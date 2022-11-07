Aaron Carter Net worth - How Rich Was Backstreet Boys Fame?

The name Aaron Carter was prevalent during the early 2000s as Aaron was one of the popular teens who took the music world by storm. Being the little brother of Nick Carter from the iconic band ‘The Backstreet Boys,’ Aaron was able o make a place for himself in the entertainment industry by himself. Starting performing from the young age of seven, Aaron sold millions of copies of his debut album which was titled ‘Aaron Carter,’ which was released at the age of nine. Aaron went on to repeat the same success with his other two albums ‘Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)’ and ‘Oh Aaron’ which were his second and third albums respectively. Aaron used to perform the opening act for his brother’s band during their tour after the release of his albums. He even used to perform as the opening act for A-list celebrities like Britney Spears.

Who is Aaron Carter?

The brother of Backstreet Boys fame Nick Carter, Aaron Carter was born on December 7, 1987. He was born in Tampa, Florida. His parents were Robert Gene Carter and Jane Elizabeth. His father Robert Carter ran a retirement home. Other than his brother Nick Carter, Aaron also had three sisters. He completed his basic education in Florida, where he attended the Frank D. Miles Elementary School and the Ruskin Bond School in Florida.

Carter made his first-ever solo appearance as a performer in March of 1997. Aaron performed as the opening act for The Backstreet Boys in Berlin where he sang a cover of the song ‘Crush On You’ by ‘The Jets.’

Aaron Carter Net Worth and Salary

Aaron Carter net worth is $400 thousand as of 2022. The numbers might come as a shock owing to the popularity and success that Aaron made in such an early stage in his life. As per reports, the net worth of Aaron carter during the peak time of his successes is estimated to be valued at $200 million, and that was before Aaron turned 18.

The reason behind the loss of the fortune of the singer was the mishandling from the side of his parents. Unfortunately, it was on his 18th birthday only that Aaron came to the realization that he owed more than $4 million as tax liens. As per the law of California Child Actor’s Bill. his parents were supposed to have made a deposit valued at 15% of Aaron’s earnings into a Coogan account. According to the statement of Aaron, he was supposed to receive a sum of $20 million whereas he received only a sum of $2 million when he turned 18.

Carter filed a bankruptcy petition so that he could shed about $3.5 million of his tax debt. Carter mentioned some disagreement with his father and an eventual gunshot near his ear which made him 70% deaf in one ear. In the year 2014, Carter was able to recover from his tax debts.

A major part of Aaron Carter’s earnings was made when he was a minor boy. Aaron Carter started performing at the age of seven and before the age of 18, Aaron sold millions of copies of his records worldwide. The first three albums made by Aron were top-of-the-charts hits. This made him a star at a very young age and definitely earned him a lot of money. Aaron also made his Broadway debut t the age of 13.

Know More About Lana Clarkson Murder: Everything You Need to Know!

Not only through music but Aaron Carter also made a good sum of money through his appearances on different TV shows. He made his first appearance on TV in 1988, on an episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Figure It Out.’ He also appeared on other popular shows such as ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ and ‘Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,’ which was telecasted on ABC. Aaron Carter was also featured on the show ‘House of Carters’ which featured the Carters. It was aired on E! Network. Aaron Carter also made some appearances n several films over the span of his career. Soe the films he was a part of include ‘Popstar,’ ‘Ella Enchanted,’ and ‘Fat Albert.’

Aaron Carter Personal Life

Just like most child stars who spiral out before they reach maturity in life, Aaron also had to go through some serious troubles in his life. He was often a subject that had issues with the law often. He was arrested multiple times for different charges like over-speeding, driving under influence, and even marijuana charges. Aaron also received serious abuse from his girlfriends like model Lina Valentina, who reportedly stabbed Carter, and also his other girlfriend Melanie Martin, who was arrested for domestic violence against Aaron Carter.

Being a super popular figure at a very young age, Aaron started dating high-profile celebrities when he was just a teenager. He used to date childhood stars like Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan. Aaron Carter was engaged to Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche for just six days. He proposed to her while performing on a stage in Vegas and broke up the engagement, saying that his urge to propose was impulsive. He also dated Madison parker for a brief time of one, from 2016 to 2017. On August 5, 2017, Aaron Carter came out as bisexual. He also made it clear that even though he was bisexual, he had relationships with women only.

Aaron Carter Controversies

Even though his siblings also shared a good level of fame and popularity, the relationship between the siblings was not as good as it should have been. The feud between the siblings was often brought into social media platforms. In September 2019, Aaron Carter made a serious accusation against his sister Leslie, who passed away in 2021 due to a drug overdose. He accused her of sexually abusing him from the age of 10 to the age of 13. Aaron claimed that the abuse would take place when she failed o take her medicines for bipolar disorder. He also accused his brother Nick Carter of abusing him during his childhood. He also stated that Nick has abused a female family member too.

Aaron Carter Death

Aaron Carter who became a popular figure in his childhood itself had gone through many difficulties and struggles. It was reported by TMZ that Aaron Carter was confirmed dead by the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department. According to the reports from TMZ, Aaron was found dead in his bathtub. As of now, the reason behind the death of Aaron Carter is not made public and is know yet to be determined.

Know More About Coy Gibbs Death: JGR Co-owner Coy Gibbs Dies