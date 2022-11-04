Alyssa Scott Pregnant With Nick Cannon’s 12th Child: Shares Nude Maternity Picture

The internet is crammed with the latest news revolving around the nude maternity photoshoot done by Alyssa Scot and thereby she confirms her pregnancy. Alyssa Scott is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s child and she has confirmed the news with a riveting maternity photoshoot On Alyssa Scott’s Instagram

Alyssa Scott Shares Nude Maternity Pictures

One of the most highly remarkable models in the industry shared two variety of photos via her Instagram account this Thursday where she is showing herself where they both are sharing a bathtub. In the first black-and-white Alyssa Scott Instagram pic, Nick Cannon is kissing her baby bump passionately and she is bowing her head in return.

The next picture that follows is where Alyssa Scott is standing nude where she has managed to cover her breasts with her bare hands Nick Cannon is in a posture bending the knee and with his left hand touching her baby cute bump and having his right hand on her thighs. These two photos within the blink of an eye became viral and it was highly acknowledged by hordes of fans across the globe.

Alyssa Scott is completely on cloud nine for this new upcoming gift she captioned these photos as “a Miracle & a Blessing”. Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon had a son named Zen in June 2021 but the poor little one was lost due to brain cancer after five months after his birth.

That was a massive loss to the couple and Alyssa Scott is also the mother of a four-year-old daughter named Zella. This daughter is from her previous relationship and in May rumors sprouted regarding her pregnancy.

Alyssa Scott made an end to all the rumors by posting a picture of her where she is fervently budding her belly. She posted this picture in October by asserting the rumors to be true but at that time she did not reveal Nick Cannon’s paternity at that time. Moreover, Nick Cannon, the Drumline star is currently expecting another baby with Abby De La Rosa.

With Abby De La Rosa he also shares twins named Zion and Zillion. Furthermore, Nick Cannon is father to seven more children with four other women including Mariah Carey whom he shares a set of twins, and Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, and Lanisha Cole respectively are his other ex-partners.

Nevertheless, during an event in New York Nick Cannon once said that he had failed terribly at being monogamous and maintaining relationships. He was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 but unfortunately, he had to come out of the relationship. So Nick Cannon once said about his capricious behavior that “I feel like I would marry someone who will understand me and can stand by me. Where they are weak, you are strong. And If I can ever find somebody who knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that’s probably somebody I could rock with for life”.

Surprisingly many of his partners have come forward to defend Nick Cannon and they were like praising open relationships and clarified that Nick Cannon is not a cult leader to be criticized.

Who Is Alyssa Scott?

Alyssa Scott is one the riveting and intriguing American models and highly influential Instagram stars who was born on October 12, 1993. Alyssa Scott is popularly known as a former Wild N Out model. With her amazing personality and acuity in being a model, she has risen to prominence with a snap of the fingers. Alyssa Scott’s net worth is estimated at around $1 Million.

Alyssa Scott was born on the outskirts of Austin, Texas and she was the daughter of Alan and Lisa Marie Scott. She has two siblings named Alex and also a sister. Alyssa Scott and her personal life were clearly open and it was so open to criticism too.

But Alyssa Scott’s relationship status is single and she is involved in an open relationship with Nick Cannon. With a successful career, she happily shares her life with her loved ones.

Who Is Nick Cannon?

Nicholas Scott Cannon is one of the riveting and stupendous American television hosts who was born on October 8, 1980. Apart from being a television host, he is an amazing rapper and he released his debut self-titled album in 2003.

His first album was a collaboration with the singer R Kelly. Nick Cannon is highly known for his television programs named The Nick Cannon show, Wild n Out, America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle shorties, and The Masked Singer. Following these shows he acted in several films including Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, and Roll Bounce.

Nick Cannon has been the recipient of numerous accolades and he was nominated for several awards including, the Black Reel Awards and MTV Movie awards. Moreover, Nick Cannon won Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award and the Hollywood Film Festival award. Nick Cannon is the father of more than ten children and he had several open relationships with many of the stars of his time.