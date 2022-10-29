Halloween is just around the corner and we know all that means. It’s Trick or Treat time! The trees have shed their leaves. The grounds and roads are covered in bright orange leaves.

Lawns and gardens adorned with pumpkin carvings – the ground is all set for the sugar rush. Even though the thoughts of making a super freaky Halloween costume or pulling scary pranks on friends and neighbors sounds fun, the real excitement of Halloween comes with the best treats of the evening – Candies!

Here are a few need to know about the upcoming day to make your spooky holiday even more exciting and fun. Make sure you keep these things in mind to have a splendid and sugar-rich holiday. Here is a list of everything that might come in handy for your holiday.

When Is Trick or Treat 2022?

Trick or Treat is a custom associated with the spooky holiday of Halloween. Traditionally Halloween is celebrated on the 31st of October. Unfortunately, October 31, 2022, is Monday. Let’s hope that being a school night does not stop the kids from having fun and enjoying the day.

Chances are that lids might call it a night a bit earlier than expected but make sure you pack enough candy for all the little Halloween enthusiasts out there.

What Time Does Trick or Treat Start On Halloween?

The fact is that there is no specific time for the Trick or Treat to start. Most commonly, the time can vary according to the age of the trick-or-treaters. Most probably, the younger kids tend to start their Trick or Treat earlier in the evening. Halloween is spooky in itself and it is only natural that the mothers would want their little ones o be back before it gets dark and scary.

As for the older ones the real fun starts once it gets dark. They wait until the sun goes down to enjoy the spirit of the spooky holiday at its best. Also for them, the night is the best time to pull some funny pranks on their friends. So while preparing the candy for the holiday, make sure that you save some for the late trick or treaters too.

Another thing to keep in mind regarding the time is, certain states or towns can have a designated time for Trick or Treat. So, keep an eye out for the local news outlets for timely updates about such restrictions so that you can celebrate the holidays without breaking any law or getting in trouble.

What Time Does Trick Or Treat 2022 End?

Making funky and spooky decorations in and around the house – Wearing the dream costume and changing into your favorite character – Roaming around the neighborhood with your friends and collecting nothing but more and more candy! Why couldn’t it be Halloween every day? Sadly it is not and the day should come to an end.

Most of the towns will have wrapped up the celebrations by around 9 pm. As this year’s Halloween falls on a school night, chances are that the celebrations this year too will wind up a bit early. As there can be specific instructions in different tows, the wrap-up time should also be enquired about and made sure is kept in mind during the celebrations.

What Are Some Of The Health Measures That Should Be Practiced While Trick Or Treat 2022?

As the Halloween celebrations, this year takes place amidst the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic, a set of instruction that should be followed for the safety of our kids were put forward by Dr. Gary Kirkilas who is a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

It is a very common practice for kids to go Trick or Treating in groups. As for the ideal number of people in a group, Dr. Kirkilas says that it can depend upon the vaccination status and the age of the kids in the groups.

As for kids who are vaccinated against the virus, it is not much of a problem. If a kid is vaccinated, then it means that he/she is above 12 years of age. So if anyone is 12 years and above, given that they are vaccinated, is safe to be out in a group.

It is not as easy for the kids who are not vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated it can mean that they are still at a larger risk to be affected by the illnesses. So extra caution should be taken for kids who are not vaccinated. Also for kids who are below 12 years of age, it will be best for them not to Trick or Treat in groups but along with their parents or family members.

The Precautionary Measures That We Must Keep In Mind On The Day Of Halloween

According to a press release, it was brought to attention that most of the accidents(around 60%) which occur on Halloween night take place between 5 pm and 9 pm. As most of the events of Halloween take palace at night, it should be made sure that a person who drives the vehicle can spot you on the road at night. In order to do that, it would be ideal to carry a flashlight or a glowstick that you can be easily spotted by anyone in the dark.

If your hands are full from all the candy that you collected, you can make use of things like reflective tape to create a mark and put it to use. But whatever is your most convenient way, make sure you follow it to reduce the chances of accidents on Halloween night.

Another thing that should be made sure of is to travel in groups while you roam around your neighborhood. The whole neighborhood will be active and most of the people will be busy with different activities. So it should be made sure that no kids are left alone or wander off. In order to do that, make sure the kids always stay in groups and they move around along with the group too.

Halloween costumes are another important thing that we should keep an eye out for. It is true that the Halloween outfit is one of the best parts of the night but it should be made sure that the costume fits properly so that simple accidents like tripping over can be avoided.

It should be made sure that your Halloween costume does not compromise the image that you have in your mind but also make sure that your safety is also guaranteed. Let’s not risk our safety for looks.

It is true that holidays are to be enjoyed but they should not be at the risk of causing any trouble to ourselves, our neighbors, or our neighborhood. Let’s be responsible and have fun for this Spooky Holiday.

