“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Announces Its Paramount+ Premiere Date

Criminal Minds: Evolution is an American television series that explored the genre of police procedural, thriller, crime drama, and mystery. The series is directed by Glenn Kershaw and is written by Christopher Barbour, Breen Frazier, and Erica Messer.

The executive producers of the series are Erica Messer, Breen Frazier, Christopher Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon, and the production companies that are involved in the making of the series are The Mark Gordan Company, ABS Signature, and CBS Studios, with distribution partners Paramount Global Distribution Group and Disney Platform Distribution.

What Is Criminal Minds: Evolution About?

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a continuation of the 2005 original series Criminal Minds, which concluded with its final season in 2020. The original series had fifteen seasons in total. The series was first announced in February of 2021, whereas the shooting of the series did not begin until August 2022.

The title of the series was officially announced in September 2022, and it was also revealed that the first season of the series is expected to have ten episodes.

The makers of the original series as well as the upcoming series also revealed that the main cast of the 2005 series would be returning for its revival, and some new characters would also be joining the series, who would have a vital role to play in the series.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Release Date

The upcoming American series Criminal Minds: Evolution is to be released on November 24, 2022, in the United States. The fans of the original series “Criminal Minds,” who have been waiting to watch the new series, will be able to stream the series on the online streaming platform Paramount+.

It has been revealed by the makers that the series will have its mid-season finale on December 15th and will return next year on January 9th. The series is expected to conclude with its season finale episode on February 9th.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Storyline?

The plot of the upcoming series “Criminal Minds: Evolution”, set during the Coronavirus pandemic, revolves around the lives of a few of the FBI’s criminal profiler team members, who face a threat from UnSub, who has developed a network of serial killers.

As everything goes back to normal, these criminal profilers solve the mystery and leave no stone unturned in finding the murderers and hunting them down one by one. Also, it will be interesting to see how the lives of each character have changed ever since the original series ended in 2020, and how they have been able to live through the pandemic while also having to face the threats constantly.

Where To Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution?

The audience will be able to watch the upcoming American series “Criminal Minds: Evolution” on the online streaming platform Paramount+. It is to be noted that only people who are subscribed to the same will be able to watch the series on the day of its release. Also, since Paramount+ is the distribution platform of the series, the series initially will only be available for the viewers to watch on the online streaming platform.

As of now, since the series is relatively new, it is not known on what other online streaming platform the series will be available for the audience to watch. Once the series is released, it may be available on different websites such as fmovies, dailymotion, etc.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Cast

The main cast of the upcoming American series “Criminal Minds: Evolution” includes

David Rossi (played by Joe Mantagna)

Emily Prentiss (played by Paget Brewster)

Jennifer Jareau (played by A.J. Cook)

Penelope Garcia (played by Kirsten Vangsness)

Tara Lewis (played by Alisha Tyler)

Luke Alvez (played by Adam Rodriguez)

Elias Voit (played by Zach Gilford)

Will LaMontagne Jr. (Played by Josh Stewart)

No new names for the cast members have been revealed by the makers of the series. However, it can be expected that many other cast members of the 2005 original series “Criminal Minds” might appear in the revival.

The Talk On Social Media

Since the reboot of the 2005 original series “Criminal Minds” is all set to be released on November 24, 2022, fans have been really excited about watching it and are eager to know more about the plot of the new series.

Although fans are really happy with the news of Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, and Paget Brewster returning to play the main leads in the upcoming series, they are also sad with the series’ alum Matthew Grey Gubler not being part of the reboot.

In an interview, Paget Brewster, when asked about Matthew not returning, revealed that “From 25 to 40, the guy was on one show, and that’s when we shot 22, 24 episodes a year. He was never able to go do other stuff, so I understand.

He wants to direct. He graduated from NYU to direct, and his first audition was for Criminal Minds”. Even though Matthew won’t return for the upcoming season of the reboot series, fans are hoping and praying that he joins the rest of the cast in the next season, if it happens.

Fans have also been expecting Matthew to himself reveal the reason why he is not in the reboot of the much-loved series, and also reveal whether or not he will reprise his role from the original series and will be joining the cast for future seasons.

What To Expect From Criminal Minds Evolution?

It is expected that the lives of the main leads from the original series “Criminal Minds” will be quite different than they were in the original series and that the BUA team is also expected to have some changes in the upcoming series.

It is speculated that Rossi would take Prentiss’s position and would become the unit chief of the team, which would not be an easy task following the tragedy he went through. Alvez, JJ, and Lewis are expected to work on several cases that would keep them up late at night.

Not much about the upcoming season has been revealed by the makers of the show. However, the new series is expected to unfold more drama than it did in its original series “Criminal Minds”. It will also be fun to watch who from the original series will be appearing in the reboot.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Episode Guide

The first season of the American series “Criminal Minds: Evolution”, all set to be released on November 24, 2022, is expected to have a total of ten episodes. The average running length of each episode is expected to be of about thirty-seven to fifty-five minutes.

The original language of the series is English, although the dubbed version of the show might also be available. The episode guide for the first season of the series “Criminal Minds: Evolution” is as follows:

Season 1, Episode 1: Just Getting Started

Season 1, Episode 2: Sicarius

Season 1, Episode 3: Moose

Season 1, Episode 4: Pay Per View

Season 1, Episode 5: Oedipus Wrecks

Season 1, Episode 6: True Conviction

Season 1, Episode 7: Pieces Of Me

Season 1, Episode 8: Pas De Deux

Season 1, Episode 9: To Be Announced

Season 1, Episode 10: To Be Announced

The season finale episode of the upcoming season of the new series is expected to air on February 9th, 2023. It is also to be noted that the upcoming series will have it’s mid season finale on December 15th, and the series will be back after a short break on the January 9th in the new year, 2023.

Is Criminal Minds: Evolution Trailer Out?

The trailer for the upcoming American series “Criminal Minds: Evolution” has not yet been released by the series makers. However, the first season of the reboot series of the 2005 original show “Criminal Minds” is all set to be released on November 24, 2022. In order to get more information about the upcoming series, keep a close watch on the official social media pages of the series.

