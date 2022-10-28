There had been no previous seasons to this upcoming anime series. However, there had been a Korean Webtoon version of the same name ‘Lookism’ which was given by Park Tae-Joon. It was published in the year 2014 on Naver Webtoon. The Lookism release date is finally confirmed on Netflix for next month.

Lookism’s story revolves around the show’s central character who happens to be a high-school student who did not find himself under the categorized conventional norms of being a handsome teenage boy. However, luckily after his transfer to his new school, he finds himself able to transfer into two bodies, one being fat and not so good-looking and similarly the other being too handsome, slimmer, and fit version.

Lookism Release Date, Cast, And What To Expect?

Lookism is an upcoming animated series exploring the genre of drama Korean, Teen TV Shown, School Anime, Drama Anime, and Anime Series. The series is adapted from the previously released Korean Webtoon series. Adapted by Studio Mir the show and Netflix is the series’ original distributor.

The main cast members of the show include Shim Kyu-hyuck, Han Shin, and Ryu Seung-gone. Lookism streaming will be done on the online streaming service Netflix on November 4, 2022. The upcoming series will be following a similar storyline to that of the previously released Korean Webtoon of the same name “Lookism”.

Series Lookism Stars Han Shin

Hwang Chang-yung

Jae-heon Jeong Genres

Animation

Romance

Drama Official site Netflix Country of origin South Korea Language Korean Production Company Studio Mir Release date November 4, 2022

Lookism Release Date

Lookism also happens to be the first-ever animated Netflix anime series adapted from a webtoon. The webtoon was given by Park Tae Jun, who is known as a renowned artist producing some great webtoons. The show was launched in November 2014 on the online service Naver. Thus, it is known to be one of the most successful and incredible works.

The Lookism release date is confirmed on November 4, 2022. The show will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix, it is highly unlikely that the show will be released on any other online streaming platform. Given the fact that Netflix is the movie’s original distributor, it is estimated that only Netflix has acquired the rights for the show’s release.

Lookism Plot

Lookism plot features a high school boy named Park Hyeong-seok, who will be seen navigating her high-school teenage life being able to switch between two bodies. In a society that is always in favor of good looks be it a boy or a girl, a normal high-school boy who had always been subjected to bullying and bad comments acquires the powers to lead two different lives being able to switch between his two bodies which are completely opposite in looks.

After being transferred to his new school, the boy wakes up in a completely different body which is slimmer, taller, cooler, and simply handsome. Thus, aiming to achieve all the things that he could not over the years when he was subjected to all the rude and harsh comments. The show is going to be a blend of teen and high-school drama.

Where To Watch Lookism

The upcoming series Lookism will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the show as to where else the show’s episodes will be available to stream except Netflix. It is highly expected that once the show’s official release is on Netflix, it will be available to be released on other online streaming pirated websites like fmovies, pikashow, and many more.

Must Read:

Daniel Spellbound Release Date, Cast, Where To Watch, And More

Creed III Release Date Set For 2023!

Lookism Cast

Lookism cast members that will be there behind the voices of some of the main characters include Shim Kyu-hyuck, Han Shin, Ryu Seung-gone, Jeong Jae-heon, Nam Doh-hyeong, Hwang Chang-yung, and Sa Moon-young.

It has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show as to what actor will be playing which characters, the cast members have been revealed with undisclosed roles. The other additional names of the characters and cast members have not yet surfaced. The cast of the English dubbed versions has also not yet been disclosed.

The Talk On Social Media About Lookism

Fans are readily excited about the upcoming Chinese anime show to be released on Netflix. Given the popularity and fame that the series’ webtoon version had managed to gain, it has clearly made it stand out and interesting. It is only fair to expect good things from the upcoming series. The different plot and storyline are what make the show different and eye-catching. It is hoped that it will be a perfect blend of drama.

The official Twitter account of Netflix Anime has been making tweets about the upcoming show. The official account under the handle @NetflixAnime recently posted a Tweet reading, “Lookism is coming to Netflix on November 4! Park Hyung Suk navigates high school life while switching between two very different bodies… #TUDUM #TUDUMjapan #Lookism” followed by the show’s trailer. The trailer has managed to win the interest of the audience and looks very promising.

What To Expect From Lookism?

Lookism is the upcoming teen drama anime series that will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix. The show will be telling the story of a seventeen-year-old boy named Park Hyung-Suk, who has always considered himself unattractive and not fitting into the social pecking order. He had always been subjected to harsh comments and bullying due to her unattractive looks and weight. Everything had to add to the misery of Hyung-ng-Suk, his weight, and poverty.

Lee Tae Sung, one of the bullies finally leads the departure of Hyung-Suk from his High-school to another prep school in Seoul. His new school Jae Won High followed a different unconventional approach to the method of education and teaching. It is after Hyung-Suk’s departure to his new school that he finds himself in a completely different reality, where he transforms into a taller, slimmer, and handsome boy. The lookism release date is confirmed.

His original self, the unattractive body was sleeping right beside him. It is when Hyung-Suk discovers the shocking truth that both the bodies were his and it is when he enters and wakes up in one body that another body falls asleep. The show will be filled with drama and unexpected plot twists, dealing with the lifestyle of a teenager.

The audience might witness some of these actors Shim Kyu-hyuck, Han Shin, Ryu Seung-gone, Jeong Jae-heon, Nam Doh-hyeong, Hwang Chang-yung, and Sa Moon-young being a part of the upcoming show Lookism.

Lookism Episode guide

The lookism episode guide has not yet completely been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be officially released on the online streaming platform Netflix. It is expected that the show will be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will not be following a weekly release pattern.

The expected number of episodes that this upcoming season will be having and the associated episode run length of it has not yet been revealed by the makers of the series. The show will be released on November 4, 2022. Also, the series is primarily made in the Korean Language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Is Lookism Trailer Released?

The lookism trailer was released on 25th September 2022. The one-minute and nine-second-long trailer is officially released by Netflix in the Korean language. However, English subtitles are provided in the trailer. The trailer opens with the show’s main lead character Park Hyeong-Seok, recalling and saying that “Everyone would just laugh at me”, followed by several clips of him being subjected to bullying and his description of being a fat and not-so-good-looking boy.

It was revealed that he had no friends. The plot twist occurs when he finds himself completely changed and unrecognizable. After seeing himself in the mirror one night, he notices that he was a completely changed and different version of his usual self, more good-looking, handsome, taller, and slimmer with his other not-so-good-looking body lying right beside him asleep.

The updated version of Park Hyeong-Seok was portrayed as being quite famous and watched by the girls, being the talked about a boy in high school he has seen to be good in sports, looks, and everything else. It ended with the show’s Netflix release date which is November 4, 2022. The trailer looked remarkably interesting and promising, and the animation quality and the story look to be exceptionally good.

Read More:

Lockwood & Co. Release Date And Latest Update About Joe Cornish’s Netflix Series

Is Vinland Saga Season 2 Confirmed By Netflix?