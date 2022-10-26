Who is Kodak Black Dating? Is Kodak Black And Monica Dating

Ever since the video of singer Monica Denise and Kodak Black singing in his car popped up on the internet, chances are high that the speculations of both of them dating might be true. The singer Monica Denise who just turned 42 on October 24 is reportedly rumored to be dating the 25-year-old rapper who has been through different controversies at a such young age and short career. There had been many instances where the singer and rapper had been spotted together but the recent video makes the speculations even stronger about them currently dating.

Is Kodak Black And Monica Dating

According to the video which has surfaced, the ‘Before You Walk Out of My Life’ singer was spotted along with the rapper in his car. In the video, at first, only Kodak Black is visible. He records himself singing along to the song ‘Get You’ by Daniel Caesar. After a short while, Denise pops up from behind him. She also starts to lip sync to the video and also dance. They both are seen happy and smiling. It seems that they enjoy each other’s company.

The interesting fact is that this was not the first time singer and the rapper was spotted together. The internet investigators have put together different scenarios where both of the artists were seen together, which adds to the speculated rumor. Recently Denise posted a photo which was captioned ‘On a date kinda nervous..’ She was seen stepping out of a Maybach in the photo. In another instance, Denise posted a picture where she was seen holding a Hermés Birkin handbag. The bag is reported to be of rare quality and is estimated to have a high market price. The photo was captioned with a thank you note along with the mention of Kodak Black’s Instagram account. It is quite easy to infer that it was Kodak Black who got the expensive bag for Denise.

Monica Denise is currently 45 years old and she is also a mother of three. The rapper is comparatively young, around 25 years old. Even though there had been no official confirmation from the part of both celebrities, fans have already assumed that they are together. The reactions to this duo are not as welcoming as one hopes to be. People are concerned about the pair and some have openly called the relationship ‘weird’.

While one fan tweeted, “Idk what nobody say Monica hanging with Kodak Black is weird as f***. Girl don’t leave him round yo kids !” another tweet said that “The most random s**t be having me convinced I’m in the matrix lol… Why tf is Monica in Kodak Black backseat???”

Originally named Bill Kahan Kapri, the rapper is better known by his stage name Kodak Black. Born on June 11, 1997, Kodak Black’s career is marked by commercial success along with never-ending controversies and legal issues. A turning point in Kodak Black’s career came when the famous Canadian rapper Drake posted a video of him dancing to one of Kodak Black’s song ‘Skrt’. Even though there were many objections from other rappers like Earl Sweatshirt, Kodak gained massive popularity and in the same month, he signed a deal with Atlantic Records.

With a very short span of music career, Kodak Black had been through numerous controversies and other legal issues. Just being 25 years of age, Black has been charged with many charges and also has served time in prison. Black had always made headlines for making different racist comments on different occasions. He has even stated that he did not like his complexion and that he hated women of his same complexion. Kodak was also involved in a sex scandal video that was posted on his Instagram account by himself. Later he posted on Twitter that if he could change he would have but he couldn’t. The incident happened in 2017 when he was only 20 years old.

Kodak Black & Monica Locked In? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jdJKylFq3x — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 25, 2022

Later in 2019, Black made headlines again for making controversial comments about Lauren London, who was the girlfriend of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Kodak Black has also faced legal charges for many issues. In the year 2015, Black was charged with robbery, false imprisonment of a child, and possession of cannabis. He also has faced serious charges like sexual assault and also marijuana possession. Kodak Black is a repeated offender who did not consider the consequences and after-effects of his actions. He has served time in jail multiple times for different offenses.

There is no doubt in saying that Kodak Black is a talented rapper. His debut album ‘ Painting Pictures’ reached the third spot on the billboard 200 charts. His songs like ‘Roll in Peace’, ‘Tunnel Vision’, and ‘No Flocking’ have been some of the biggest hits. Even though he was young, was very successful in what he did. But it is also true that he did what he did and that the concern that he was even involved in cases like sexual assaults makes fans question the choice made by Monica Denise.