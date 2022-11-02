“Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” is an upcoming American documentary that will be based on the life of the supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne. The documentary is directed by Krysia Plonka and is edited by Jamie Dickinson.

The documentary is produced by Fiona Caldwell, Katharine Dart, Simon Andreae, and Cara Delevingne. The production company involved in the documentary’s making is Naked Television, with Hulu as the distribution platform. The country of origin is the United States and the United Kingdom, with English as the original language.

About Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne

The documentary was announced on the official page of Hulu in 2022, further revealing that the show will showcase the incredible journey of the model Cara Delevingne, where she will be seen talking about her career and giving her opinion on various sensitive issues and topics.

The documentary is said to be very close to Cara’s heart, and since it showcases the raw side of her life, it has taken her immense courage to release the upcoming documentary. It has also been revealed by the producers that the documentary will consist of six episodes, with each episode exploring different issues.

Cara will also be seen thinking about her sexuality and how it has affected her past relationships. The documentary is all set to be released on November 18, 2022, on the online streaming platform Hulu.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne Release Date

The upcoming documentary “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” is all set to release on November 29, 2022, on the online streaming platform Hulu. It is to be noted that the documentary will initially get released in the United States and then in other parts of the world.

However, as of now, it is not known when the documentary will be available to watch for the audience living in different parts of the world, other than the United States. Also, those who are only subscribed to the online streaming platform Hulu, will be able to watch the documentary on the same day of it’s release.

What Will Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne Plot Be About?

The plot of the documentary “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” revolves around the real life of the supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, where she will be seen exploring her sexuality as well as sharing her experiences while also being totally real and authentic.

She will also be seen going places in order to learn more about human sexuality, and visiting porn libraries, attending a seminar about masturbation, as well as getting a blood test while she is in the middle of experiencing an orgasm.

In short, Cara Delevingne, in this documentary, has shown the raw side of her life, in which she will also be seen covering sensitive issues women have to go through in their day-to-day lives.

Where To Watch?

The audience will be able to watch the upcoming documentary “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” on the online streaming platform Hulu on November 29, 2022. As of now, it has not been revealed on what other online streaming platforms the documentary will be available for the audience to watch, in case they are not subscribed to Hulu.

The documentary being a Hulu original, it is highly unlikely that the documentary will initially be available on any other streaming platforms, but it can be expected that the documentary might be made available on them after a few months of its release. Also, it can be expected that the documentary might be available on several websites such as fmovies, Dailymotion, etc.

Who Is Involved In The Series?

Since the documentary is solely based on the life of the model and actress Cara Delevingne, she is the main lead of the upcoming documentary. As of now, no other names of the cast members have been revealed by the makers.

The Talk On Social Media

Cara Delevingne, the famous supermodel and actress, always manages to be in the limelight, be it in her professional or personal life. She has been in the news since a video of her went viral and broke the internet.

In the video, Cara can be seen standing outside her apartment building talking on the phone, looking not mentally and physically well. She could not stand still in the video and kept moving, which suggested she was on drugs, which raised concerns among her friends and family. Not only her friends but after watching the video, even her fans got really worried and were pretty concerned about her health, both mental and physical. Many fans went on to tweet about her, saying “she needs help, immediately”.

Some fans even tweeted that, considering she is a woman whose video went viral, people this time did not take it in the wrong way, and were actually concerned about her, which shows what kind of impact she has on people.

The concerns of her fans and well-wishers were further increased when her actress friend, Margot Robbie, was seen crying while leaving her apartment building. However, after she was recently spotted at a fashion show in Paris, her fans were relieved to see her and wished for her well-being.

What To Expect From Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne?

The upcoming documentary “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” is based on the life of the famous supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne. The documentary, as described by the makers, is the rawest and most authentic documentary to have ever been made, which makes it one of the most anticipated documentaries of the year.

Many shows are returning to the Hulu streaming platform, but the documentary remains the most anticipated. Cara, who has dated both men and women in the past, will be seen exploring her sexuality. She will also be seen learning about human sexuality, which will help her answer some of the questions she asks herself.

While talking about pornography and expressing oneself, Cara Delevingne will be seen visiting several porn libraries and also attending a seminar where she will learn more about masturbation and self-pleasure. Cara, who has tried to be as real as possible, will be seen trying her hands on things she has not done before and playing her part in sending a message to her fans.

The makers have revealed that the sole purpose of this documentary is to help people who are still exploring and struggling with their sexuality, who are unable to express themselves and also to help people who are too shy to talk about anything that is related to sex and self-pleasure.

Cara Delevingne has revealed that with this documentary, she wants to connect with people in the rawest and most authentic way, and teach them everything about human sexuality she wished she had known when she was younger.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: Episode Guide

The first season of the documentary “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne”, which is all set to be released on November 29, 2022, on Hulu, is expected to have a total of six episode. The average running length of each episode was about forty-five minutes to an hour.

It has been revealed by the makers that each episode of the documentary will be covering different topics and issues.

The original language of the series is English, although several dubbed versions of the show might also be available. Thus, the episode guide for the first season of the Hulu original documentary “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” is as follows:

Is The Trailer Out?

The trailer of the upcoming Hulu original documentary has not been revealed yet by the makers. Since the documentary is all set and ready for its release in the coming month, we can expect a sneak peek about the same soon.

Regardless of that, the documentary will be available for the audience to watch on November 29, 2022, on the streaming platform Hulu, just a day after Thanksgiving.