Ram Setu Cast: Who Plays The Main Role In Ram Setu?

Ram Setu is a Bollywood movie that explores the genres of action and adventure. The movie is written by Abhishek Sharma, who is also the director of the movie. The cinematography of the movie is done by Aseem Mishra and is edited by Rameshwar S. Bhagat. The music for the movie is provided by Daniel B. George.

The producers of the movie include Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. The production companies that are involved in the making of the movie are Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Prime Video, and Lyca Productions, with Zee Studios as the distribution partner. The country of origin is India, with Hindi as the original language.

All About Ram Setu Movie

It was back in 2007 when Abhishek Sharma started working on the script of the movie, however, the movie was not announced until November 2020. In the year 2021, the cast of the movie was finalized with Nushrat Bharucha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Satyadev Kancharana joining the cast alongside Akshay Kumar.

The production and shooting of the movie were halted due to an increase in COVID-19 cases all over India, also affecting the cast and crew of the movie. Soon after that, the entire India was under lockdown during the second wave, which further delayed the shooting. The shooting was then supposed to start in September of 2021, however, it did not begin until October 2021.

The makers found it hard to find a location that was not affected by COVID restrictions and then decided to shoot the entire movie in Diu. By the end of January 2022, Akshay Kumar along with other cast members got done with the shoot of the movie.

Movie Ram Setu Creator Abhishek Sharma Genre Action

Adventure Ram Setu Cast Akshay Kumar

Jacqueline Fernandez

Nushrratt Bharuccha Country of origin India Language Hindi Release Date October 25, 2022

Ram Setu Release Date

The movie “Ram Setu” is all set to release on October 25th, 2022 on the occasion of Diwali. The movie will be available for the audience to watch in a cinema near their homes. It is also being reported that after a month of its release in theatres, the movie will be available for the audience to watch on Amazon Prime, for those who happen to miss it in theatres. The movie will be released on the same day in other parts of the world as well.

Ram Setu Plot

The plot of the Bollywood movie Ram Setu revolves around the life of an archeologist who interrogates whether the Ram Setu bridge, which was built years ago for Lord Ram with the help of the army of Hanuman (Vanara sena) in order to rescue his wife Sita from the King of Lanka, Ravana, is real or if it’s just a myth. Not much has been revealed about the plot of the movie.

Where To Watch Ram Setu

The audience will be able to watch the movie in the theatre from October 25, 2022, on the occasion of Diwali. Also, the people who happen to miss the movie in the cinema due to some reason will be able to watch it on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime after a month of its release in the theatre.

As of now, since the movie has not been released yet and is relatively new, it is not known what other online streaming platforms the movie will be available for the audience to watch. However, once the movie is released, it may be available to watch on different websites such as fmovies, Dailymotion, etc.

Must Read:

Beetlejuice 2 Release Date Confirmed Or Not?

Jesus Revolution Release Date Is Schedule For 2023!

Meet The Ram Setu Cast

The cast of the movie Ram Setu includes Akshay Kumar (essaying the role of Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha), Jacqueline Fernandez (essaying the role of Dr. Sandra Rebello), Nushrat Bharucha (essaying the role of Professor Gayatri Kulshrestha), Satyadev Kancharana (essaying the role of associate producer), Shubham Jaykar, Jeniffer Piccinato, Nassar, and Pravesh Rana.

As of now, no new members of the movie Ram Setu has been revealed by the makers of the movie.

Social Media Talk About Ram Setu

The movie Ram Setu has been the talk of the town for quite a long time, ever since it was announced back in November 2020. Recently, the official game based on the Action-adventure movie was released titled “Ram Setu: The Run”. The fans can download the game on their mobile phones as well as tablets. Akshay Kumar announced the game on his Twitter, saying “The mission is challenging. The action is endless…

Transform into Aryan Kulshreshtha, my avatar in #RamSetu: TheRun and be a part of the world of Ram Setu. The game will feature local multiplayer, split-screen multiplayer on the same device, leaderboards, and more. Whenever, any Akshay Kumar movie releases fans always have many opinions, and some people also troll him. Lately, due to his movie not doing well at the box office, Akshay Kumar has been the target of people lately.

What To Expect From Ram Setu?

The audience has a lot of expectations from Akshay Kumar’s Starrer movie Ram Setu. Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, the fans have gotten very excited to watch the movie when it releases on October 25, 2022, on the occasion of Diwali. Made on the budget of about 85 crores rupees, the movie is expected to collect a decent amount of money considering the hype of the movie and also it releasing on the occasion of Diwali, which gives people a good reason to watch it and spend some time with their families and loved ones.

Ram Setu Trailer

The trailer of the movie Ram Setu was released on October 11, 2022, on the official YouTube channel of Zee Studio. The trailer begins with a scene in a courtroom with the government asking for permission to demolish the iconic Ram Setu. Nassar, sends archeologist Akshay Kumar, to interrogate whether Ram Setu was a myth or real. Akshay Kumar explains why it is called history because “it thus happened”.

Throughout the trailer, Akshay Kumar sticks to his belief that Ram Setu is real, and goes on to explain that they have been sent to die on this mission. Nushrat Bharucha also appears in the trailer for a brief second and tells Akshay Kumar that it would be very impossible to find the Ram Setu. The trailer ends with Akshay Kumar coming out of the sea with a stone, thus proving that Ram Setu is real and is a vital part of the history of India.

At the end of the trailer, Akshay Kumar narrates that “there are millions of temples of Lord Ram around the world, but there is only one Ram Setu. The movie is all set to be released on October 25, 2022, in the theatres.

Read More:

Big Mouth Season 6 Release Date Revealed By Netflix!

Is The Wolf Pack Release Date Confirmed On Paramount+?