Is Jacob Sartorius Alive? Why is ‘Jacob Sartorius Dead’ Trending?

The death news of young singer Jacob Sartorius took the internet by storm. A rumor stating that the Musical.ly star had passed away in a tragic accident spread all over the internet for the past few days. The rumor got further reach on October 25, Tuesday and the hashtag Jacob Sartorius dead started trending on Twitter. Even though the news is all over the internet, it is safe to assume that the news is a fake one and that the young singer is live and about.

Is Jacob Sartorius Alive

The news about the death of the young star Jacob Sartorius gained a massive audience on Twitter. People began tweeting their doubts and thoughts about the issue. Many wondered why there was such a piece of news in the first place, even without confirmation from a credible source. The actor Jacob Sartorius has not yet responded to the news or given any comment regarding the current situation. It is also to be noted that there had been no confirmation from his family’s side or any of his representatives about the news that was spreading.

However, the news regarding the death of the singer Jacob Sartorius turned out to be fake as the singer was spotted making an announcement on his official Twitter page. The post read that “So dead I’m dropping a Halloween song tonight.” As the rumors spread on one side, multiple posts from Jacob Sartorius were spotted being uploaded to his account. After the news of releasing a song, Jacob Sartorius shared a picture with a caption that revealed the name of his new song. He also shared a picture which was the cover art for the song. He said that he drew the picture on the same day that he wrote the new song, which was about a year back. The name of his new song is Planet Lonely.

A while after he uploaded the post which revealed the details of his new song which is Planet Lonely, Jacob Sartorius also uploaded two pictures of himself. In the picture, Jacob Sartorius is seen wearing an all-black hoodie outfit with black shades too. The caption of the photo said that ‘that’s life on planet lonely.’ The ‘Sweatshirt’ singer looks all so cool, healthy, and very much alive in the photos. There are comments from fans that show their concern for the singer and the love they have for him.

Jacob Sartorius is not the only victim of such false death news. The internet is a place where any news, be it real or fake, can spread like wildfire. There had been news like this about many other celebrities earlier. Famous personalities like Will Smith, Tom Hanks, and Adam Sandler are a few to name, who had been the victims of death hoaxes on the internet. With clickbait and the ability of false information to gather an audience, people find spreading such false news an easy way to get popular, gain reach for their content, and also to gain more followers. The source which started the rumor about the singer is still unknown.

Must Read Diecast Vocalist Paul Stoddard Died

Kathy Hilton Net Worth- Is Kathy Hilton Married? Age, Husband, Children, And More

Who is Jacob Sartorius?

Jacob Sartorius is an American singer and internet personality. The rise to his fame was through the lip-sync videos that Jacob Sartorius posted on the virtual talent platform app Musical.ly. His videos went viral and gained him a million followers very easily. Today he is one of the biggest content creators on the app. The fame of Jacob Sartorius rose to even bigger heights after the release of his debut single which is titled ‘Sweatshirt’. The song found its place on the Hot 100 charts in the United States and in Canada.

Jacob Sartorius was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma but was raised by his adoptive parents in Reston, Virginia. Jacob Sartorius is a kid who has been a victim of bullying at his school. In some interviews, he has opened up about the traumas that he had gone through. He has said that he was even bullied for things like his ear and that he received threats from bullies on a daily basis. He had to stop his schooling while he was in the seventh grade owing to the harsh treatment.

The news of singer #JacobSartorius's death in a vehicle accident seems to be false as he announced that he was still alive. https://t.co/KMQJ2jmAIN — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) October 27, 2022

Jacob Sartorius also made headlines in 2018 when he was reported to be dating Milly Bobbie Brown. Milly, who is famous for her role as Eleven on one of Netflix’s most popular series The Stranger Things also confirmed this news. But the couple called it quits after two months of dating. Even though they were not together and the correct reason behind their breakup is not known, they assured their fans that the breakup was mutual and that they both were happy and were remaining friends.

Today, Jacob Sartorius is a very big name. With his hard work, he stood up to his personal challenges, and today Jacob Sartorius has a huge fan base with around 1.5 million followers on Twitter, over 23.8 million followers on Tik Tok and around 2 million subscribers for his YouTube channel.