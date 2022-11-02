Sex Education Star Aimee Lou Wood Reveals How Season 4 Will Be Completely Different

Expected to be released in 2023, the fourth season of Netflix’s hit series Sex Education is said to return with a “very different feeling.” The words were by actress Aimee Lou Woods who plays the character of Aimee Gibbs. In an interview with the Digital Spy about the release of her upcoming movie ‘Living,’ Amy shared some light on what to expect from the much-awaited fourth season of the hit series Sex Education. Amy revealed that it’s not just the exit of cast members that will mark the change in the upcoming season; the plot itself will be different from what the audience has watched earlier.

Aimee Lou Wood Reveals How Season 4 Will Be Completely Different

Amy went on to elaborate on the change. She said that, as the characters are displaced from their familiar territory and introduced into a new one literally, there definitely will be a change in the new season compared to the older ones. As for the character Aimee Gibbs played by Aimee Lou Wood, she is left in a complicated situation that she has never been in.

At the end of Sex Education Season 3, her best friend Maeve Wiley who is played by actress Emma Makey is seen leaving to pursue her higher education in America. In the show, Amy is also left with no boyfriend for the first time. So, she is all alone -without any friends, in a new school. Amy added that as there is newness for all the characters in the new season, it does make the show feel very new.

Making changes to an already successful show can be quite risky at times. As people have grown attached to their characters, if not done in a delicate and exceptionally well manner, chances are that it could completely disappoint the fans and turn out to be a much less hit than expected. To quote the actress, the changes made in the new upcoming season have made it a ‘fun acting challenge’ for Aime Lou Woods.

The characters need to remain original and should be portrayed as who they are. This was a challenging bit to make sure and work out as there were many changes in the project, even the main people like the writers and directors.

“We definitely love all the new additions, they’re all amazing but we also definitely miss the people who exited, we really do kiss them,” added Amy.

Familiar Faces that we will miss in Sex Education Season 4

One of the main reasons behind the success of the series Sex Education was the characters in it. Unlike most series, each character in Sex Education had individuality, and if not one, another character could be easily relatable to most of the audience. Sadly some of the actors from the series have already confirmed their exit from the show.

Actress Ashley Simone who played the character of Olivia was the first cast member to announce her exit from the series after completing season 3. Ashley announced that her time on the show has officially come to an end. She gracefully picked up the character of Kate Sharma in another hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton.’ The reason behind her exit from the show was her difficulty in handling two projects at the same time.

Patricia Allison who appeared as beloved Ola on the show was the second cast member to announce that she will not be making an appearance in the fourth season of the show. Patricia made it clear that she loved being on the show for three years and that it was her decision to wrap it up. Patricia has revealed that she will be focusing on some other things in her career now. An action movie named ‘Paradise’ with her in the lead role alongside Friends actor Tate Donovan is one of her major projects.

Actress Tanya Reynold who played the character of Lily in the show also bowed out from the cast for Season 4. According to the actress, the storyline of Lily was wrapped up quite nicely. Tanya also added that there were no loose ends in the story of her character and that she received quite a happy ending. Tanya also has taken up new projects including a new movie.

The final original cast member to announce their retirement from the show was Rakhee Thakrar who played the role of Moordale’s teacher, Emily Sands. The show ended the third season by pushing Miss Sands out of her job, but still, nothing much is explained about the exit of the actress from the show.

Her role is a stark contrast to popular Aimee Gibbs, who she plays in "Sex Education". Wood's will be returning for the upcoming series, although she has hinted that there will be a different feel for season 4. https://t.co/W5W30qp9R9 — POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) November 2, 2022

Even though she has not completely announced her departure from the show, actress Emma Mackey who plays one of the lead characters, Maeve Wiley has said that her appearance in the show will not be as consistent as it used to be in the previous seasons.

While some of the familiar faces will be missed in the upcoming show, the audience are also ready to welcome some of the new faces that season 4 will bring in. It is confirmed that the new season will have Daniel Levy, famous for his role as David Rose in Schitt’s Creek,’ making an appearance.

The third season of the series was released on September 17, 2021, and the fans expect that they will get to watch the fourth season in early 2023.