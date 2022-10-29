Nancy Pelosi is the eminent and vociferous US House speaker and news related to the breaking into her house and beating of her husband is the trending news over the internet for now. Nancy Pelosi and her husband stays in San Francisco and out of the blue there happened an incident that was indeed beyond their anticipation or comprehension.

Who Is David Depape?

David Depape is the prime culprit in the case of this attack on the house of the US Speaker and he is best known for his sprawling and contradictory views that he often posts on his social media. Moreover, David Depape is a wealthy hemp jewelry maker, and what could have been the sole reason to attack the husband of Nancy Pelosi’s is quite up in the air.

David Depape is now forty-two years old and he is well popular for his immeasurable controversial views that he shares on public platforms. David Depape was a strong nudist activist in the Bay Area and he was well-sophisticated enough to spread far-right conspiracy theories all over the internet. Not much is known about David Depape, he has been living an estranged life from his family which includes Gene Depape and his uncle Mark Depape.

David Depape has been acquainted with people who have some sort of criminal backgrounds. He was told to be the best man at the wedding of Oxane Gypsy Taub and Jaymz Smith. And Taub was a man who was convicted last year of several criminal charges which include attempting child abduction.

Also Check:

Nancy Pelosi’s Husband’s Attack

Albeit there are several facts to be disclosed about the attack that happened in the house of Nancy Pelosi the culprit David Depape was arrested. The incident happened on Friday, and the San Francisco police stated that David Depape broke into the home where his prime target was Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi who is an eighty-two-year-old man.

All of a sudden things turned pretty diabolical as David Depape was wielding a hammer and he attacked him and asked him madly “where is Nancy, Where is Nancy?” Luckily Nancy Pelosi was not at her home at that time. Nancy was in Washington DC and had a security detail.

Absolutely flabbergasted by this sudden attack Paul Pelosi dialed 911 himself and police within a few minutes reached the spot on time. Police reached around 2.30 am on Friday and surprisingly David Depape was still there trying to harm Paul in more ways possible.

When the time police arrived, both of them were grasping at the hammer and all of a sudden officers arrested David Depape. He was trying to tie Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Pelosi until the speaker Nancy Pelosi returns home. But the sudden arrival of police nearly saved Paul Pelosi from a great attack.

Police rapidly took Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Paul Pelosi to the hospital and he was treated for the injury that he got on his skull and for blunt force trauma. So as per reports from the hospital, it confirms that “successful surgery to repair skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands”. So we can expect a full-fledged recovery eventually.

The police have arrested David Depape and he will be charged with attempting homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and other several felonies.

When police investigated the background of David Depape, they got several testimonies from acquaintances of David Depape. One among them was Laura Hayes and her statement reads “He was very odd he didn’t make any eye contact very well. Hye even talks to angels and there will be a hard time coming”. Laura Hayes worked with David Depape and helped him make bracelets that he sold as he was a gold maker about ten years ago.

Intruder who attacked Paul Pelosi was in search of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: report https://t.co/Ec4BHD8Ij5 pic.twitter.com/aGstBih500 — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2022

David Depape was into religious fanaticism as we suppose because he often found excuses in biblical justification to do harm. By the attack of Paul Pelosi, it is clear that he need to get into Nancy Pelosi and for that, he was trying to harm her husband.

Who Is Paul Pelosi?

Paul Pelosi is one of the wealthiest American businessmen who owns and operates Financial Leasing Services. Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Pelosi is into real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firms. Paul Pelosi is the strongest pillar of his company Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League.

Paul Pelosi is born on April 15, 1940, and he is one of the strongest and most appealing businessmen who was born and raised in San Francisco. He is married to Nancy and she is the current Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Paul Pelosi is now in the recuperation stage where he was surprisingly assaulted by David Depape and had surgery for his skull fracture during the combat with David Depape.

Who Is Nancy Pelosi?

Nancy Patricia Pelosi is an utterly amazing American politician who is currently serving as the speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Since 2019 Nancy Pelosi is into politics very strongly and she was the representative of California’s 12th congressional district. She was born on March 26, 1940, and now she is eighty-two years old.

She is one of the most eminent and astounding personalities that has depicted her strength in being a politician and now her name is all over the internet as her husband was attacked by David Depape and was admitted into the hospital for the injury that followed.

Must Check: