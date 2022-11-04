Blacko’s Alleged Sex Tape: Truth Revealed

After Thursday morning Mohammed Ismail Sharif who is popularly known by his professional name as Blacko aka Black Sheriff was really trending on Twitter because of an alleged leaked sex tape. This sudden news got circulated all over the internet and the Black Sheriff was really in an uncanny predicament. The musician who is now at his steep career has now been accused of a crime which is absolutely repugnant in which he was starring in the raunchy short video where we can see a woman performing fellatio on him and inexplicably going further to ‘ride’ him. Let us see what the actual fact is related to the sex tape.

The Truth Revealed

After digging deeper into the source and other details related to the video it is confirmed that it was not the Black Sheriff who was in the video. Though the impeccable resemblance is uncanny the person who was in that video was an amateur pornstar. This amateur star goes by the name LA on Twitter and the woman who was with him in that video was his partner Jaz.

The fans of this riveting musician were all shocked and they were really pondering over the demeaning act of their idol figure. But at the same time without any sort of so-called pent-up emotions, Black Sheriff was really not affected by any of these accusations. After everything became profoundly clear people across the globe came up with their ardent support for the Black Sheriff who was trapped in this unexpected selcouth plight and was on the verge of defamatory.

The close uncanny resemblance with that pornstar has really taken a toll on Black Sheriff but he stood strong and his courage to face the negative impacts of society was commendable. Albeit Black Sheriff is at the top of his career this could have really marked a red flag in his career. But finally, for his sake of him, the truth got revealed and Black Sheriff was out of the equation.

One of the interesting tweets by one of his fans reads “ They are just trying to bring you down but the vacuole in your soul is stronger than the weapons of the enemies. #Blacko to the world. Your success becomes the agony in their heart. Keep winning Soja #BlackSherif

Many of his fans became frustrated that this video has gone viral and some of them still think that it would Black sheriff who is involved in this video. This is what happens when some of the nitwit porn addicts get highly intoxicated. They would post these sorts of daft and unwanted things and the following content creators and bloggers would happily take that and they will do their job happily and a piece of news is flashed. But these nitwits porn addicts or the bloggers or the content creators won’t even show the common courtesy to check the true facts related to the news instead, they publish these untrue and fake stories by adding some salt and spicy to it and it would certainly defame renowned personalities and global icons. So it was indeed a massive trap for Black Sheriff but he somehow got escaped from it because the truth was disclosed. Otherwise, this single video would have really made a toll on his steep career.

Who is Black Sheriff?

Mohammed Ismail Shariff is one of the deadly talented and highly promising Ghanaian musicians and performers who hail from Konongo. Popularly and professionally known by the name Black Sheriff he was born on January 9, 2002, and he is also known by the name Blacko, Kwaku Frimpong, and Kwaku Killa.

His street anthem named Second Sermon Black Sheriff gained mainstream acclaim when he released it in July 2021. On Audiomack Black Sheriff aka Blacko has managed to garner over a hundred million streams because of his riveting catchy hooks and choruses. Moreover, his single album titled Kwaku the Traveller in March 2022 peaked at number one on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts. And surprisingly this single song became the most Shazamed song in the world across genres.

Black Sheriff is born on the outskirts of Konongo-Zongo in his hometown in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He was deprived of his parent’s attention and care because both of them stayed overseas and so he had to live with his auntie and with the other extended family members. He was exposed to nuanced cultures because of his nomadic lifestyle.

As a voice for the youth, Black Sheriff became highly influential and he gained a massive breakthrough with the release of his ‘First Sermon’. After this gradually Black Sheriff with his enthralling musical talents started to make waves in the local and international music space and he garnered several awards including Hip-hop Artiste of the year, Hiplife song of the year, and New Artiste of the year. Moreover, he also managed to bag four coveted awards in the 3Music Awards too.

Because of his scintillating wit in music, Black Sheriff aka Blacko became the first Ghanaian artist to surpass a hundred million streams on the Boomplay platform in June 2022.