Andreas Frey one of the most astounding and freakishly hot bodybuilders of all time has passed away at the age of forty-three and has left the entire bodybuilding world in utmost shock and dolor. Let us have a look at what really happened to Andreas Frey.

Who Was Andreas Frey?

Andreas Frey was one of the strongest and most inspiring German bodybuilders who is also the owner of Frey Nutrition, one of the popular and highly recommended supplement brands. Born on the outskirts of Timisoara, Romania on October 20, 1979, he recently celebrated his 43rd birthday with his loving family and friends despite knowing the fact that death was at top of his head.

Andreas Frey at the age of six, with his family, decided to move to Germany. Because Andreas Frey’s grandmother was already living in Germany, the fundamental reason to move to a totally different country was because of it.

From a young age itself, Andreas Frey harbored a strong passion for bodybuilding and when he was fifteen he already started training as a first step toward achieving his goal. At the same age of fifteen, Andreas Frey entered his first competition, in which he achieved in finishing third place.

How Did Andreas Frey Die?

When we take this year into consideration, there have been many tragic deaths when we narrow it down to the bodybuilding community and now with a deep hole, another death of one among the prominent bodybuilder has been reported.

Just after reaching the age of forty-three and having the celebrations he just left the world by leaving his vestiges on earth. The sudden death of Andreas Frey has left the entire body-building community in utmost shock and bewilderment since forty-three is still a young and vibrant age.

It is also shocking that this early death occurs more often in athletes and many have come up with their deepest saddened condolences to his bereaving family and friends. But his legacy will continue to soar in the sky and will be a true and great inspiration to posterity.

Cause Of Death Explained!

Until now, the cause of death or more details about his sudden passing away is not revealed yet. But when we dig deeper, some reports said that he died peacefully in his sleep. What led to the sudden death and the pivotal reason for to have the unexpected departure is yet to be disclosed. It is also evident that Andreas Frey was suffering from a chest-related disease which really caused the derailing of his steep career. But he recuperated from all that and he was back to his pace with double energy. But what really happened during his sleep or anything further relating to the cause is undisclosed.

Freakishly Inspiring Andreas Frey At A Glance

Andreas Frey was indeed unlike any of the bodybuilders in the world because he decided to commence his training at the very young age of fifteen. And at the same age, he got a golden opportunity to take part in a competition which made him grab a Bronze medal this competition gave him a good start and massive exposure to the world.

From a very early age, he slowly began to build his career as no other bodybuilders have done and he was an effulgent star in the bodybuilding career in his early twenties.

From 1995 to 2007, Andreas Frey participated in numerous competitions and had a successful inspiring bodybuilding career in which he managed to compete with all his opponents from all over the world, with umpteen federations. During Andreas Frey’s amateur years, he garnered mind-blowing success with the IFBB and NABBA and that was a milestone in his career statics. But health issues came into Andreas Frey’s life without any invitation led to derailing his career, which was steep at that time because of his hard work.

During his prime youth in the twenties, Andreas Frey managed to overthrow every opponent who came his way in every possible competition and it was Lee Priest, one of the legends and greatest bodybuilders of all time defeated Andreas Frey. Lee Priest was the only intimidating foe of Andreas Frey during the competitions.

When things were going through a straight path, fate just decided to make a bump in the road. Just after things were looking amazing and better Andreas Frey unexpectedly had to suffer from a severe pec injury. This indeed nasty unexpected twist made him leave his passion behind and forced him to retire from the sport which was his everything. As per reports, Andreas Frey had participated in thirty-three bodybuilding competitions and has managed to win fifteen out of them.

But having a strong passion that was innate in their blood, Andreas Frey in spite of his retirement from the sport, did not lose love and his ardent support for the sport. But since he was not supposed to participate, he gradually turned his focus to helping each other out. At that time a new innovative idea sprouted and Andreas Frey decided to start his own supplement agency named ‘Frey Nutrition’ which was a great success. This line became very famous with a snap of fingers all over Germany and he again tasted victory after a fall.

Having his focus shifted to helping each other in bodybuilding Andreas Frey was a major figure in coaching some athletes.

