Lockwood & Co. Release Date And Latest Update About Joe Cornish’s Netflix Series 

An incredibly interesting new supernatural series, Lockwood & Co is coming to Netflix on Jan 27, 2023, featuring an excellent ensemble of cast. Lockwood & Co. is said to be the next big Originals on Netflix which is entirely based on Jonathan Stroud’s adult novel under the same name. The forthcoming series is produced by Complete Fiction which is responsible for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

The TV series version of the novel is led by Bridgeton star Ruby Strokes. Initially, we learned about the adaptation back in 2020 when Netflix and Complete Fiction announced that they were going to work together on a show, which would be a reprisal version of the book series.

The series would be written, directed and executive produced by Joe Cornish. It was in Dec. 2020, that Netflix originally ordered the series for a show.

Series Lockwood & Co. Genres Action

Adventure

Drama

Horror

Mystery

Thriller Based on Lockwood & Co.

by Jonathan Stroud Written by Joe Cornish Stars Morven Christie

Luke Treadaway

Ruby Stokes Country of origin United Kingdom Language English Filming locations London, England, UK Production Company Complete Fiction Network Netflix Release date January 27, 2023

Along with Cornish, Ed Hime, Joy Wilkinson, and Kara Smith are also credited as writers. And also, William McGregor would join as a director of the show. As for executive producers, Rachel Prior, and Nira Park would serve along with Cornish.

Scroll down to learn more about Lockwood & Co’s release date, cast, plot, and more.

Lockwood & Co Release Date

Netflix’s Lockwood & Co Season 1 is now in the post-production stage and very recently, the release date for Lockwood & Co was announced. Fans expected the release sometime in late 2022, however, Lockwood & Co will be coming to you on Jan. 23, 2022.

When the streaming behemoth finally announced the release date, many were happy whereas others were disturbed by the thought that they will again have to wait for many more months.

Also Check:

Apart from the Lockwood & Co release date, we have more updates to pump you.

Where To Watch Lockwood & Co?

When we dub the series “Netflix’s Lockwood & Co” it becomes clear that the series will be released on Netflix. The British detective thriller series is said to release sometime before the end of 2022 on Netflix. Probably, it could either be in winter or summer. But it is more feasible to expect the release in summer. However, we still need to get confirmation from the creators as to when Lockwood & Co will come to Netflix.

Definitely, we know that Netflix wouldn’t buy the show if that isn’t worth so, the content of the series would be inventive and enthralling. Fans are already chomping at the bits and they are looking forward with bated breath.

Lockwood & Co. Cast

Lockwood & Co has plenty of books fans are excited to see what the creators have in store for them. Leading the cast is Brigerton actress Ruby Strokes. Scroll to learn the entire cast of Lockwood & Co.

Ruby Strokes as Lucy Carlyle

Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

Ali Hadji- Heshmati as Alex Rider

Ivonne Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade

Jack Banderia as Quill Kipps

Hailey Konadu as Flo Bones

Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman

Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

Rihanna Dorris as Kat Godwin

Rico Vina as Ned Shaw

Erin Ainsworth as Canary

Joseph Aston Grant as Passerby

Shalini Peiris as Coroner

Luke Goddard as Fittes Security Guard

Guy Robbins as Henchman 1

Jerry Black as Father

Sandra Huggett as Mrs. Carlyle

Jethro Skinner as Jack Carver

Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

Ben Crompton as Barns

Lockwood & Co. Teaser Trailer

If you ask us what the new update regarding Lockwood & Co is, we can say that it is none other than the teaser release. Netflix released a brand new teaser for Lockwood & Co on Oct. 26, 2022.

It startles the viewer with something that appears to be a woman-ghost in a white shade who is attacked by Lockwood when the creature comes to attack Lucy. She then gets stuck on the strain after being pushed by the spirit. Lockwood then slams the spirit with a fireball after keeping pace with his sword.

He turns the light spirit against him, trying to persuade it and every time it tries to pour itself on him, he is seen to dodge and save his life. Meanwhile, Lucy’s voice is heard from the background, yelling out his name aloud, LOCKWOOD!

Right when she was about to fall from the top of the stairs, he shows up and saves her like a heroic savior. He goes, “Did it touch you?” to which she replies, “Of course not. I’d be dead. There pops the title in bold letters, LOCKWOOD & CO.

After watching the teaser, viewers are drawn in for the ride. Are you all perplexed after watching the teaser? It actually ticks so many boxes from a viewer’s point of view. And Lockwood & Co will probably become a fan-favorite show once released.

The Plot Of Lockwood & Co

A few teenage ghost hunters scour the streets of London, engaging in the deadliest combat with the ghosts of the night. Amongst many adult agencies, one small start-up stands out as if they have certain principles and values other than that of the prevailing agencies and that small one is Lockwood & Co.

It is a company run by teenagers George Karim, Lucy Carlyle, and Anthony Lockwood. Free from financial limitations, the trio aim to alter the course of history forever, and on the way, they unleash a grand mystery.

The remaining specifics are kept under the wrap and the fans are waiting in bated breath.

Production Status Of Lockwood & Co

Back in May 2020, it was revealed that the crowd favorite Netflix was working with production company Complete Fiction to develop a TV series focusing on Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co book series. In December 2020, Netflix gave an order to the creators of Lockwood & Co to come up with an eight-episode series.

Little less than a year later, the filming for the Lockwood & Co began on July 5, 2021. The shoot for the entire season was wrapped on Mar. 15, 2022.

What Is The Episode Count?

With an approximate run time of 60 minutes, the inaugural season of Lockwood & Co is confirmed to have eight episodes. 1 hour long, eight episodes! Sounds like a good deal though.

Which Lockwood & Co books Is The Series Adapting?

In total, there are 5 Lockwood & Series and the first season will begin with the first novel of the book series titled The Streaming Staircase. However, it is still unclear how many books will be covered in one season.

If the creators are also thinking like us, then every single season will cover the events of each book, that way we can expect a total of 5 seasons as well.

Must Check: