink of possibly winning the third Cy Young Award of his career following yet another fantabulous season. His career has been that is worth to be lived again as at 39 yeast of age, he has been introduced to a variety of potential wins. A total of nine times, he has been the “All-Star,” and he has also been the American League’s strike-out head a multiple times. Back in 2011, Valendr won the coveted Triple Crown and his record was 18-4 in the last season as well.

Although we know the legend himself is cash-rich, it is inevitable to mention the role of Justin Verlander wife, supermodel Kate Upton in his life. It is a rare phenomenon that an elite-level athlete comes second to his spouse in both success, but when it’s put before our eyes, we cannot neglect the vision though. So, Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are basically like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. No wonder though as Justin Verlander wife Kate has been one of the highest-paid models for the last decade.

Who is Kate Upton?

From what you’ve read so far, you might have already picturized a version of Kate Upton in your imagination, and let us tell you, she is no less than what you have thought. Kate Upton came into the limelight when she became the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2012. Following that, she was again and again chosen as the cover girl of the magazine in 2013 and 2017.

Kate Upton Net Worth

Without a hunch, we can say Justin Verlander wife Kate Upton has surpassed a net worth that is way more than her husband’s. It would have been nearly impossible for her if ut want all the middling gigs and her Hollywood career. She has definitely amassed an insane worth, but how much is that?

While Verlander is estimated to have a net worth of $150 million, his wife, Kate Upton has a staggering $280 million. Besides, Kate Upton has a sporting ancestry as a daughter of the high school athletics director and the Texas state tennis champion. With that being said, you could say the model mogul was anyway destined to end up with an athlete. Moreover, she is the granddaughter of the co-founder of appliance manufacturer and marketer Whirlpool Corporation, which means, there still is a lot of potential money to flow into her bank account sometime in the future.

And, just like that, we can easily conclude Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are a powerful couple in the world of fame.

Kate Upton Early Life

Kate Upton was born in St. Joseph, Michigan, but was brought up in Melbourne, Florida. There, she was a student at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. At a very young age, she competed at the American Paint Horse Association at a national level. With her favorite horse Roanie, she bagged 3 APHA Reserve World Championships, 13 and Under Horsemanship, 13 and Under Western Riding, and 14-18 Western Riding. In total, she had four reserve championships.

Subsequently, with her second horse, Colby, she managed to win 14- 18 Western Riding and was also included in the top 5 14-18 Western Pleasure and 14-18 Horsemanship in 2019.

Know More About Who Is J Prince Jr? Is He Related to Takeoff’s Murder?

How Did Verlander and Kate Upton Meet?

The fortunate event happened in 2012 when she was fresh out of the Swimsuit issue cover. They have to thank baseball for arranging a chance to meet when the two were scheduled to film a 2k video for the game commercial. They spent a year dating in secret but discussed the matter in 2013. But eventually parted ways for a short period. However, their paths coincided once again in 2016 and Verlander finally popped the question to the beauty queen, who was 9 years younger than him. Hard to contain her glee, Kate Upton showed off her giant diamond ring at the Met Gala that year.

“I am excited to share it with the world!” she said.

Subsequently, the duo tied the knot in 2017, and today, they have a daughter together, Genevieve.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s Marriage

Soon after Verlander bagged his foremost World Series crown in November 2017, he went straight to marry the love of his life. The nuptials were held in a medieval church on Nov. 4, 2017.

When she was asked about the key to their happy relationship, she pointed all of her fingers at one door which was “communication.”

“We often try to work out on communication. We are open with one another and are best friends. And you know, we are just normal people,” she said.

Earlier this year, the pair hit the red carpet with their cute toddler for the MLB All-Star game.

Kate Upton Controversies

Since Kate Upton is a Christian, she considered believing in God to be something important, and therefore, she always used to wear a cross necklace. But, during a photo shoot, someone joked about the cross and asked, “Why are you wearing a cross, as if you’re religious?”

Apparently, they took off the necklace, and the whole incident was nothing like a good experience for Kate Upton, who recently disclosed what impact it had brought in her life. In fact, she even got a tattoo of the cross on her finger, realizing that she would always cherish having one with her, at all times.

In 2014, after 2 years of her breakthrough photoshoot, her nude photographs were illegally released along with several other female celebrities.

Kate Upton Awards and Nominations

The baron, who is not only a behemoth in the modeling industry but also in entertainment, has won a handful of awards in her short career. In 2012, Kate Upton was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Female Hottie. In 2013, she won the Style Awards for Model of the Year and the People Magazine Awards for People’s Sexiest Woman.

I’m ready for summer 😎 Flashback to my 2013 Vogue shoot – loved the fun summer vibes from this shoot! #FBF pic.twitter.com/dew13R3fIT — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) May 20, 2022

Know More About Yellowstone: Who is Melanie Olmstead? Tribute & Cause of Death