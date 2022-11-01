Once again Harry Styles has surprised his fans with a wonderful treat for Halloween. Harry Styles is currently on a tour which is called ‘Love on Tour’.

It was during the Halloween special night which he refers to as Halloween that Harry stunned his audience with an unexpected get-up change. During his concert in Los Angeles, Harry busted out in front of the audience dressed as Danny Zuko from the 1978 musical romantic comedy Grease.

Harry Styles did full justice to the character as he appeared in full character from the movie. He sang some of his hit songs from the album Harry’s House while he appeared in the look.

The get-up change was really appreciated and the fans loved his looks and the dance in the iconic Danny Zuko outfit. Harry was spotted wearing black jeans, and a black sleeveless t-shirt inside. The shirt had the name ‘Harryween’ written on its back in red sparkles.

Above the t-shirt, he had a black leather jacket which is an important part of the character portrayed in the movie by brilliant actor John Travolta. He also rocked a black Ray-Ban sunglass along with black hair which was slicked back to match the look of the character.

The videos and pictures of Harry Styles singing and dancing as the character have taken the internet by storm. Fans are really shocked and happy to see their favorites in the outfit. Harry Styles is currently on his tour ‘Love on Tour’ which is supposed to end in July 2023. Last year for Halloween, Harry Styles chose the Eastern cost and performed at Madison Square Garden.

HARRY DOING GREASE MOVES #HARRYWEEN | via sunflwermoon pic.twitter.com/2Ml6UeKYf4 — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHSUpdate) November 1, 2022

It was that year he named his Halloween special show ‘Harryween.’ For Harryween 2021, Harry Styles. The name was easily liked by his fan and Harry also announced that the event will be a fancy dress party where the fans are encouraged to dress up.

Harry also made headlines for Halloween 2021 for the outfit he wore to his gig at Madison Square Garden. For the Harryween performance, Harry Styles appeared as the famous character of Dorothy from the movie The Wizard of Oz.

He was spotted in a pretty blue gingham dress that had red dots on it. Harry also added an additional bow on his head with the same material as his dress. He did not forget to complete the dress with blue socks and the signature sparkling ruby red slippers. Being dressed as a character, Harry made the news for his outfit that year.

harry styles and sarah jones

LIVE from harryween 2022

10.31.22 pic.twitter.com/M2Mkwy6QWp — cat (@photosbycat) November 1, 2022

Another thing that should be talked about is that Harry Styles is not the only member of the boy band ‘One Direction‘ that has dressed up as Danny Zuko. There are old footage of former One direction members like Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson playing the role of Danny Zuko in their school plays.

Even though the stars played the character, it was many years back and it is not fair to compare the get-ups but it is true that Harry Styles as Danny Zuko stole the heart of the majority of his fans.

The character of Danny Zuko was originally played by popular actor John Travolta in the movie Grease. Grease was released in 1978 with John Travolta as Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson.

Olivia was a British – Australian singer-actress and activist who is famous for her songs like ‘If You Love Me,’ ‘Please Mr. Please,’ and so on. The singer passed away in August 2022.

In the 1978 film Grease, Danny Zuko is an eighteen-year-old boy. He is a handsome guy with iconic hair and with a lot of grease on it. He has blue eyes and an iconic dress code. He is always spotted in a black leather jacket. There is only one instance in the movie where Danny Zuko appears without his signature leather jacket in front t of the audience.

Harry Styles is a person who is known for his outfit and fashion choices. Not just to entertain people, but Harry has used his style and costumes to make different statements on multiple occasions. He has never stuck to a particular style and is a person who is ready to make some bold choices when it comes to fashion and outfits.

Today, Harry Styles is seen as a symbol that represents a whole new era of men’s fashion. Harry Styles was the first man ever to be portrayed on the cover of American Vogue alone.

For his appearance in the magazine, Harry told that he wanted to showcase something unique and the singer appeared on the cover wearing a voluminous periwinkle blue gown which he paired with a black tuxedo jacket. Harry is also known for his close association with the fashion house Gucci, who designed the iconic dress he wore on the cover of American Vogue.