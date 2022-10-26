Netflix’s The Good Nurse Release Date, Plot Cast, And Trailer!

“When I read the book, I realized that it wasn’t just another serial-killer movie,” said Lindholm told Vanity Fair. “It was a portrayal of a system that didn’t stop the serial killer, and the nurse who did.” Taking a fresh track from the typical movies which deal with serial killers, the highly anticipated movie ‘The Good Nurse’ is all set to start streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of the true crime book story of the same name which was written by Charles Graeber and released in 2013.

The Good Nurse Release Date

After much anticipation, it is confirmed that the movie The Good Nurse will be available for audiences to watch o both theatres and online movie streaming platforms. The 2022 movie ‘The Good Nurse’ is directed by Danish screenwriter and director Tobias Lindholm.

Tobias Lindholm is a famous movie director who is known for his works like The Commune, Another Round, and A Taste Of Hunger. He is also the receiver of many accolades including two European Film Awards, nine Robert Awards as well as nominations for the Academy Awards as well.

Movie ‘The Good Nurse’ has already been released in theatres on October 19, 2022. The movie is set to release through the online streaming platform Netflix on October 26, 2022. The first screening of the movie took place at the Toronto International Film Festival which was conducted in September 2022. Later the same year, the movie was also shown at the BFI London Film Festival On October 10, 2022.

Movie The Good Nurse Director Tobias Lindholm Stars



Eddie Redmayne

Dartel McRae

Denise Pillott Screenplay Krysty Wilson-Cairns Genres Biography

Thriller

Drama

Crime Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations New Jersey, USA Initial Release Date 11 September 2022 Production companies FilmNation Entertainment

Protozoa Pictures Official site Netflix Netflix The Good Nurse Release Date 26 October 2022

The Good Nurse Plot

Amy Loughren who is played by Jessica Chastain is a nurse working at an average hospital in New Jersey. She is a single mother who struggles so much in life to balance out her stressful job and the problems of being a single mother with less or no money. It was at that time that Amy gets diagnosed with a heart condition that could turn out to be fatal if she did not get a heart transplant in time.

Amy decides to keep it from her boss as she did not have the experience needed at the hospital in order to claim medical insurance to cover her treatment. The element of having a heart condition that could turn fatal if her heart rate goes high adds an extra element of thrill and anxiety to the movie. The Good Nurse release date for the online streaming platform Netflix is confirmed on October 26, 2022

Amy was so relieved when she met Charles Cullen who is played by Eddie Redmayne. He comes off as a very kind and caring person who shares a good bond with Amy. He becomes a friend who knows their secrets of Amy and who is kind enough to take care of her children for her. The situation starts to change when there are some suspicious deaths reported at the hospital.

As the cops start to investigate a bit deeper into the history of Mr. Cullen, there are faced with the disturbing work history of Mr. Cullen. The movie focuses on the adventure and struggles that Amy goes through to put an end to the killing spree.

Meet The Good Nurse Cast

The main attraction of the movie is the cast which features talented, Academy award winners for the lead roles. The character of Amy Loughren is played by Jessica Chastain who is known for her roles in Interstellar, The Martian, and It: Chapter 2. She won the Academy Award for best actress for the movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was also produced by her.

The next prominent role in the movie of the serial killer Charlie Cullen is played by Eddie Redmayne, who is also an Academy award winner. Best known for his work in the Fantastic Beast movie franchise, The Trail of Chicago, and The Danish Girl, he won the Oscar award for best actor for his performance in the movie The Theory of Everything where he portrayed the brilliant scientist Stephen Hawking.

Other prominent roles in the movie include that of the two detectives who are assigned to investigate the mysterious deaths of people at the hospital where Amy works. They are also the ones who break the suspicion about Charles Cullen to Amy.

The character of detectives is played by Nnamdi Asomugha who is an American actor/producer, who is also a former football cornerback, and Noah Emmerich, best known for his role in The Truman Show and Beautiful Girls. Actress Kim Dicken is also a part of the cast where she plays the role of the hospital’s risk officer. The Good Nurse release date for Netflix is confirmed.

The screenplay for the Tobias movie is written by Krysty Wilson – Cairns and the movie are produced by Darren Aronofsky, Scott Franklin, and Michael A Jackman. The movie was originally set to be distributed through Lionsgate but the rights were further sold to Netflix for around $25 million.

The Good Nurse Trailer

As mentioned above The Good Nurse release date on the Netflix platform announced. The two-minute – fifty-two-second trailer was released by Netflix on September 7, 2022. The overall mood of the trailer definitely gives what to expect from the movie.

The disclaimer that the movie is based on true events also sends a chill down the spine. The trailer features the main characters of the movie who are played by Academy Award-winning actor and actress Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

The featured events are more from the perspective of Amy who is the character played by Jessica. The trailer starts with a conversation between Amy and Charlie Cullen at a restaurant. Amy asks about his work to Charlie and he replies that he does not want to talk about work.

Amy suddenly asks him whether it was because what they say is true. Charlie gives Amy an intense look. The trailer then shows the events that led up to this conversation.

The past event shows how Charlie started working at the hospital and the two became good friends. Events start to take a turn as mysterious deaths due to irregular levels of insulin in the patient’s body started to occur at the hospital.

The officers who investigate the case start to suspect Charlie and reveal to Amy that he had worked at nine different hospitals and that there are many rumors associated with him regarding his work history. Amy talks with some of Charlie’s ex-colleagues and tries to find out more about him. She starts to get afraid of Charles and finally she plots with the police to get him arrested.

The trailer ends, leaving the viewer hanging. It keeps the person wondering what will eventually happen to Amy and Chalie. It gets the viewer hooked up on the story. The music and the cuts in the trailer prompt one to check out the movie.

