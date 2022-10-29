Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix on 9th December 2022 and on 25th November 2022 in the United States by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

The main cast members of the film are Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Emma Thompson. The production companies involved are TriStar Pictures, Working Title Films, and The Roald Dahl Story Company.

About Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is a 2022 film exploring the genres of music and fantasy comedy. The director of the film is Matthew Warchus. The film is adapted from a screenplay which is written by Dennis Kelly and is also based on the stage musical named Roald Dahl’s Matilda co-presented by Kelly and Tim Minchin.

All the adaptations, the screenplay, the play, and the upcoming movie are based on the 1988 released novel called Matilda which was written by Roald Dahl. The original distributors of the film are Sony Pictures Releasing International (in the United Kingdom) and Netflix (Internationally).

Movie Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Genres Comedy

Drama

Family

Fantasy

Musical Director Matthew Warchus Writers Roald Dahl

Dennis Kelly Stars Stephen Graham

Emma Thompson

Andrea Riseborough Countries of origin United Kingdom

United States Language English Filming locations Dublin, Ireland Production companies Working Title Films

Netflix

TriStar Pictures Cinematography Tat Radcliffe Release Date 9th December 2022

The average run length of the film is one hour and fifty-seven minutes. The United States and the United Kingdom are the country of origin with English as its original language. The producers of the film are Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly.

Further in this article we will get to know about Roald dahl’s Matilda the musical release date, plot, associated streaming platforms, what to expect from the upcoming movie, cast members, spoilers, and much more.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Release date

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical release date is 25 November 2022, in the United Kingdom by Sony Pictures Releasing International and 9 December 2022 in the United States by Netflix. The movie was also released on 5th October 2022 at BFI London Film Festival. The critics managed to give away some positive reviews about the movie and it is expected to win the hearts of millions.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Plot

Roald dahl’s Matilda, the musical plot tells the tale of a little girl named Matilda Wormwood who has a great deal of imagination with a sharp and vivid mind filled with curiosity, but her parents are the worst in the entire world.

Matilda loved to get lost in the magical world of her beloved books. When Matilda goes to Crunchem Hall she is surprised to see that her school is being led by a villainous person named Miss Trunchbull. Thus, trying to kill the ominous and oppressiveness of her school, Matilda starts creating her own magical tales after meeting Miss Honey, her new library teacher named Mrs. Phelps and her new friends at school. Thus, taking a stand for the right thing and acquiring a sense of justice, Matilda goes out to teach Miss Trunchbull a lesson.

Where To Watch Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical?

The upcoming film Roald dahl’s Matilda the musical will be available to watch on the online streaming platform Netflix. It has not yet been confirmed whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Cast

Roald dahl’s Matilda the musical cast includes the movie’s main characters which are:

Alisha Weir (who will be playing the role of Matilda Wormwood)

Lashana Lynch (who will be playing the role of Miss Jennifer Honey)

Emma Thompson (who will be playing the role of Miss Agatha Trunchbull)

Stephen Graham (who will be playing the role of Mr. Wormwood)

Andrea Riseborough (who will be playing the role of Mrs. Wormwood)

Sindhu Vee (who will be playing the role of Mrs. Phelps)

Lauren Alexandra (who will be playing the role of The Acrobat)

Carl Spencer (who will be playing the role of Magnus the Escapologist)

Katherine Kingsley (who will be playing the role of The Evil Stepmother / Acrobat’s Stepsister)

The Talk On Social Media About Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Fans are really excited about this upcoming musical fantasy tale. It is expected to be quite a beautiful blend of comedy, music, and fantasy. The movie is expected to follow a similar storyline to that of the original novel written by Roald Dahl.

Watch the NEW #MatildaMovie trailer & get your tickets NOW!



Only In Cinemas from November 25. ✨ #MatildaMovie

Fans are keeping some high hopes from the film, and it has managed to create a buzz all over the internet. Even the released trailer looks very promising and has given a short glimpse of the expected storyline.

What To Expect From Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical?

In this story Matilda’s parents Stephen Graham (who will be playing the role of Mr. Wormwood) and Andrea Riseborough (who will be playing the role of Mrs. Wormwood) will be seen living a content life dealing with bad TV and playing out dishonest money-making tricks.

Where Matilda’s parents are described as being loud, dishonest, and selfish, she on the other hand will be portrayed as an introvert being an observer. The other important character that will be introduced in the movie is Miss Honey (who will be played by Lashana Lynch, who happens to be Matilda’s kind teacher and inspires her to live a magical and fantastical life.

Miss Trunchbull (who will be played by Emma Thompson) will be portrayed as a villainous character in the movie.

Matilda will be seen teaching her a lesson with the help of her newly acquired superpowers after meeting Miss Honey, Mrs. Phelps, and her new set of friends. The movie will be portrayed as a musical tale telling the story of an extraordinarily amazing little girl who calls upon her courage to fight every evil.

Thus, going against all odds, she decides to take charge of things into her own hands and deals with the situation with an unbiased and just nature. It is then that Matilda witnesses some amazing miraculous and magical results.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Trailer

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Trailer was released on 13th October 2022. The two-minute and twenty-two-second-long trailer opens with a clip of the movie’s protagonist riding in a hot-air balloon.

The trailer then introduces the audience to Matilda’s selfish carefree parents and her schoolteacher Miss Honey. Matilda was seen standing up against her evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull with the help of her newly found magical powers.