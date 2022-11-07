Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Brother Nick’s Response to the Sad Tragedy

Aaron Carter was one of the highly acknowledged American rappers who managed to garner hordes of fans across the globe with his insight into singing has passed away leaving the world of music and his family in utmost deep sorrow. The elder brother of Aaron Carter announced the sorrowful news that he is profoundly expressing love and heartbreak in an Instagram post.

Bereaving Brother Nick Carter Reacts To The Tragedy

As per reports, the young Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California on November 5. This soul-crushing news was announced by Nick Carter through his Instagram post by sharing several pictures of these two brothers in their childhood and teen days. Nick Carter with an excruciating heart wrote “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth. I love you, baby brother”.

This was the reaction of Nick Carter who was deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of his baby brother whom he loved so much despite their discrepancies. So from these words, we could understand how Nick Carter loved his baby brother even though they had their share of ups and downs, agreements, and disagreements.

Who Was Aaron Carter?

Aaron Carter is one of the highly commendable singers, actors, reality TV Stars, and former teen idol who has managed to garner a tremendous amount of love and recognition from the world with his ability in singing and acting. As per sources, Aaron Carter commenced his music career at a very early age and he was so into music that he released his self-titled album at age nine.

He harbored a deep passion for music and released a self-titled album at an age of nine something highly commendable and appreciable. During his prime youth stage, he managed to open for the Backstreet Boys, and moreover, he made several appearances on TV shows including, Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Following this, he managed to release three more studio albums in the early 2000s.

Aaron Carter’s most popular and best-known records include Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), Oh, Aaron, and Another Earthquake. These records irrefutably made Aaron Carter the teen idol of teens and pre-teens. The final album of Aaron Carter was released in 2018 and the title of the album was Love. also, he appeared on Dancing with the Stars and he just swooped into the show and took fifth place in season 9. Apart from that Aaron Carter also performed on Broadway in The Fantasticks and Seussical.

Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter at their show in London. pic.twitter.com/0MKzwwdOgq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022

Aaron Carter with his deep determination to conquer steep achievements performed in various events and managed to utilize and seize every opportunity that gets in his way. Aaron Carter toured several countries as a solo artist and this drew thousands of fans to his concerts during his heyday. Aaron Carter considered Michael Jackson and Steve Perry as his idols and he always believed in the fact that ‘Fans are everything and they are the person who creates us. Aaron Carter had several plans including acting and achieving more and more in his life. With a deep passion, he was sailing toward his dreams but the unexpected hurricane made the ship sink.

Aaron Carter Cause of Death Explained!

According to reports, Aaron Carter had a profound history with the use of substance abuse and mental illness. As per the interviews it was very clear that Aaron Carter was really suffering from mental issues and he was into substance abuse. Aaron Carter had hit a rock bottom both personally and emotionally and he was really trying hard to survive in that waves. Aaron Carter was trying his level best to revert to his life by working on his mental and emotional health.

As per reports, Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub on November 5, 2022, at his home. Taylor Helgeson, who was the representative for Aaron Carter confirmed this sad news to reporters but he hasn’t given any comments regarding the cause of death. Since Aaron Carter had a great history of substance abuse and mental malady maybe these reasons could have had a hand in his death. As per what Nick Carter said through his Instagram post, Aaron Carter had an addiction, and to increase that he was into mental malady too. So something could have happened and yet there is no official report for the cause of death we cannot jump to conclusions.

Everyone knew about the rough patch of Aaron Carter with his siblings. Even in 2019, Nick Carter and Angel who is their sister had to file a restraining order against him. Aaron Carter had violent thoughts regarding the family members and in order to protect themselves they had to do what was applicable. But in spite of these irreconcilable differences, they all loved him and his sudden departure has made the family in a deep pit of sorrow and grief. So until we get an official cause of death report we could not clear the air regarding Aaron Carter’s sudden death.

