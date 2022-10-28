Menu
Who Is Robert Flaxman? Real Estate Mogul Charged In College Admissions Scandal Dies By Suicide

Written by Nancy Laura
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
Who Is Robert Flaxman

The infamous real estate dealer Robert Flaxman who made news in previous years for an admission scandal was found dead earlier this week. According to the reports, it was only after friends of Robert requested a welfare check that the police found out that the commercial developer has passed away.

He was found dead on October 20 and the reason for his death is said to be suicide. Robert took his life by hanging himself at his Malibu residence. The case was marked closed. Robert Flaxman was 66 years old when he died. 

Who Is Robert Flaxman

Robert Flaxman is a famous American real estate agent. He was the CEO of Crown Reality and Development. The name Robert Flaxman made headlines when he was associated with an admission scam in the year 2019. For his association with the alleged admission scam, a Federal judge in Boston sentenced Robert Flaxman to one year in prison.

Not only that he was also charged with supervised release for another year following his release.  In addition to the above punishments, Flaxman was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service. A sum of $50,000 was also levied from Flaxman as a fine for the scam. 

The incidents that led to the imprisonment of Robert Flaxman happened in the year 2016. According to reports, Rober Flaxman was involved in a scam which aimed at securing a good score for his daughter in the ACT exams. The conspiration to alter the scores of the exam involved Newport Beach businessman William Rick Singer who owned a sham charity. 

Also Check: Chris Redd Was Assaulted Outside a Comedy Club in New York

According to the prosecutor’s claim, Singer made arrangements for Flaxman’s daughter which secured her additional time to attend the ACT exams. He also arranged that Flaxman’s daughter could attend the exam from a test center in Houston Texas.

The particular center was controlled by Singer through a test administrator who was bribed by Singer. On October 26, 2016, Flaxman’s daughter along with another candidate who was also part of the scam took the test at the center in Texas. 

Who Is Robert Flaxman?

It was found out by the police that Robert paid a sum of  $75,000 to Singer’s fake charity just two days before the scheduled exam. The payment was the amount given by Robert for altering the exam results.

Upon receiving the sentence for the scam that he was a part of, Robert Flaxman said that he did what he did in order to secure a good future for his daughter who was a troubled teenager. He believed that the safe environment of a college could help his daughter with her problems. 

Even though people say his concerns were genuine, he deserved the punishment as his daughter benefitted from the scam that was planned and also for using fake charity to avoid tax on the money. Despite the court case and other controversies regarding her admission, Flaxman’s daughter graduated earlier this year. 

It was not just Robert Flaxman, around a dozen parents were involved in the admission scam. Some of the names that came up with the unraveling of the scam were Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman who were very popular American actresses. Lori Loughlin is known for her work in the ABC sitcom ‘Full House’.

Felicity Huffman is also a very popular actress who is known for the role of Lynette Scavo she plays in the popular American comedy-drama soap opera television series. Both the actresses were charged along with the Newport businessman William Singer for the admission scam.

William Singer was also charged with the felony of buying seats in elite universities and admitting students claiming that they were athletic recruits even though the students had no prior experience or connection with athletics. 

The news about the suicide of Robert Flaxman was a shock to people who knew him. According to Bill Weinreb, his lawyer who represented him in the Varsity Blues College admission cases, the news came as a surprise, and he was deeply saddened and shocked when he came to hear about the incident. 

Must Check:

The news was also a big shock to Robert’s wife Laurie Henderson. The couple got married at a very young age. Laurie was only just 21 years old when she got married to Flaxman. 

“When you think about it, nobody knows what people’s demons are. People do things for a reason [and] they don’t even know what the reason is,” before adding, “I don’t know why he [died by] suicide.” This was a response of Laurie about the death of Robert.

Laurie recalled Robert Flaxman as a great guy. He was the top student at his chiropractic school. Laurie said that Robert had a knack for business from a very early age and later, when he turned to real estate, he started making a lot of money and that he was successful at most of his ventures. According to her, Robert really cared about people that mattered to him. The couple got divorced eventually. 

