QCP Arrest: Tik Tok Star QCP Arrested for a Felony

More than stating it as a misdemeanor Tik tok star QCP is allegedly arrested for a felony because of possessing a stolen rental van. QCP is deeply famous for his viral food tutorials and he defies the charge by saying that he was just really trying to help one of his friends and, now he got booked for a felony.

Tik Tok Star QCP Arrested

As per sources, QCP was arrested for felony possession of a bizarre stolen rental van. As soon as he was confronted by the police, he told them he rented this vehicle from one of his friends and when they ran the plates of the U-Haul they discovered that this vehicle was already reported as stolen.

The police said that this rented vehicle was reported stolen. It is because someone rented it and never tried to return it and by evading them for long, they ghosted the company. Soon after the police discovered that it is a clear case of a felony, they arrested QCP and released him from custody on $25,000 bail. When we take the case to a bit deeper level, it is not QCP who has a direct hand in this scam so he has not been charged, at least not yet. And QCP has no history with stolen cars or driving stolen cars so it will be unlikely to charge him with a crime since one of his friends is evading the charges still.

Who is QCP?

The original name of QCP is Gianluca Conte and he garnered significant followers and fans after he happened to post his scrumptious food videos on Tik Tok. QCP possesses 11.3 million followers and he is so fond of posting distinguishing videos related to food that he often posts umpteen content of his own and thereby creates delicious Italian dishes, including meatball subs, pizza, and numerous takes on pasta dishes.

The arrest wasn’t his fault indeed!

As per sources, the arrest and the behind-concealed facts later turned out to be a headache for the police since they discovered that QCP aka Gianluca Conte is innocent. Arrest related to QCP occurred in September 2022. But after the arrest on October 2022, after an investigation, they arrested Charlotte as a suspect in the case for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

The reported vehicle is in question! When the police dug a little deeper, they realized that it was QCP’s friend who rented this car and he ghosted the company by never returning the vehicle. Moreover, QCP had no absolute history with any sort of crime and he had never used any stolen cars before nor committed a felony.

A short description of what happened is, on a Friday, September 9, the law enforcement officers told QCP to pull over the car while he was driving. After that police ran the U-Haul’s plates, and they happened to discover that this vehicle had been reported as stolen. When QCP let to know about this scam, he was absolutely perplexed and he tried vehemently to prove his innocence.

Later the police decided to bail QCP because of his previous clean sheet but with a charge of $25,000. Apparently, the company that QCP’s friend had ghosted and had been evading for a long reported this missing of their vehicle long before.

But when everything falls into place, the police realized his innocence and they cleared the charges and the bail amount was remitted by his roommate who is responsible for all these dramas. Poor lad QCP, totally unknown of this dark fact, was trying to help one of his friends to move into a new place, unaware of the fact that the vehicle he borrowed is technically stolen.

The arrest really affected the equilibrium and a happy-go-lucky phase of their lives, including QCP’s fellow partner Bryce Hall who is also a Tik Toker. As they were planning for a staycation to Vegas and this arrested just unknowingly spoiled their mood to have a blast in Vegas. And his friend Bryce Hall posted “QCP got arrested right before Vegas. This is gonna be a trip #freeqcp”.

QCP overcoming the impediments!

QCP aka Gianluca Conte is an effervescent personality who doesn’t abide by any structure or rules and despite his recent arrest which first gave a foggy smoke-related impression to his character, and later turned to be an innocent, QCP is moving forward with his as-usual Tik Tok videos. But QCP hasn’t publicly addressed or discussed his arrest which gave him a negative remark on his character.

But in spite of it, without any hesitation, as nothing sort of happened way, QCP posted a recent video that was released for World Pasta Day on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. And QCP remained very active on his social media platforms.

Following his positive spirit, QCP has teamed up with his fellow handsome influencer Will Joyner for a cooking video with a Halloween-enthused spirit.