It was reported that a British radio host named Tim Gough passed away on Monday while he was hosting his regular breakfast show. Tim Bough used to work on GenX Radio Suffolk as a radio jockey where he used to host the popular morning show. Tim was around 55 years old and the reason behind his sudden demise is suspected to be a heart track. The radio station confirmed the news about the death of the famous radio jockey.

The post on Twitter by the radio station read, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother, and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIB buddy. X”

Tim Gough was not at the radio station when he passes away. Gough had a studio that was set up at his home in Langford, England. It was almost around 55 km from the radio station. Tim was broadcasting from his home studio during the unfortunate incident.

According to the reports from sources, after about an hour into the show, the music suddenly stopped and resumed after several minutes. It is suspected that the incident took place somewhat during 7:50 am on Monday.

According to the words of GenX Radio Suffolk’s managing director James Hazell, Tim was a very happy, loving, and warm person who was liked by everybody. The relationship between James and Tim Gough goes way back as he mentioned knowing the popular DJ personally for more than 30 years.

“To know Tim, personally, as I did very closely for 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy, who myself and my family loved dearly.”

Tim was not new to his job. He used to be a part of the radio industry since around 1986. Tim Bough started his career in radio and broadcasting at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell in 1986. GenX Radio Suffolk is a radio with a purpose. It is not an old radio station but a relatively new one. According to them, the motto behind their brand is to try and bring back the local, independent commercial radio to Suffolk.

James Hazell, the managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk has said that Tim Gough was an active member of the GenX Radio community right from the start. Even though Tim was retired after having been around the radio field from around the 80s, he was more than happy to come out of retirement for the growth and establishment of GenX Radio which aimed at bringing back the local, independent commercial radio to Suffolk.

The passing of Tim Gough has deeply affected the GenX Radio station very deeply as Tim was someone who has worked very hard for its success. According to the words of people from the radio station, Tim was a person who was hugely experienced and highly talented.

The daily morning show which was hosted by Tim Gough also had a huge fan following and was lied to by a lot of people. Stephen Foster, who now works at Radio Caroline used to work with Tim Gough in the mid-1980s. Foster was also a radio presenter and they both used to work together at Radio Orwell before Tim went on to work for Radio Suffolk.

According to the words of his former colleague Stephen Foster, the demise of Tim Gough has robbed Suffolk of its one of the nicest guys. Mr. Foster and Tim met when Tim was working behind the scenes of the Sunday afternoon sports show.

Foster recalls that they hit it off very easily and that the friendship and nonstop teasing continued till the last day they worked together. “He was a Norwich City fan, so the rivalry and humor were fierce,” says Foster about the amazing friendship and bond that he shared with the British radio presenter.

Many details about the radio presenter or his family are not known. Tim has a son but it is not clear if Tim was ever married or not. There are no known details about the wife of the demised radio presenter. Tim is survived by his mother, brother, and sister. The family has asked for their privacy to mourn the death of Tim Gough. Many people have come up with condolences about the sudden death of Tim Gough.

Many people like the radio presenter Jason King and broadcaster Amy Voce posted their condolence messages on Twitter. “Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was SO wonderful. I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio,” wrote Amy Voce while Hason King wrote “Heartbroken today. A phone call just after midday confirmed the news that none of us could have expected Tim Gough is no longer with us. A beautiful human, gentleman, and father. Sleep well my friend, it’s been a privilege to call you a friend.”

