Will There Be A ‘Degrassi’ Series Revival?

It is indeed a piece of bad news for the Degrassi fans that HBO Max has decided not to move forward with the revival of this series. As per reports, the streaming service had announced a series revival because of its popularity and acknowledgment but HBO Max vehemently affirmed their stance on this project.

The Degrassi Revival Won’t Be Progressing At HBO Max

The Degrassi film franchise gave away a high sense of popularity across the world and they were expecting to release the revival of this series in somewhat 2023 also the filming was expected to commence in Toronto this past summer.

But don’t get fully wrapped up in sadness since this is not entirely a piece of bad news because it is HBO Max has decided not to have a reopening of this Degrassi franchise, but there are other options left. So we could hope that as Degrassi fans that the team would find another alternative way and we could be able to have the Sixth revival of the Degrassi visual feast coming into our lives.

Degrassi the original series actually revolved around characters who are indulging in high school experiences and the thrilling but excruciating journey of self-discovery.

So this new upcoming series was planned to be set in Toronto and the story would be revolving around a group of teenagers and school faculties who are forced to live under the intimidating shadow of events that both bind them together and also at the same time really tears them apart.

As per reports, the show was to be helmed by Lara Azzopardi, Mary Kills, and Julia Cohen who were the showrunners and executive producers of the show. So at the time of the order to have a revival of the Degrassi Franchise Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen stated that “ What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama.

We are honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes”.

These were the exciting words from the showrunners who were avidly planning to bring the next sequel to the Degrassi franchise. And they were really making things forward to have a new exciting and riveting visual feast but unfortunately, things turned pretty weird and went upside down beyond their anticipation.

So it is confirmed that the Degrassi revival won’t be happening and HBO Max has decided not to open this sequel. Later HBO Max itself announced that it would be delighted to have the series in January.

This series would be having ten hour-long episodes and the setting would be the story of high school teenagers and school faculties who would have to witness certain nail-biting situations which life throws upon them.

The planned new Degrassi series would be the sixth in line in the Canadian teen drama franchise including The Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Degrassi: Next Class.

So these mentioned shows had a great effect across the globe and audiences highly acknowledged this Degrassi franchise because of its success they have decided to get another revival from the Degrassi but partially in vain.

What Could Be The Possible Reason For HBO Max To Take This Decision?

Why HBO Max has decided to change their plans when it was already planned long back is unknown yet. It is only known that they have taken a firm decision not to have a reopening to the Degrassi Revival on their platform but that doesn’t mean the revival would be in peril.

We could harbor the indomitable hope that the showrunners and other authorities would certainly find a new way possible to bring this highly-planned project forward.

Since HBO Max has confirmed long back that they will be honored to have a revival for this Degrassi Franchise streaming on their platform but it is really repugnant that what really made them a re-thinking over their decision.

The only news related to this is that the revival of Degrassi wouldn’t be streaming on HBO Max. other than that there is nothing to discuss further since the facts related to this sudden change is not disclosed yet.

The Degrassi Franchise

The Degrassi is one of the highly endorsing and totally appealing Canadian teen drama franchises which was created by Kit Hood and Linda Schuyler that happened in 1979. As per reports, this franchise originated from a string of short films which entailed the story of children living on the eponymous De Grassi Street.

There are five series in this franchise including, The kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Degrassi: Next Class.

The above-mentioned series in the franchise really had a major effect on the entire world because of its riveting and impeccable style of making. So now the hope for a revival is up in the air but we could expect that something would be coming it is a way for everyone who has been avidly waiting for this revival since HBO Max announced it long back.