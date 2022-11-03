Tom Coughlin’s wife, Judy Coughlin died at 77, the family stated on Wednesday.

Judy Coughlin, who was married to New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy in July 2020, a deadly brain disorder that affects the ability to think, walk, talk, and control any body movements.

The statement read, “My beloved wife and our grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin passed away today at the age of 77.”

“Judy submitted her life to give and take love from people around her and she was a remarkable woman in every way. From the very first hug she gives, she will make you feel like an old friend. To everyone on and off the field, she acted like a mother. The immense love and kindness she showed to others will always be cherished. For everyone who knew her, the impact of her absence cannot be expressed in words. Although our hearts are broken, we know she will finally be at peace, free from all the sufferings.”

Due to the seriousness of Judy’s ailment, Tom became a full-time caretaker and he was backed by their four children and eleven grandchildren. Since the experience was much overwhelming, it led the Jay Foundation to add several caregiver programs to their charitable initiatives. Keli Coughlin, Tom and Judy’s daughter, serves as the executive director of their charity programs.

Last year, Tom penned in a New York Times column, “I have learned that caregiving is all-consuming. It is physically and mentally exhausting. Sometimes all you need is a short break. When Judy is having a good day, (subsequently), my day will become good. But then, there are also dark days- days that are filled with anger and frustration. They have me pondering the unfairness of disease and feeling like a failure,” Tom continued, “I have spent my life preparing for the greatest games that a person could play, but nothing will get you ready to become a caregiver, who has to witness a dear one slip away.”

What Tom has so far learned about caretaking has resulted in infusing a new program, that he initially launched in 1996 to ensure financial and emotional support for families suffering from childhood cancer.

The charity foundation was named after Jay McGillis, a college player Tom coached who passed away due to leukemia. It still operates in the New Jersey area and in Jacksonville, Florida, where Coughlin led his NFL teams.

As of 2021, the Jay Fund Foundation has raised nearly $13 million for victims of childhood cancer.

Last April, Kelly Coughlin said that they learned what love, selflessness, and dedication all mean on a much deeper level. “It’s a 24-hour-a-day job with only a few breaks and is mentally, physically, and emotionally taxing.

“Each family walks their own journey, but what is more relatable is when I imagine what parents of children with cancer are going through. It has taught our entire family to value the moments together.”

On Wednesday, the giants released a statement that read, “We were highly saddened to hear about the passing of Judy this morning. She was a bright light for us, and we were blessed that she shared her incredible energy, love, and vitality with the organization.”

Steve Tisch and John Mara, the co-owners of Giants, said, “Just like how Tom has noted, his role as a head coach ended at the front porch itself. When he entered, Judy was the boss. Our prayers are with Tom and the whole Coughlin family.”

Tom led the Giants to triumph in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, which were both against the New England Patriots. He also led the Jacksonville Jaguars to win two AFC Championship Games as he was the inaugural head coach for the team from 1995 to 2002.

— New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2022

Prior to his head coaching in the NFL, Tom also served in a variety of coaching positions in college football. From 1991 to 1993, Tom was the head coach of the Boston College Eagles football team.

He coached the Giants for 12 years and returned to Jaguars in 2017 to manage football operations. Born in Waterloo, New York, he was more inclined toward basketball and football in high school. Once in a while, Tom played a high school basketball game against Lyons High School. At that time, he idolized Ernie Davis and hoped to play at Syracuse.