An upcoming American television series titled National Treasure: Edge of History created by Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley is going to be premiering soon on the famous streaming platform Disney Plus.

The film is a continuation of the National Treasure franchise which has had two films up until now. A third film is also under development.

Further in this article, we will get to know more about the National Treasure: Edge of History plot, cast, trailer, where it will be streamed, filming, spoilers, and more.

About National Treasure Edge Of History

The genres associated with the upcoming television series titled National Treasure: Edge of History are action and adventure. The series is based on the characters written by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars.

The adventure series is executively produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac Wibberley, Marianne Wibberley, Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, Mira Nair, and Rick Muirragui.

Series National Treasure: Edge of History Genres Action

Adventure

Mystery

Thriller Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Production companies ABC Signature

Jerry Bruckheimer Television Starring Lisette Alexis

Lyndon Smith

Zuri Reed

Jake Austin Walker

Antonio Cipriano

Jordan Rodrigues

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Justin Bartha Network Disney+ Release Date December 14, 2022

Along with some fresh faces, the series is also going to be bringing back a few original characters from the films as guest stars. The National Treasure: Edge Of History release date was officially announced and the series will premiere on December 14, 2022.

National Treasure Edge Of History Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the National Treasure: Edge of History release date has been officially announced and the action-adventure series is going to be available for the audience to stream on Disney Plus on December 14, 2022.

The production companies of the series are Jerry Bruckheimer Television and ABC Signature. The series is a continuation of the very famous National Treasure franchise which consists of two films that were released in 2004 and 2007 respectively.

The series is distributed by Disney Platform Distribution and is going to release two episodes on the day of release. The National Treasure: Edge of History filming took place in Baton Rouge and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Not much about the National Treasure: Edge of History plot has been revealed as of now but since the series is based on the Natural Treasure franchise, we do know that it is going to revolve around an action-filled adventure.

The series will revolve around the protagonist Jess Valenzuela, played by Lissette Olivera, a 20-year-old dreamer, and a patriot attracted towards adventure and exploration.

Much like the films, but with a younger cast, full of enthusiasm and zeal, the character will be seen going on an adventure with the intention to discover the secrets and mysteries of her family and their history. She will be seen seeking the help of her friends to find out more about herself as well as trying to recover lost treasure which has great significance in history.

Where To Watch National Treasure: Edge Of History?

The National Treasure: Edge of History streaming is going to take place on the famous platform Disney Plus which is the original network of the release of the series. The action-adventure series is going to be distributed by Disney Platform Distribution and was exclusively made for Disney Plus.

As of now, it will only be available on Disney Plus to stream but in the future, it can also be released on other streaming platforms. The National Treasure franchise includes two iconic films that starred Nicolas Cage and the upcoming series is going to bring back the essence of those films.

The series is going to be available in the English language and will comprise talented actors that will be seen on yet another treasure-hunting mission.

National Treasure Edge Of History Cast List

The National Treasure: Edge of History cast includes a bunch of talented actors that are listed below.

• Lisette Alexis plays the character of Jess Valenzuela.

• Lyndon Smith plays the character of FBI Agent Ross.

• Zuri Reed plays the character of Tasha Rivers.

• Jake Austin Walker plays the character of Liam Sadusky.

• Antonio Cipriano plays the character of Oren Bradley.

• Jordan Rodrigues plays the character of Ethan.

• Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the character of Billie Pearce.

• Justin Bartha plays the character of Riley Poole.

• Harvey Keitel plays the character of Peter Sadusky.

• Salena Qureshi plays the character of Meena.

• Darri Ingolfsson plays the character of Dario.

• Tommy Savas plays the character of Dr. Zeke Hudson.

• Dustin Ingram plays the character of Myles.

• Armando Riesco plays the character of Agent Hendricks.

Breeda Wool is also going to be a part of the series.

The Talk On Social Media

The announcement of the upcoming action-adventure television series titled National Treasure: Edge of History has created hype among the audience since it is a continuation of the National Treasure films franchise.

Several pages on social media are dedicated to the series that keep the audience updated. The viewers took to social media to express their excitement and they hope to see more of the original characters from the films in the series.

Quite the discovery. 🔎 Check out this first look at #NationalTreasure, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/nX0ryc0lUv — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 10, 2022

The audience has also expressed that the first look and trailer look promising and that they hope to see a good plot that keeps them captivated. The fans have expressed that they hope this series does justice to the franchise. The younger cast has given a refreshing twist to the series and all in all, it looks promising.

What To Expect From The National Treasure Edge Of History?

Since the upcoming series is a continuation of the very famous National Treasure film series, it is only fair that the audience expects great things from it. The National Treasure: Edge of History spoilers have hinted at the film including a lot of action, adventure and thrilling suspense that will keep the audience engrossed and entertained.

The cast is talented and the storyline seems to be intriguing and similar to the plots of the films. The films were iconic and the upcoming series is expected to capture the spirit of the National Treasure films.

What Is The Episode Count?

The National Treasure: Edge of History episodes have not been released yet but we do know that the series is going to have a total of 10 episodes. The first two episodes are going to be released on December 14, 2022, which is the release date of the series.

The National Treasure: Edge Of History Trailer

The National Treasure: Edge of History trailer was released a while back and it gives us a glimpse of what the series is going to bring to the table. The trailer begins with an old man talking to the protagonist and informing her of something that holds a clue to a treasure which is extremely important.

Small clippings of the protagonist in a strange place can be seen in the background. The man says that he thought about destroying the clue many times so that he could prevent it from falling into wrong hands. Further in the trailer, the protagonist can be seen conversing with her friends who are intrigued by the discovery of the treasure map.

The group can be seen discovering more clues and hints to something larger. The protagonist can be seen questioning her roots and intense background music is playing as the trailer continues. Clippings of action and chaotic events can be seen.

