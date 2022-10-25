The first Asian ever to hold the British Prime Minister’s office, Rishi Sunak has already made history. With his family heritage and roots in India, the Prime Minister-designate of the United Kingdom is also about to make another significant mark in the history of the country.

Rishi Sunak is to be the first British Prime Minister from an ethnic minority since Benjamin Disraeli. Benjamin Disraeli was a member and one of the prominent figures who played a central role in the development of the modern conservative party. The Prime Minister was of Jewish descent and served his term first in 1869 and the second between 1874 and 1880.

Rishi Sunak Proud Hindu Religion And What he’s Said About It

Benjamin Disraeli was the first and last person from an ethnic minority to hold the office of the British Prime Minister. Even though he was born to Jewish parents, Benjamin was a baptized Christian. It is after more than a century, 140 years to be exact that there had been a British Prime Minister who belonged to an ethnic minority. This makes Rishi Sunak the first British Prime Minister ever to not have a Christian background.

So if not Christian, what is the religion of the Prime Minister-designate?

Rishi Sunak is a person who follows the religion of Hinduism. With more than 1.2 billion followers around the world, Hinduism is the third-largest followed religion in the world. The religion has its traces of origin in India, where Hinduism is a major religion.

The teachings of the religion which is known as ‘Sanatana Dharma’ believes in the ideas of reincarnation and karma. Most of the people who practice this religion also try to be vegetarians in order to not harm other living animals. Most of the Hindu sacred texts are believed to be written centuries back by monks in Sanskrit, which is an ancient and classical language in India.

Interestingly, the family of Rishi Sunak has its roots in India. He is descended from a Hindu Punjabi family. Even though their Indian connection is evident, both parents of Rishi Sunak were not born in India but were born in the continent of Africa.

His father Yashvir Sunak was born in Kenya while his mother Usha Sunak was born in Tanganyika, which forms part of modern Tanzania. Later the family migrated to the UK, where Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton.

In 2015, when Rishi Sunak was elected the MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, he took his oaths at the House of Commons on Bhagavad Gita which is a sacred Hindu text. Also, the announcement of Rishi Sunak as the leader of the Conservative Party on Diwali. Diwali is a Hindu festival that is described as the festival of lights. It is celebrated to symbolize the victory of light over darkness which also implies the victory of good over evil. Diwali was celebrated on October 24 Monday, and as per his beliefs, Rishi Sunak also took part in the Diwali celebrations.

The traditional celebrations on Diwali involve lighting lamps around the house which is believed to bring good luck and fortune. Just as the traditional ways, Rishi Sanuk also lighted ceremonial diyas on the steps of 11 Downing Street when he was Chancellor back in 2020.

After lighting the lamps as part of his Diwali celebrations Rishi Sunak also talked about his faith and what it meant to him. To quote his words, “It gives me strength. It gives me purpose.” He added, “It’s part of Who I am.”

Rishi Sunak has pointed out that his rise in politics is proof of Britain’s diverse and accepting culture. “It was one of my proudest moments that I was able to do that on the steps of Downing Street. And it meant a lot to a lot of people, and it’s an amazing thing about our country” said Rishi Sunak after lighting the ceremonial lamps on the steps of 11 Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak was asked about his faith in the Tory leadership Contest which was held in the summer. In the event, Rishi Sunak came runner-up to the lost Prime Minister Liz Truss – who became the shortest serving Prime Minister of the UK, which only lasted just 44 days. Rishi Sunak replied o the question explaining that he was practicing Hinduism. He also added that they have raised their kids too in the same way.

Rishi Sunak Wife Akshata Murthy

The wife of Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy, is the daughter of wealthy Indian businessman Narayana Murthy. The couple together has brought up their two daughters as Hindus as well. Rishi Sunak has also mentioned that the family prays together and also has mentioned their family prayer day which is conducted every year.

Rishi says that on the day they cook lunch and serve it to the community. He says that the particular gesture is a very special part of how he was brought up and also has influenced the way in which he lives his life today.

