Menu
Search
Search

Chloë Grace Moretz Reflects...

The Carrie and the Kick-Ass star, Chloe Grace Moretz, recently disclosed the darkness...

Who Is Ryan Grantham’s...

In the Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor, Ryan Grantham has been sentenced...

Who Is Maryka? About...

What are we getting to hear these days? Is Adam Levine cheating on...

Renowned American Jazz Organist...

Joey Defrancesco, the munificent Jazz Organist, saxophonist, and trumpeter of America died on...
HomeNewsTim Gough Death:...

Tim Gough Death: Suffolk Radio DJ Dies Live On Air During Breakfast Show!

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
Tim Gough Death Suffolk Radio DJ Dies Live On Air

It was reported that a British radio host named Tim Gough passed away on Monday while he was hosting his regular breakfast show. Tim Bough used to work on GenX Radio Suffolk as a radio jockey where he used to host the popular morning show. Tim was around 55 years old and the reason behind his sudden demise is suspected to be a heart track. The radio station confirmed the news about the death of the famous radio jockey. 

The post on Twitter by the radio station read, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother, and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIB buddy. X”

Tim Gough Death

Tim Gough was not at the radio station when he passes away. Gough had a studio that was set up at his home in Langford, England. It was almost around 55 km from the radio station. Tim was broadcasting from his home studio during the unfortunate incident.

According to the reports from sources, after about an hour into the show, the music suddenly stopped and resumed after several minutes. It is suspected that the incident took place somewhat during 7:50 am on Monday. 

According to the words of GenX Radio Suffolk’s managing director James Hazell, Tim was a very happy, loving, and warm person who was liked by everybody. The relationship between James and Tim Gough goes way back as he mentioned knowing the popular DJ personally for more than 30 years. 

“To know Tim, personally, as I did very closely for 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy, who myself and my family loved dearly.”

Tim was not new to his job. He used to be a part of the radio industry since around 1986. Tim Bough started his career in radio and broadcasting at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell in 1986. GenX Radio Suffolk is a radio with a purpose. It is not an old radio station but a relatively new one. According to them, the motto behind their brand is to try and bring back the local, independent commercial radio to Suffolk.

James Hazell, the managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk has said that Tim Gough was an active member of the GenX Radio community right from the start. Even though Tim was retired after having been around the radio field from around the 80s, he was more than happy to come out of retirement for the growth and establishment of GenX Radio which aimed at bringing back the local, independent commercial radio to Suffolk. 

The passing of Tim Gough has deeply affected the GenX Radio station very deeply as Tim was someone who has worked very hard for its success. According to the words of people from the radio station, Tim was a person who was hugely experienced and highly talented.

The daily morning show which was hosted by Tim Gough also had a huge fan following and was lied to by a lot of people. Stephen Foster, who now works at Radio Caroline used to work with Tim Gough in the mid-1980s. Foster was also a radio presenter and they both used to work together at Radio Orwell before Tim went on to work for Radio Suffolk. 

Tim Gough death

According to the words of his former colleague Stephen Foster, the demise of Tim Gough has robbed Suffolk of its one of the nicest guys. Mr. Foster and Tim met when Tim was working behind the scenes of the Sunday afternoon sports show.

Foster recalls that they hit it off very easily and that the friendship and nonstop teasing continued till the last day they worked together. “He was a Norwich City fan, so the rivalry and humor were fierce,” says Foster about the amazing friendship and bond that he shared with the British radio presenter. 

Many details about the radio presenter or his family are not known. Tim has a son but it is not clear if Tim was ever married or not. There are no known details about the wife of the demised radio presenter. Tim is survived by his mother, brother, and sister. The family has asked for their privacy to mourn the death of Tim Gough. Many people have come up with condolences about the sudden death of Tim Gough.

Many people like the radio presenter Jason King and broadcaster Amy Voce posted their condolence messages on Twitter.  “Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was SO wonderful. I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio,” wrote Amy Voce while Hason King wrote  “Heartbroken today. A phone call just after midday confirmed the news that none of us could have expected Tim Gough is no longer with us. A beautiful human, gentleman, and father. Sleep well my friend, it’s been a privilege to call you a friend.”

Read More:

How Did Andreas Frey Die? German Bodybuilder’s Cause Of Death!

Leslie Jordan Death: Will and Grace Actor and Queer Icon, Dies at 67

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

Continue reading

Linda Crystal -
News

Leslie Jordan Death: Will and Grace Actor and Queer Icon, Dies at 67

Leslie Jordan an Emmy Award winner who is one of the utterly amazing actors, comedians, and musicians died on Monday in a fatal car crash which left the world in utmost dolor and in shock. Leslie Jordan is best...
Linda Crystal -
News

How Did Andreas Frey Die? German Bodybuilder’s Cause Of Death!

Andreas Frey one of the most astounding and freakishly hot bodybuilders of all time has passed away at the age of forty-three and has left the entire bodybuilding world in utmost shock and dolor. Let us have a look...
Linda Crystal -
News

Who is Tim Burton Wife Lena Gieseke? Everthing You Need To Know.

Even though Lena Gieseke is a person who has worked hard in her career to reach where she is today, she has made headlines and comes into the limelight for being the wife of reputed director Tim Barton. Despite...

Stay Connected. Stay Informed

Explore Categories

Who we are

Head Quarters

  • 1622 Aspen Court
  • Boston,Massachusetts
  • 2108
  • United States
  • Telephone Number : 617-368-6084
  • Mobile Number : +18339612069
  • E-Mail : info@alphanewscall.com

About US

  • Alpha News Call is Massachusetts’ foremost entertainment news magazine. As the name suggests, we strive constantly to be the “alpha” or the “first” when it comes to breaking news stories in entertainment. With a dedicated and passionate crop of popular entertainment news journalists on our roster, we excel in bringing you interesting stories from the world of movies, TV shows, web series, games, music, celebrity gossip, and more.
Copyright © 2022 Alpha News Call | All Rights Reserved