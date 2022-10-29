Richard Allen Delphi Murders: Richard Allen Arrested in Murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German

According to the latest reports, there had been an arrest regarding the murder of two young girls, Abigail ‘Abby’ Williams and Liberty ‘Libby’ German, in Delphi, Indiana. Abigail was 13 years old and Libert was 14 years old at the time of the murder. The events for the case took place around five years ago, in 2017. The person who got arrested by the police for the case is a 50-year-old man named Richard Allen. Richard Allen was taken into custody by the authorities on Friday.

Richard Allen Arrested in Delphi Murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German

According to the reports of Fox59, upon his arrest, Richard Allen was booked into Carroll County jail but Richard was shifted from there to a state facility owing to security and safety issues. Even though many details about the arrest or further development in the investigation are not revealed as of now, law enforcement sources describe the arrest of Richard Allen as a major event as it’s been over five years since the murder of the young girls. A press conference has been arranged by the Indian State Police on Monday, during which further details regarding the arrest and the investigation will be revealed.

The unfortunate incident of murder took place on February 13, 2017. The girls were going on a hike at the Monon High Bridge. It was an old and abandoned rail bridge which is situated just outside the town of Delphi. The girls never showed up after they took off for the hike. Libby’s father reached the site to pick up the girls after a couple of hours but they never returned. The families of the two girls reported to the police that they were missing. On the next after their missing, the bodies of both the girls were found half a mile off the hiking trail. Upon the primary investigation by the police, the deaths were confirmed to be homicides but the police never revealed how the girls were killed.

The Snapchat app on Libby’s mobile phone served to be a piece of important evidence in the investigation of the case. A Snapchat video taken by Libby during the time of their hike was released by the police officials. The video features a third figure other than the girls. Even though it was not clear who the person was, it can be understood that the person was a man wearing a jacket and a hoodie and is seen approaching the girls. Even though the conversation between the girls with the man was not in the video, he can be heard saying words like ‘guys’ and ‘down the hill’ in the video.

While looking further into the mobile phones of the victims, the police believe that the girls might have been contacted by a fake Snapchat account that brought them to the hiking trail. This practice of using a fake social media account with fake information is generally referred to as ‘catfishing’. While conducting the investigation, the police came across an online profile named ‘anthony-shots.’ The profile claimed that the person was a wealthy male model. Police made it clear that the creator of the account might have used his account to connect with young girls so that he could somehow get hold of their nude pictures, and addresses and even try to meet them. The officers think that was how the girls also ended up at the hiking trail.

During the investigation of the Delphi murders, there had been many unexpected developments and findings in the murder case. In May, the hosts of The Murder Sheet, which is a weekly crime podcast, obtained court documents that brought new information about the death of the two girls. According to the document, the murder of the girls did not take place at the site where their bodies were found but it was done somewhere else. The document also put forward the chance of the killer taking souvenirs of his gruesome act.

Another reveal about the investigation brought to light that the girls might have lost a lot of blood during their murder. It was an FBI search warrant that gave this information. Even though it was found that the victims lost a lot of blood during their murder, the weapon used to carry out the act is still unknown and unidentified.

After more than 5 yrs. an arrest has been made in connection to the #Delphi murders of 14YO Libby German & 13YO Abby Williams, sources confirm. We’re told the man arrested is Richard Allen, 50. We’re in Delphi speaking w/ community members tonight. pic.twitter.com/18pyL8HKmy — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) October 28, 2022

In the month of August, The Murder Sheet hosts told The Independent, which is an online newspaper that the police were searching the river in connection with the murder of the young girls. The hosts of the podcast Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee were behind the information. They also presented photographs that showed that around twelve police officers were conducting a search in the Wabash river. The river is around 35 miles east of the city of Delphi. The police officers in the photograph were seen holding different items like buckets, and instruments like metal detectors.