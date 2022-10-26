Ben Feigin Dead: Schitt’s Creek Executive Producer Was 47

The executive producer of Schitt’s Creek, Ben Feigin died Monday from pancreatic cancer. He was only 47.

A rep for the producer confirmed the news on Monday.

Feigin, the award-winning producer executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including the final season, which won a bunch of awards at the 2020 Emmy awards.

The CEO of Equation Unlimited LLC, a production company, Feigin has also won the prestigious Producers Guild Award exclusively for “Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy,” and was nominated both in 2019 and 2020.

Feigin financed the show that Equation Unlimited dubs as “non-traditional financing. In 2020, Schitt’s Creek was sold into syndication to Fox Stations, CW Plus, Comedy Central, and CBS, clearing more than 95% of territories. Very recently, Hulu is said to have made a deal requiring exclusive rights to the series in the US.

He was the mastermind behind the series’ pop-up immersive experience that sold all around the world in 2019. The show actually ran for a total of six seasons, from 2015 to 2020. Eugene Levy and Dan, the stars of Schitt’s Creek, also executive produced it along with Feigin.

Born in Silver Spring, Feigin graduated from the University of California. His career started with pioneering a live-streamed event featuring a lineup of big names in both the music and comedy world, which he set up in partnership with AOL. The famed producer is also known for his philanthropic and non-profit works including Gilda’s Club World Wide, Creative Alliance, StandUp2Cancer, and Lawrell Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective. After catering an international touring deal with LiveNation, he went on to executive produce Cheech & Chong which was reuniting after 25 long years. The producer played a key role in bringing back Cheech & Chong after a visible long hiatus.

Besides, Feigin also executive produced, “Cheech & Chong: Roasted,” starring Martha Stewart and Steve Carrell. Through creating the combination duo, he brokered their foremost merchandising and licensing deal as well, enabling them to embark on the next phase of their careers.

Feigin then slowly moved to Warner Bros, where he became the head of TV and forecast top rating series- on air like “ER,” and “Friends,” after bringing Michael Crighton, John Wells, and Steven Speilberg into Amblin Entertainment.

Before executive producing Schitt’s Creek, Feigin served in artist representation, completing his Willaim Morris Agent Trainee under the agency. Later, he joined UTA where he became the founding member of The Collective.

In 2006, Feigin joined Anonymous content and found the comedy and enterprise decisions there. That was a huge platform for a beginner like Feigin who got chances to represent filmmakers, authors, comedians, brands, and others.

On top of everything, he was a member of the Producers Guild of America, THe International Academy of Television Arts & Science, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, and the Academy of Television Arts and Science.

Feigin is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin, a UTA talent agent, and their daughter Ellie, 11. Reportedly, further services will take place on Oct. 27, Thursday at 12.30 pm at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills. Donations for Feigin can be made to StandUp2Cancer.

Jonathan Alan, the NFL player wrote on Twitter, “My first friend, Ben Feigin, died Monday. The world knew him as an Emmy-award-winning executive producer of Schitt’s Creek and a creative genius. I will never forget our countless one-on-one baseball games. His memory is a blessing.”

Meanwhile, Betsy Feigin tweeted, “My brother was a creative genius and the funniest person I knew. He lived an authentic life of integrity. I have lost my number one, almost twin, best friend. May his memory be a blessing.”

Another user wrote, “I first met Ben in 1998 at Handprint Entertainment and he was one of my favorite people there, though he would quickly move on to better things. That he would die in two weeks Adam of another devastating disease and far too young makes me really sad.”

“The industry would vanish if its people would resign from it one by one. Feigin was one potential man who had a bright future in the entertainment industry. But before eating the entire fruit, he had to leave for another world. Rest in Peace, Feigin,” a fan wrote.