After keeping the audience enthralled, CBC’s Survivor Season 43 released its fresh episode on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The brand new episode saw three tribes, Vesi, Coco, and Baka dissolve and join together before the merge. Let us check who was eliminated on Survivor Season 43 Episode 6.

The three teams participated in a unique challenge and while two of them managed to complete the task, one came crashing down, indicating that one of the team members got voted out prior to the crucial merge.

Mates of the Baka tribe did everything under their possession to vote out Elie Scott. Owen and Sami first wanted to push her out of the game as they found her a threat and even Gabler threw her under the bus accusing her of sneaking into her bag and personal belongings. Ultimately, in the end, they won as Elie Scott was eliminated from Survivor.

Until now, SurvivoSeason 43 has been tremendously interesting. While some contestants have already emerged as crowd favorites, others have been dubbed as being selfish and engaging in gameplay and mind games. The official synopsis of the recent episode read:

“The game (eventually) intensifies when the tribes meet one another at the same camp. Castaways must scramble and strategize before the council to avoid being the 6th one voted out.

The Survivor Season 43 Episode 6 began with the three tribes- Vesi, Baka, and Coco- getting a major mail that is potential enough to change the course of the game. The mail explained how each castaway had to meet one another as it was high time for all to merge.

“It’s the twelfth day and the game is about to change. Drop your buffs! You have got 10 minutes to collect your things. A boat awaits to take you to your new home.”

While many were excited to move in with the game rules, others became skeptical of merging as the previous two seasons were more than enough to learn that merging makes the game messier. They realized that the challenges were about to get more difficult and that they had to play better with stronger alliances and strategies so that they would ensure the safest position in the competition.

Ahead of the immunity challenge, players gathered to celebrate the forthcoming merge. Members including Owen and Noelle were seen discussing who still had advantages and who had lost the power of voting. Overall, they all seemed excited to see what the show had in store for them.

For the challenge, the cast members were said to be grouped into two, red and blue. They had to randomly pick their teams by drawing rocks containing colors. However, there would be a single grey rock, which meant that the person getting the grey rock would have to align with either of the teams that would probably seal his/her fate.

The Red team included James, Sami, Cody, James, and Owen and the Blue team consisted of Jesse, Jeanine, Ryan, Gabler, Karla, and Dwight. It was Noelle who got the grey rock and he ended up with the Blue team. While the Red team initially led the game, it was the Blue team who won the challenge with their teamwork and efficiency, making it easy for them to merge.

The winning team was then offered a well-deserved meal after which they chose each player from the other team that they wanted to stay in the game. It was at that time that Gabler accused Elie of looking into his bag, which eventually led to catering suspicions about her among others.

Meanwhile, the other tribes found the fracture of Baka and tried to use it as an advantage. And after returning to the camp, Elie realized what Gabler was doing behind her back and decided to confront him saying it wasn’t her who peeked into his bag.

Gabler mentioned it was Sami and Owen who passed the news and after Elie met them, they decided to vote out Elie as she was a threat and had a strong alliance with Jeanine. Eventually, Baka’s plan worked out and Elie received the majority of votes which was necessary to expel her from Survivor.

Season 43 of Survivor has urged the viewers to sit on the edge of their seats as it has been getting extremely interesting with every passing episode. Now, teams are now merged and the players will have to wear confidence and play intelligently to ensure their safety in Survivor to take home a grand sum of $1 million cash prize.

