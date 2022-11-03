Aubrey Plaza to Join the Cast of ‘Wandavision’ Spin-Off ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Ever since there was a change in the movie release of Marvel Cinematic Universe, die-hard MCU fans have been waiting for some positive news. The latest news regarding an upcoming project from the MCU regards the series titled ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos.’ The series will be based on the antagonist character Agatha Harkness who appeared in the Marvel series’WandaVision.’

The latest update regarding the series is that the famous American actress, comedian, and producer Aubery Christina Plaza will also a key role in the upcoming series. Even though the details regarding the role are not revealed by the cast, speculations are there that the actress Aubery Plaza will be playing the role of a negative character in the upcoming series. Aubrey Plaza is being cast alongside Kathryn Hahn who plays the main role of Agatha Harkness and the Heartstopper star Joe Locke. Another character that will appear in the upcoming movie includes Dottie, who is played by actress Emma Caulfield Ford.

Aubrey Plaza, who is popular for her role in movies like Emily The Criminal, Child’s Play, and Dirty Grandpa and series like Parks and Recreation, Criminal Minds, and Legion is currently busy with the second season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus.’ The series ‘Park and Recreation’ gave Aubery Plaza the needed break in the initial days of her career. Ironically, Kathryn Hahns who plays the role of Agatha Harkness was also a part of the series ‘Park and Recreation’. ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ will be a reunion of the two brilliant actresses. According to the reports from Hollywood Reporter, Aubrey Plaza is also a part of the upcoming project ‘Megapolis’ which is directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The movie is set to be released in 2024 but it is not officially confirmed.

The announcement regarding the new series ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ was first revealed in November 2021. There had been no other Marvel project that is being kept secret as the one mentioned. The character of Agatha Harkness developed from Diney+’s series ‘WandaVision’ which was directed by Jac Schaeffer. The show mainly focused on the story of Wanda Maximoff a.k.a Scarlett Witch played by actress Elizabeth Olsen and her husband Vision played by actor Paul Bettany. The series brought out the real power of Scarlett Witch and also presented her with a new enemy Agatha Harkness, on whom the new series is based.

The new series is based on the antagonist from ‘WandaVision’ which was directed by Matt Shakman. The series is said to be of dark comedy but nothing more about the pot has been made public by anyone working behind the project. According to the reports of Variety in October 2021, the head writer of Wanda Vision will be serving as the writer and executive producer of the show. The official title and logo for the show were revealed by Disney+ during the Disney Plus Day on November 12, 2021.

The series was originally titled ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’. During San Diego Comic-Con which took place on July 22, 2022, it was revealed that the original title was changed to a new one that turned out to be ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’, which is much more loved by the MCU fans than the earlier one.

Agatha Harkness made her MCU debut through the series ‘Wanda Vision’ which was released on January 15, 2021. According to the stories, Agatha is a dangerous witch who was a part of the Salem witch trials. The version of Agatha portrayed in the series Wanda Vision was more villainous than her comic book depiction. Agatha was attracted to dark magic and tried to have her master the art of dark magic. Agatha was responsible for the death of her mother who was also a witch, along with several other witches who tried to stop her from trying dark magic by executing her.

In the series, Agatha comes to the city of Westview, New Jersey after sensing the powers possessed by Wanda which she uses to manipulate an entire town and its people. Unlike the ordinary people of the town, Agatha does not fall under the spell of Wanda Maximoff. Throughout the series, Agatha is portrayed as the over-friendly, nosy neighbor who lurks around Wanda’s house hoping to find out her secret. The song ‘Agatha All Along’ which is featured in the seventh episode of the series reveals the true colors of Agatha. Agatha faces off against Wanda, revealing her true self of Scarlett Witch.

As there had been many changes regarding the release dates of many MCU films, the exact date of the release of the series is difficult to calculate. On July 16, 2022, there had been an official announcement that reported that the series will be released sometime in 2023. Agatha is the second Marvel character to have their own spin-off, which originated from a Disney+ series.