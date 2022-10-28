Who Is Tom Watson Wife? Is Tom Watson Still Married?

Once titled the number one golf player in the world, Tom Watson, who is the winner of different prestigious titles back in his day has finally acknowledged the latest news about his divorce. The golf legend who is now 73 years old got married for the third time year.

He got married to LeslieAnne Wade in July this year. The couple has now announced the divorce news just three months after their marriage.Tom Watson Wife LeslieAnne Wade worked as the Senior Vice President of Communications at CBS Sports. The couple knew each other for the past 15 years and the decision them getting married was shared a while after the death of Tom Watson’s second wife.

The news about the separation of the couple was announced by LeslieAnne Wade through a Twitter post. In her post, she wrote that she had been going through a rough patch lately. Tom Watson Wife mentions some struggles that she faced lately due to an illness that she was having. She describes Tom as someone who really supported her through her illness and that she was completely grateful to Tom for the support that he gave her.

Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery…1/2 pic.twitter.com/wWwIdgnXz7 — LeslieAnne Wade (@LeslieAnneWade) October 24, 2022

Unlike the first part, the latter part of the caption that she shared along with a photo of the couple revealed the actual reason for the post. In the latter part, Tom Watson Wife LeslieAnne Wade states that it was difficult for them to focus on their relationship properly and as a result, they have decided to terminate their marriage.

Her post said, “Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever.”

The 73 year old golf legend was born on September 4, 1949, in Kansas City Missouri. Even though the player was successful in his professional life, his personal life was not as successful.

Tom Watson has gotten married three times and with the third one coming to a divorce, the golfer is single again at the age of 73. Tom got married for the first time in the year 1972. In the year, Tom Watson got married to Linda Ruben. They met during their high school days.

Ton Watson and Linda lived together as husband and wife for almost two years. During their life together, Tom Watson Wife Linda gave birth to two children namely Meg Watson and Michael Watson. The couple eventually got separated in the year 1997.

Two years after his first divorce, Tom decided to get married again in 1999. Tom Watson was 50 years old at that time. This time he was engaged to marry Hilary Holton. Holton was originally from Rhodesia which is now known as Zimbawe.

She was an athlete who concentrated on events like the high jump, the long jump, and hurdles. Hilary was first married to another golf player named Denis Watson. It was after her divorce from Denis that she decided to get married to Tom Watson.

Their marriage lasted for over 20 years. In October 2017, Hilary Watson was diagnosed with cancer. The marriage came to a tragic end when Hilary passed away due to pancreatic cancer in November 2019. “She said she was dying to live, not living to die throughout her entire ordeal with her cancer. She’s my hero,” wrote Watson in a text.

It was a year and a half later that Tom Watson decided to get married once again. The bride of his third wedding was revealed to be . Both Watson and Wade had known each other for the past 15 years.

The news about the marriage of the couple was announced when they both were visiting the University of Notre Dame together. The couple got engaged in the month of May 2022. The couple seemed happy and said that they were excited about their life ahead. Two of them got married after two months of engagement.

According to the post of Tom Watson Wife, LeslieAnne Wade, the couple decided to get separated because for her health conditions. In her Twitter post, she mentions that she had been struggling with some kind of illness and that her husband was such a huge support to her. She also said that he means the world to her and that they will definitely stay friends.

The 73 year old golf legend has won eight major titles and also the Master twice, over his successful career. He has also won the US open one time and the Ope championship five times. He was even listed as the number-one golf player in the world by McCormack’s World Golf Ranking from 1978 to 1982.

