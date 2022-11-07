90’s Rapper Hurricane G Dies, Hurricane G Cause of Death

On Sunday, the groundbreaking rapper Hurricane G passed away, which left the entire hip-hop community mourning.

Hurricane G Death

Dubbing Hurricane G “a legend in her own right, EPMD’s Erick Sermon wrote, “My heart is stiffened today. One of my friends…my oldest daughter’s mother has died today.

“She appeared in all the Hip-hop magazines with almost all the top females of the time. She will be highly missed. I cannot believe this.” Semon added, “Pray for us. She was a beautiful person and a wonderful mother.”

Although no official statement has been announced regarding the hurricane G cause of death, however, in May, her daughter Lexus disclosed her mother was diagnosed with deadly lung cancer.

At the moment, Lexus wrote, “My mom has stage 4 lung cancer. Idk how many of you will get what it means but after living 30 years of my life, I am still trying to process the fact. I haven’t cried so much in my entire life,” she continued, “I have never been so disconnected from reality in my life.”

Hurricane G came to the limelight in the 1990s after appearing on Redman’s, major hit “Tonight’s da Night,” which was then followed by Redman’s other song “Dare Iz a Darkside” in 1994, and also joined hands with Xzibit on the track titled, “At the Speed of Life” even before her debut album, All Woman which was released in 1997.

Born as Gloria Rodriguez, Hurricane G was of Puerto Rican descent and she was able to rap in both English and Spanish. When her lyrics happen to be Spanish, she easily adapts a Newyorikan dialect, which is commonly called Spanglish, which is generally used by the Peurto Ricans in and around the Big Apple.

Other than Hurricane G, Messengers of Funk and the Mean Machine also include Spanglish in their songs like in their hit “Disco Dreams’ ‘ which was the first rap single ever to have Spanish lyrics in it. It was usually easier for the fans who already speak Spanish to understand the special dialect, however, her use of Spanish is different from that of the Cuban-American rapping.

Producer Domingo Padilla, who produced Hurricane G’s debut album paid tribute to the deceased writing, “I have many crazy experiences from working with hurricane G for the album, All Woman.

“We recorded that album from my apartment in Ozone Park Queens and I took the whole reel machine to 78/88 studio, only to dump the music to 2-inch reels.”

Domingo further recalled her calling him “motherfucker” and said he will definitely miss talking to her through phone calls. “Gloria was a witty person with a kind heart, but when she gets mad, better stay out of her way. I saw her make one famous radio personality cry and when I asked her while returning why she did that, she kept it real with me and said, ‘Domingo, that bi*** is a 2 face.”

The American rapper released a single titled, “Somebody Else,” which quickly hoped at #10 by Billboard Magazine on Hot Rap Singles. The song also charted at #54 on their Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles. Hurricane G had appeared on several albums by Delinquent Habits, Keith Murray, Funkdoobiest, Redman, Cocoa Brovaz, Xzibit, and others. On top of that, she also appeared on “P.E. 2000” BY Puff Daddy. In fact, she was the first and foremost female member of the Hit Squad.

In the 90s, Hurricane G joined the Def Squad, becoming the first female member there along with Redman, Keith Murray, and Eric Sermon. In early 1994, the Brooklyn native signed contracts with Capital, but she didn’t last long with the label.

Capitol did major downsizing which led the Brooklyn native to realize that she was left with no records. Later in 1997, she came across Jellybean Benitez’s New-York based H.O.L.A.(acronym for Home of Latino Artists) Recordings. In September 1997, H.O.L.A released All Woman, listing Benitez( who is renowned for being Madonna’s early wellwishers) as the executive producer. Sadly, the album failed to gain the expected traction from the fans, but she later released many more albums that skyrocketed her success.

Hurricane G’s best songs include underground Lockdown and All the Way Life from the album All Woman, Mami & Papi, and Somebody Else.

