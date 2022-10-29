Adipurush Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And More Updates

Adipurush is an Indian film which is based on Ramayana. The mythological film is directed by Om Raut, who has also done the screenplay for the film. The producers of the film are Bushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The adaption of the epic Ramayana “Adipurush” is to have a theatrical release on January 12, 2023.

The cinematography of the movie is done by Karthik Palani and the movie is edited by Apurva Motiwale Sahai and Ashish Mhatre.

The music for the movie is given by Sanchit Balhara. The production companies that are involved in the making of the movie are T-series Films and Retrophiles, with AA Films (North India), UV Creations (Telugu), and Zee Studios (International) as the distribution partners.

The country of origin is India, with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as the original language of the movie.

About Adipurush Movie

The director of the movie Om Raut, who has previously directed the much-loved movie Tanhaji, expressed his interest in making the adaption of the epic Ramayana with the help of VFX and modern technology.

Om Raut started working on the script of the movie during the lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic. Om, after completing the script, narrated it to the famous South and much-loved actor Prabhas, who instantly loved the script and was cast to play the lead role of Lord Ram, the name of Raghava.

Later on, Saif Ali Khan, who was part of his much-appreciated movie Tanhaji, was also cast in the movie to play the role of Lankesh. After going back and forth with the decision of casting the actress, it was in the month March of 2021, when it was announced that Kriti Sanon would play the role of Janaki.

Sunny Singh also joined the cast to play the role of Raghava’s younger brother, Lakshmana. The entire film was shot in different locations in Mumbai, and the filming of the movie was wrapped in November of 2021.

Movie Adipurush Genre Action Directed by Om Raut Based on Ramayana

by Valmiki Produced by Bhushan Kumar

Krishan Kumar

Om Raut

Prasad Sutar

Rajesh Nair Starring Prabhas

Kriti Sanon

Saif Ali Khan

Sunny Singh Country India Languages Hindi

Telugu Budget ₹500 crore Release date 12 January 2023

Adipurush Release Date

The adaption of the epic Ramayana “Adipurush” is to have a theatrical release on January 12, 2023. Adipurush remains one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and fans cannot wait for more to watch it in the theatre.

Earlier, the movie was all set to release on August 11, 2022, but the makers decided to postpone the movie to avoid a clash with Amir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is expected to release in five different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will also be released on the same day in other parts of the world.

Also Check:

Adipurush Plot

The plot of the mythological film “Adipurush”, set seven thousand years ago, revolves around the life of the king of Ayodhya, Raghava, who with the help of Hanuman and his friends, goes to Lanka with the intention of rescuing his wife Janaki, who has been kidnapped and kept in Lanka, by the King of Lanka, Lankesh. Not much information has been revealed yet by the makers of the film.

Where To Watch Adipurush?

The audience will be able to watch the movie in cinemas near their homes on January 12, 2023. The movie will be available in five different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The audience will get to experience and watch the movie in 3D. As of now, it is not known what other platforms the movie will be available for the audience to watch if for some reason they happen to miss it in theaters. Although it is too soon it can be expected that the movie might be made available on the online streaming platform Netflix, two or three months following its release.

Adipurush Cast

The cast of the mythological film

“Adipurush” include Prabhas (essaying the role of Raghava)

Kriti Sanon (essaying the role of Janaki)

Saif Ali Khan (essaying the role of Lankesh)

Sunny Singh (essaying the role of Lakshmana)

Devdutta Nage (essaying the role of Hanuman)

Vatsal Sheth

Sonal Chauhan

Trupti Toradmal

The Talk On Social Media

The much-awaited adaption of the epic Ramayana “Adipurush” has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer was released, but for the wrong reasons. As soon as the trailer of the movie was released, it went into the trending list not just on YouTube but also on Twitter, all for not-so-good reasons.

People immediately started comparing the trailer with the original Ramayana and called it the worst version of the Ramayana to be ever made. Made on the budget of 500 crore rupees, people are also trolling the trailer for its poor VFX by saying that the movie looks more animated than real.

People have also pinpointed why no one in the movie was wearing a Mukut, which was considered to be a sacred thing back in the day. A user even gave advice to all the South heroes not to work with Directors or producers from Bollywood, as it would be harmful to their careers.

Ever since the trailer was released, no actor from the movie has commented anything about the backlash and trolling that it has been receiving, with the hashtag of #DisappiointedAdipurush going around.

What To Expect From Adipurush?

Considering the backlash and trolling the trailer of the movie has been receiving about the poor VFX and for several other reasons, the only thing people are expecting right now is good acting from the cast members.

People are also hoping that since T-series is involved in the production of the movie, the music would be somewhat good that would prove beneficial for the movie in some way or the other. However, it is too soon to comment on anything about the movie.

Must Check:

Adipurush Trailer

The official teaser of the movie was released on October 2, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of T-series. Throughout the trailer, it can be seen that Raghava (played by Prabhas) trying everything he can and leaving no stone unturned in order to rescue his wife Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon) from the evil that is the king of Lanka, Lankesh (played by Said Ali Khan), with the help of his younger brother Lakshmana along with Hanuman and his army, to get justice for once and for all.

From the trailer, it can be seen that most of the movie is made using vfx, which makes it a modern age Ramayana.