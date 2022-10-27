Paul Stoddard is one of the richly talented and stupendous vocalists of the Boston metalcore stalwarts Diecast who has garnered hordes of fans across the globe and has left the world unexpectedly and pushed everyone into a bottomless pit of sorrow and shock.

His fellow friend and Diecast drummer, Dennis Pavia, shared this soul-crushing news with the world and he noted a touching note as a tribute to his ever-best buddy, his fallen friend, and bandmate. The note follows “ I am at a complete loss for words and absolutely crushed. You are a bandmate, a friend, and a brother a thousand band/tour memories and stories just went through my head in a fraction of a second as I am writing this. From recording to traveling all over the place, arguing to laughing hysterically, I am gonna miss you, RIP Paul”.

Who Was Paul Stoddard?

Paul Stoddard was one of the most handsomely talented vocalists of the Boston metalcore stalwarts Diecast member. He was so into music, and Paul Stoddard with his deep passion for music happened to meet the members of the band and he joined in 2003 with so many dreams to conquer. So Paul Stoddard joined the band by taking over the seat of the band’s previous vocalist Colin Schleifer.

After Paul Stoddard’s joined, the band decided to sign with Century Media Records. After their collaboration with century media records, the band released their third album which is titled Tearing Down Your Blue Skies. This was a hit when Paul Stoddard gave his voice to the song Rise and Oppose.

So the Boston metalcore community is in utmost grief at the sudden mind-writhing passing of one of their own. Indeed it was deeply challenging for Paul Stoddard to take over the place of the band’s leading vocalist original frontman Colin Schleifer. So having a great mountain to overcome Paul Stoddard with his strong passion met with success and his top-notch talent and capabilities to sing with amazing soulful soothing melodies also at the same time he could handle loud guttural yells with ease too. After the band got separated due to unknown reasons, at the beginning of 2021, negotiations were there to reunite the band.

Cause of Death Explained!

As per sources, no cause of death has been given. What really happened to this talented man is quite in the air. His friends or family have not been aware of any fatal health issues that Paul Stoddard would have been suffering with. Many details about his lifestyle or health issues are not available and not known to any of his acquaintances. The deteriorating health condition which was precisely unexpected as Paul Stoddard was not diagnosed with any serious health issues, suddenly got bedridden and this sad news was announced by his father Beverley Stoddard in the last week. Until his announcement, Paul Stoddard was in good health and what could have possibly happened to this sudden deterioration of his health is quite formidable.

Must Read Who is Amou Haji? ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies at 94

Who is Kodak Black Dating? Is Kodak Black And Monica Dating

But some reports even say that Paul Stoddard was admitted to the hospital in Miami because he was inexplicably retaining fluid. Only the news about his illness is not widely known, some of the media reported that Paul Stoddard was on a ventilator as he was completely fallen into a coma stage. Though his family and friends were not ready to accept his coma stage, they all harbored an indomitable hope that Paul Stoddard would fight back and retain his life. But things turned pretty nasty when Paul Stoddard’s kidney and heart stopped working and this resulted in his death. So as per some reports, the cause of the death of Paul Stoddard is due to physical illness which transformed him into a coma and later affected his internal organs.

Paul Stoddard and Diecast

Paul Stoddard after his joining the band in 2003, started to receive a wide range of accolades, and soon after that, the band released their fourth album named International Revolution. The album was released in 2006 and featured the song Fade Away. The song was well recognized and received positive comments and the band was preparing stringently for their fifth album. But it was often delayed after its initial start which was in 2012.

Paul Stoddard remained with the band until his final days on the earth he was a stickler for being an ardent member and he always had his vows that he kept so close until his death.

Paul Stoddard as per reports died on October 25, 2022, which was a massive backlash to his family and friends, especially to his beloved band.

Soul-Cushing Tributes are Overflowing

After the news of Paul Stoddard got circulated people across the globe including his friends, family, and relatives are paying their tributes to the deceased. This news was really a bitter pill to swallow and his brother Craig Stoddard, Jenn Barton, Alan Black, and James Greig all tweeted their heartfelt condolences.

Diecast vocalist Paul Stoddard has passed passed away. May he Rest in Peace https://t.co/elwOCWPnki pic.twitter.com/xnz8dDVMYp — revolvermag (@Revolvermag) October 25, 2022

Paul Stoddard was such a good man with impeccable talents and with his highly-mesmerizing voice he just managed to swoop into the lives of everyone who is a music lover. Heartbroken to hear this news, Paul Stoddard was indeed a true epitome of inspirational character. He strived really hard to become one of the best vocalists of Diecast and now within a blink of an eye, he left his vestiges, and family in bereavement and in a doleful state and flew.

