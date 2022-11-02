What Happened to Davido Son Ifeanyi? Davido’s Son Ifeanyi Died at 3

Nigerian American musician Davido lost his 3-year-old son Ifeanyi just days after his birthday. Reportedly, the young lad died after drowning in a swimming pool at his home in Banana Island, Lagos State. The devastating incident happened Monday evening, Oct. 31, 2022.

Ifeanyi Adeleke Death

Apparently, Ifeanyi stayed in the water for a long time before he was taken to the hospital in the Lekki area, where the doctors quickly pronounced him dead when reached.

David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his romantic link Chioma Rowland, the mother of Ifyeani, are mourning the death of their little son.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the death in a press statement and also reported that the domestic help from the star’s residence had been taken to the police station for questioning. They further announced that if any of them are found guilty after investigations, they will take the necessary actions and will be ultimately arrested.

Davido Family Explored

Though the Afro-pop star has not commented on the matter, the Lagos Police released a confirmation statement on the death of Davido’s and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke via Twitter.

Fans of the musician are also shedding tears at the loss and ever since the news was leaked, people have become ecstatic to learn more about the singer’s personal life and family.

Davido has three children. Aurora- the first child- was born on May 14, 2015, with Davido’s ex, Sophia Mamodu. His second child, Hailey Veronica Adeleke was born on May 8, 2017, and lives with her mum Amanda in the United States.

He and Chioma Rowland, his fiance, welcomed their son Davi Ifeanyi Adedeji in 2019. Per the musician, he had known Chioma for almost 7 years and they have been dating for five years now. Although they haven’t married yet, he still refers to Chioma as his wife.

Tributes to the Adeleke family

The internet went into a frenzy after it learned about the tragic loss of the musician. Rabiu Musa, and Peter Obi, former governors of Kano state and Anambra state, as well as musicians LaJay and Enisa, were among the few who expressed their sorrow via Twitter.

“I send my hearty condolences to Davido and (his fiance) Chioma, over the demise of their beloved son Ifeanyi,” Peter Obi wrote. “I can’t begin to imagine the pain they are going through right now. May God grant them strength, healing, and comfort at this trying time. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.”

About the devastating news, Enisa penned, “No parents deserve to feel that pain.” Meanwhile, LoJay conveyed his prayers to the family as well.

Davido is highly dubbed as a family man as he never seemed hesitant to share pictures of his children on his official Instagram account. He himself has mentioned his obsession with the children a hundred times. Recently, he shared a cute clip of his son, Ifeanyi on social media where the three-year-old was seen racing, which led Davido to predict a sport’s future for his son. In the busy schedule, Davido always managed to find time for his family and that is the reason why he is said to be a doting father to his children. Very recently, the father-son duo made headlines after Davido took a video of Ifeanyi running around their home while playing a spinning game. Later, the lad was seen enjoying some random videos on his phone.

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi has died. pic.twitter.com/e9U1F2TqLs — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 1, 2022

This video went viral right after reports were flaring regarding the sour relationship between Davido and Chioma. Apparently, it was followed by her removing a couple of pictures that were clicked with Davido. Pictures from their Dubai trip and several clips from the music video shoots were all removed.

However, she didn’t touch the snap of Davido’s album cover, A Better Time, as it portrayed her lover Davido and their son Ifeanyi. In another clip, Okoro shared that she was unaware of why he was receiving such a backlash from all over the internet. She further added that the singer did absolutely no harm to Chioma and she also questioned people seeking justice for her. Okoro lastly said that Chioma would have known him thoroughly before deciding to date him.