Who is Demi Rose? Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, Net worth

Popular British model, and social media influencer, Demi Rose is a global ambassador of a women-centric website PrettyLittleThing. She came into the limelight in 2016 after she was rumored to be in a relationship with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. Demy Rose is a social media personality from England and so far, the model tycoon has collaborated with famous magazines like M! Magazine of Denmark, FHM Magazine, and Worldstar HipHop.

Demi Rose Biography

Demy Rose Mawby, commonly dubbed as Demi Rose was born on March 27, 1995, in Birmingham, England. Therefore, Demi Rose is now 26 and her zodiac sign is Aries. She belongs to the British and Columbian ethnicity.

Barrie Mawby, Demi Rose’s father, was a manager at a reputed bank who passed away in 2018 after suffering from cancer, and her mother, Christine Mawby also died in 2018 from a stomach infection. She was an NHS wheelchair advisor.

Demi Rose Height and Weight

So, how tall is Demi Rose? Demi Rose is 5’7” in feet and inches and 175 cm in centimeters. Apparently, she weighs about 52kg in kilograms and 114 lbs in pounds. Unlike the British-born girls, she has black hair and her eye color is no different.

Demi Rose Education

For her primary education, Demi Rose went to New Oscott Primary School and later she joined John Willmont School. As for her major, the beauty queen opted for a beauty and health course and attended Walsall College. After all her studies, Demi Rose settled in the US for work.

Demi Rose Career

Right after completing her education, Demi Rose moved to the United States where she began her career. Before working with Taz’s Angels, she was a lingerie model for a not-so-famous company. It was Angels that paved her way to success as the company employs various celebrities to visit clubs as their guests. Eventually, Demi Rose also received plenty of offers and she also worked with famous magazines like M! Magazine Denmark, FHM Magazine, and WorldStar HipHop.

But she actually started her journey as an influencer while she was a high school student after creating an account on Myspace, an American social networking service.

“In school, I was kind of popular on Myspace and that followed in Instagram as well. It was initially weird when people started to recognize me on the street, but I just got used to it,” she said in an interview while talking about her stardom.

When she was eighteen, she garnered traction after posting saucy snaps on her Instagram handle. ‘I posed for selfies and it just grew from 60,000 to 200,000 to 3.2 million now.”

In 2012, Demi Rose appeared in a movie titled End Time, and later in 2017, she was seen on the cover page of the immensely popular SIXTY6 magazine that too in the inaugural edition. Besides, she was a part of several music videos of famous artists like DJ Khaled and Chris Brown.

Demi Rose Personal Life

Since Demi Rose More is a social media personality, nothing can be kept under wraps. It was revealed a few years ago that she was in a relationship with the incredible rapper Tyga. After the split, she got involved in a romantic relationship with DJ Chris Martinez, who performed together with his brother DJ Stevie and they were together known as The Martinez Brothers. Currently, Demi Rose More is enjoying her life with her friends in the United States of America.

Demi Rose Net Worth

As of 2022, Demi Rose net worth is estimated to be nearly $5 million and most of her income is generated from her successful modeling career as well as a social media influencer. With the massive following on her social media accounts, it has been easier for her to grow. Around 14.4 million people follow her on Instagram, more than 653k on Twitter, and 556k on Facebook. This has been helping her tremendously in securing a promising career. The young lady has already made a fortune at an age of 27 and is still doing the best she can in the modeling industry. Her dedication is commendable and that is the key factor that has made her a perfect example of an influencer.

