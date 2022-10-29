Who is Elton John? All You need to know about the singer.

Regarded as one of the most important and popular entertainers of the late 20th century, Sir Elton Hercules John is a famous British singer, composer, and pianist. Also known by his nickname ‘Rocket Man’ after the great success of his single which was released in 1972, Elton John has made a significant impact on the music industry with his showmanship and music. He is an artist who has enjoyed a successful career and has sold 250 million records worldwide.

Who is Elton John?

Starting his glorious career in 1969, Elton John’s ‘Candle in the Wind’ holds the title of Best Selling Single of All Time. Elton has two songs with the same name, both written as a tribute to iconic women figures. ‘Candle in the Wind’ 1986 version was written as an attribute To Marilyn Monroe while the second version which was released in 1997 with new lyrics was dedicated to Diana, Princess of Wales. The song has sold around 33 million copies. Elton John has also staged more than 3500 concerts all over the world throughout his music career.

About Elton John

Originally named Reginald Kenneth Dwight, Sir Elton Hercules John was born on March 25, 1947. He was born and raised in Pinner, Middlesex in England. Elton was interested in music from a very young age. He studied to play piano when he was young. Elton was educated in three different schools until he was 17 years old. Elton’s father was a man who wanted Elton to pursue something other than music, something a bit more conventional like banking. But his mother was much more supportive of his liking of music. The couple who got married in 1945 finally got divorced when Elton was 14 years old. His stepfather was a local painter who was supportive of John. The family moved to an apartment which was named Frome Court from where he started writing songs that one day took him to be one of the best musicians ever.

Elton John Career in Music

Elton John was drawn to music from a very young age. He started his lessons in music through the piano lessons he received when he was a child. It was in 1962 that Elton John and some of his friends started a band which was named ‘Bluesology.’ It was the influence of his fellow band members named Elton Dean and John Baldry that Dwight changed his name to Elton John. One of the most important turning points in the career of Elton John was his association with Bernie

Taupin is a popular lyricist who had been collaborating with Elton John since 1967. The duo is credited for their works as most of their union ended up being top hits, especially their works which were released during the 1970s. Most of the albums released by Elton in the 1970s were top-of-chart albums. Albums like Honky Chateau which was released in 1972 and Rock of Westies which was released in 1975 topped the hit charts in the US and the UK. Elton John continued to repeat his streak of success in the following years too.

A career in the music industry also meant musicals and theatres for Elton John. He has composed music for one of the most popular Disney movies, ‘The Lion King,’ and its stage adaptation, Aid and Billy Elliot the musical. Elton John released an album which was titled ‘Diamonds’ in 2017. The album did not contain any new songs but instead, it included all his hits from 1970 to 2016.

Currently, Elton John is on his farewell tour which started in 2018. The tour is supposed to come to an end in 2023. The tour is named Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The name of the tour is in reference to Elton’s 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. The tour began in Allentown, Pennsylvania on September 8, 2018. The tour is supposed to be the last tour by Elton John and consists of more than 300 concerts worldwide. The tour, as of March 18, 2019, has grossed over $125 million.

Elton John Net Worth and Salary

Being one of the most commercially successful artists of all time, Elton John has a huge fortune built from his music career. According to recent reports, Elton John is estimated to have a net worth of $500 million. Elton John is the fifth best-selling artist of all time with only artists like Madonna, Michael Jackon, Elvis, and The Beatles crossing him. Elton John, without argument, is one of the highest-paid celebrities on the planet.

Also, he is one such celebrity who was known for his extravagant spending. Elton has admitted to his lavish spending during the late 902 particularly. Like, for instance, Elton spend around $12 million on homes and around half a million dollars on flowers during a six-month duration in 1996. He is also known for his collection of cars which are valued very high in the market. In June 2021, it was reported that Elton has sold some of his cars, around 20 of themes which he haven’t even driven.

Elton John is also known for the prestigious art collection that he possesses. The value of all the collections in his private collection valued to be about $200 million. Elton also does not hold back when it comes to real estate and other properties. He owns homes in some of the major cities like Venice, London, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Elton John Personal Life and Relationships

Even though Elton John came out as gay in his life, before his acceptance of his sexuality, Elton was married to Renata Blauel. Renata was a German recording Engineer and the couple got married in 1984. The marriage was not a success and the couple eventually got divorced in 1988. Elton John announced that he was bisexual in 1976, before his marriage to Renata. After the divorce happened in 1988, Elton John came out as gay and he had been openly gay since. Eloth revealed that he was in a relationship with filmmaker David Furnish since 1993. The couple eventually got together in a civil partnership in 2005. Today, the couple has two children named Zachary who is 11 years old, and Elijah who is 9 years old.

Elton John Awards and Honors

Without Jerry Lee Lewis, I wouldn’t have become who I am today. He was groundbreaking and exciting, and he pulverized the piano. A brilliant singer too. Thank you for your trailblazing inspiration and all the rock ‘n’ roll memories. #RIP pic.twitter.com/HytKkIV5Qo — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 28, 2022

Elton John is the receiver of almost all prestigious awards associated with his area of expertise. John was appointed as Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 1995 and he was knighted by Quen Elizabeth for his charitable works. He was also appointed a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH). Elton also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975. Other prestigious awards won by Elton also includes Academy Awards, Grammy, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Award, MTV Video music awards, Tony Award, and many more.