Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 streaming will be done on Amazon Prime Videos on November 9, 2022. The main cast members of the show include Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shrikant Verma, Plabita Borthakur, Ivana Kaur, and Shruti Bapna.

What Is Breathe Into The Shadows About?

Breathe: Into the Shadows is an Indian television series exploring the genres of crime drama and thriller. The director and creator of the series are Mayank Sharm. The screenplay is given by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Mayank Sharma.

The executive producer of the show is Vikram Malhotra. The production company involved is Abundantia Entertainment. India is the country of origin with Hindi and English as its original language.

Further in this article, we will get to know about Breathe into the shadow season 2 release date, plot, where to watch, what to expect from the upcoming season, cast members, spoilers, details about the released trailer, and much more.

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 Release Date

Breathe into the shadows Season 2 release date is November 9, 2022. The show will be available to stream on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos. The filming has primarily been done in Delhi and Mumbai.

Also Check: Adipurush Release Date And Trailer Unveiled!! Ramayana Adaptation Starring Prabhas

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 Plot

Breathe into the shadows 2 plot features the show’s main characters Dr.Avinash (played by Abhishek Bachchan) and Kabir (played by Amit Sadh). Dr.Avinash happens to be a psychologist having a split personality disorder and his darker side has been given the name J.

The second season will continue from the end of season one. Dr.Avinash’s alter ego is still there, and his darker side continues to strike its victim but this time the crime drama is going to get intense. Kabir on the hunt for J will be figuring out the killer’s real identity and dealing with another lurking killer on the loose.

Where To Watch Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2?

The upcoming sequel of the show will be available to watch on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos. The previously released season one of the shows is also available to stream by the audience on Amazon.

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 Cast

Breathe into the shadows 2 cast members include the show’s main characters. Some of the season one characters might not be appearing back for the sequel. However, no proper information has yet to surface. The list of characters that were seen in season one of the show and are likely to be seen returning are:

• Abhishek Bachchan (who will be seen playing the role of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal/ J)

• Amit Sadh (who will be seen playing the role of Kabir Sawant)

• Nithya Menen (who will be seen playing the role of Abha Sabharwal)

• Ivana Kaur (who will be seen playing the role of Siya Sabharwal)

• Shrikant Verma (who will be seen playing the role of Jaiprakash)

• Saiyami Kher (who will be seen playing the role of Shirley)

• Plabita Borthakur (who will be seen playing the role of Meghna Verma)

• Hrishikesh Joshi (who will be seen playing the role of Prakash Kamble)

• Shradha Kaul (who will be seen playing the role of Zeba Rizvi)

• Shruti Bapna (who will be seen playing the role of Natasha Garewal)

• Resham Shrivardhan (who will be seen playing the role of Gayatri Mishra)

• Shataf Figar (who will be seen playing the role of Dr. Narang)

• Nizhalgal Ravi (who will be seen playing the role of Principal Krishnan Moorthy)

• Gouri Agarwal (who will be seen playing the role of Bonnie)

The new cast member that has been added to the series is Naveen Kasturia. No information has been released about the character that Naveen will be playing.

The Talk On Social Media

Fans are looking forward to the upcoming episodes of the sequel of Breathe Into the shadows. The success and love that the previous season managed to gain only make it fair to hope that even the sequel will be a success.

The show’s released trailer has created a buzz among the audience. The new plot twists and the mysterious identity of Dr.Avinash might be getting unveiled before everyone. Season two has set a high bar.

What To Expect From Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2?

The upcoming sequel of the series Breathe into the shadows will feature the show’s main characters reprising their roles. The main cast members of the sequel include Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher, and Ivana Kaur.

The new cast member that has been added is Naveen Kasturia. In the upcoming season, Kabir will most probably be solving the mystery that Dr.Avinash and J are the same people. The mystery will go deeper, and the shadows will get darker in the sequel. The show will feature an intense amount of suspense, criminal drama, and thrill.

The show will be back with another criminal and rising danger. Kabir on the hunt of J might have to deal with a whole different level of danger. According to the glimpses shown in the trailer, it is expected that for the very first time in the upcoming episodes Dr.Avinash will own up to his other maniac killer side.

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 Episode Guide

Breathe into the shadows 2 episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be officially released on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos and many other platforms.

It is expected to be following a similar release pattern to that of its previously released seasons, the show will be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will not be following a weekly release pattern. The expected episode count has not been given but it is hoped that the sequel will have a total of ten to twelve episodes with each episode having an average run length of about forty-five minutes to fifty minutes.

The first episode will be released on November 9, 2022. Also, the series is primarily made in the Hindi and English Language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Must Check:

Breathe Into The Shadows Season 2 Trailer

Breathe into the shadows 2 trailer was released on 27th October 2022. The two-minute and eight-second-long trailer opens with a clip of the show’s main character Dr. Avinash (played by Abhishek Bachchan) walking and sitting with a little girl.

The trailer then showed a glimpse of the upcoming episodes and plot twists with a clip of a man in a hospital room, a girl naked tied to a car, and a man attacking someone. Dr. Avinash was seen talking to somebody and saying “freedom is a relative term” followed by a nerve-wracking clip of a man tied to the railway platforms with a train approaching and a man announcing that J is back.

Kabir was able to figure out the mysterious identity of Dr. Avinash and J. There were several clips of the new villain of the sequel and Kabir trying his best to put an end to the crime and catch J. The trailer looks very promising and hints at the increasing level of mystery and thrill that the sequel might be building up.