Who Is Nickolas Cruz? Why Is He Sentenced To Life Imprisonment?

Now with the news related to crimes, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Crushooter is sentenced to life in prison. News related to the crime done by Nickolas Cruz happened in 2018 where he murdered 17 people in an opened fire shoot on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. So let us see what happened in 2018 and who Nickolas Cruz was.

Who Is Nickolas Cruz?

Nickolas Jacob Cruz who was the relentless perpetrator was born on September 24, 1998, on the outskirts of Florida. He was the adopted son of Lynda and Roger Cruz. unfortunately, Nickolas Cruz became an orphan again when his adoptive parents died prior to the incident.

So he had to live with his parent’s relatives and friends. According to sources, Nickolas Cruz has been in JROTC and he served as a member who was awarded multiple accolades for maintaining A grades in JROTC and having Bs in other subjects.

So he was a good student at the time and after his parents, sudden death things turned pretty bad for him and now he is a criminal who is sentenced to life imprisonment.

Why Is Nickolas Cruz Sentenced To Life Imprisonment?

Nickolas Cruz’s name is engraved on the history of the United States and it is not because of some great achievement that he made in his life but because of the killing spree that he did and was the deadliest nerve-writhing high school shooting in the history of United States.

As per sources, the shooting took place on the time of afternoon of February 14, 2018. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was the school marked on the history of this killing spree.

On that afternoon, Nickolas Cruz was dropped off at the school by an Uber driver and he reached the school at 2.19 p.m. And Nickolas Cruz walked towards the three-story structure building consisting of thirty classrooms which would be occupied by nine hundred students and thirty teachers.

Nickolas Cruz was carrying a rifle case with a backpack and this was the statement given by the police. He brought an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and he entered the hallway of the building and started firing indiscriminately at teachers and students.

The fire alarm in the school went off and this caused confusion among the students and teachers. Being an unscrupulous deranged man Nickolas Cruz killed three poor students who were in the hallway. And after that, he fired through the windows of the closed classrooms and killed six students and thirteen others were wounded severely.

Many of the students couldn’t have any proper place to hide and even the furniture was obstructed with potential safe places. Later he fired the students who were in the Holocaust history class of Ivy Schamis’ and two students died on the spot. And around five or more students got injured too.

Also Check:

The most unapologetic thing was that amidst the chaos that was created by the inexplicable shooting the school authorities who had the right to do so never called ‘ a code red’. That was the most surprising thing in this case where the authorities were confused and perplexed finally, a staff member saw a victim and heard that it was gunfire and activated the lockdown.

Furthermore, not getting satisfaction from the killing spree, Nickolas Cruz went to the second floor after killing two of the staff members near the stairwell and he fired at the class but fortunately, no one got the shot.

After about an hour of gunfire, police reached and stopped Nickolas Cruz and arrested him. He was taken to the Broward County Jail. as per the reports the shooting started around six minutes and the victims were shot within four minutes. So the CCTV footage collected from the school asserted that Nickolas Cruz was the shooter and several eyewitnesses recognized him too.

Victims Of This Killing Spree

As per the report, seventeen people were killed. Moreover, seventeen people were wounded but luckily survived. Further twelve victims died inside the building and following that three people died at the outside building of the campus and two people passed away in the hospital.

The victims are, Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang.

After sentencing the #ParklandShooter and having him escorted out of court, family members line up to hug Judge Scherer. pic.twitter.com/tRWbW9DJXJ — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) November 2, 2022

Is Nickolas Cruz Affected By Behavioral Issues?

It is so clear that Nickolas Cruz was really struggling with behavioral issues since his childhood. Because of his entrenched behaviors, he had to transfer from school to school and he lost consistency in his life.

As per reports, in 2014, Nickolas Cruz got transferred to a school where children with emotional and learning disabilities studied. But even in that school, Nickolas tried to threaten students and he was not abiding by any of the rules and regulations of the school.

After this, he got admission to Stoneman Douglas High School and but as history repeats he got expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons. After that, he was consulted by psychiatrists and started the treatment.

Must Check:

In between that the Florida Department of children and families had to investigate him for his wild snap chat posts where he cuts both his hands and said he is planning to buy a gun. So after undergoing treatments and consultations the state investigators reported that Nickolas Cruz is diagnosed with depression, autism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

But all these findings never condone him for what he did even though he is mentally unstable or what. So now taking his mental condition into notice he has been sentenced to life imprisonment.