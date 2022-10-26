Who is Amou Haji? ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ Dies at 94

Amou Haji, a man who didn’t shower for more than half of his life in fear of getting sick!

The Iranian loner, Amou Haji, who is dubbed as the “dirtiest man in the world” for not taking a shower for decades died at 94 on Sunday.

Amou Haji World’s Dirtiest Man Dies at 94

Amou Haji, who was a single man, known for not washing for more than half a century died in the village of Dejgah in the southern part of Fars. State media leaked the news on Tuesday. Reportedly, Haji was afraid of “getting sick” and that was the sole reason why he avoided showering for a long period of time. Locals have also stated that it was his emotional setbacks when he was young that prompted him not to bathe for the rest of his life.

For the first time in a few decades, Haji was exposed to water when the villagers took him to the washroom to get him a proper wash, informed IRNA news agency. As he professed, Haji got sick not long after the shower and on Sunday, he died.

Headlines are being made as “The world’s dirtiest man dies a month after his first bath,” or “Amou Haji, the dirtiest man in the world dies at 94, months after taking his first bath in 60 years.”

Although Haji isn’t survived by many family members, he was beloved by the villagers. They even made him a cinder block hut to stay in when he was seen sleeping in a hole in the ground. He was famed when a photograph of Haji went viral for smoking multiple cigarettes at a time. The photos include the one in which he was covered in soot and the other one where he was seen resting on the ground barefoot with a long grey beard surrounded by woods and rocks. His long nails were shaded in black as he held a rusted cup in his hands, looking away from the camera. It was this filthy look that forged the internet to mention his dirtiest man in the entire world.

Apparently, Amou Haji is an endearing nickname given to the elderly people in the village and is not his real name. Haji, popular for his matted hair and grime-covered skin, lived in isolation for most of his life.

It is said that the man would use a metal-plumping object to smoke animal waste. On top of that, people say that the man would eat rotten porcupine roadkill and that he would regularly drink five litres of water from a dirty pot. He usually abstained from eating or drinking anything fresh.

When the Tehran physicians analysed him back in 2021, they reported that he was healthy.

According to Iranian local media, a documentary film titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji” was released in 2013. The documentary has talked much about the elderly man, his suffering, and his life as a whole.

Now after the death of the world’s dirtiest man, the bizarre title is up for grabs. After the Iranian hermit, it is apparently Kailash “Kalau” Singh who might be the frontrunner for the honour. He is an Indian who hasn’t showered for more than 30 years as of 2022. In that case, it might have been nearly 5 decades, which is pretty close to Amou Haji.

Speaking of Singh, he told several media that he was abstaining from bathing and ultimately hygiene as he was considering it as an attempt to help the problems confronting the nation. However, the neighbours of the 63-year-old man claimed that he was pulling himself back from cleaning himself in hopes of having a son one day. Currently, he is the father of 7 beautiful daughters.

Kailash Singh is probably the smelliest man alive with 6-foot-long dirty dreadlocks. He said he was happier than anyone who washed their body every day. Kailash took a strong decision back in 1974. He also revealed that it was a priest who suggested not taking a shower in order to have a son. He was also asked to grow his hair. Now, after 38 years, Kailash Singh is termed the world’s smelliest man. After failed attempts, people are convinced that nothing other than having a baby boy would change his mind. But it is quite unlikely to father a baby at an age of 66 with a wife that is 60 years old.