Akshata Murty Net Worth – How Rich Is Rishi Sunak Wife?

Akshata Murthy is a prolific fashion designer who is a British-based Indian businesswoman who is the daughter of a multi-billionaire and wife of the current British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Being one of the strongest pillars of strength Akshata Murty is the director of a venture capital firm named Catamaran Ventures. Akshata Murty and her spirit is engraved on every atom surrounded by her and she has carved out her own space in the world being a successful businesswoman rather than being only labelled as a wife or a daughter title.

Akshata Murty Net Worth

Being fabulously rich, Akshata Murty net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion which makes her wealthier significantly more than king Charles III. Her family having a successful techie life holds a turnover of 430 million in a year. Having spectacularly rich, Akshata Murty becomes one of the elegant richest women in Britain.

Akshata Murty Biography

Little is known about Akshata Narayan Murty and her family as they are so keen on keeping their family out of the public eye. Even Rishi Sunak husband of Akshata Murty said that they keep his family ‘busy and entertained. Akshata Murty is born on April 1980 to her parents N R Narayana Murty and to Sudha Murty. Her father is undeniably a billionaire and he was described by Time Magazine as “the father of the Indian IT Sector”. Akshata has a brother named Rohan Narayana Murty who works as an Indian Technical officer and is the founder of the Murty Classical Library of India. Akshata Murty is married to her love of life Rishi Sunak who is now the delegated-Prime Minister of U K and they both have two beautiful daughters named Krishna and Anoushka.

Akshata Murty Early Life

Akshata Narayan Murty was born in Hubli, India she was raised by her paternal grandparents since her parents were busy making their ship sail through high tides. Her mother, Sudha Murty was the person to have a shoulder to lean on and she also worked passionately to launch their technology company. Akshata’s mother Sudha Murty was highly regarded as the first female engineer to work for India’s then-massive car maker.

Amidst their busy life, Akshata and her brother Rohan moved to Mumbai for pursuing other dreams of their parents. Later Akshata Murty attended Baldwin Girls’ High School, in Bangalore. After her competition, Akshata Murty took the flight and attended Claremont McKenna College in California to study Economics and French. She is a master’s degree holder from Stanford University in Master of Business Administration and moreover, Akshata has a diploma too in clothes manufacturing which she got from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Akshata Murty Career Beginnings

Having very good academics, Akshata Murty always yearned for carving out a space for her own so that she could be known by her own name, not only under the identity of her father or her husband’s.

Akshata Murty in 2007 joined the Dutch cleantech firm Tendris under the designation of Marketing Director. This firm, Akshata Murty worked for around two years and she resigned from this firm in order to commence her own fashion firm. But soon after her establishing her dream fashion firm and she turned her graph into another venture named Catamaran Ventures, in which Akshata Murty is the director. The London branch was co-founded by her father and along with her husband Rishi Sunak they started to build an empire.

Before being elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament, Rishi Sunak transferred his shares to the company. But even after the establishment of her own venture she still holds her stake in Infosys and it is valued at 700 million as of the estimation in April 2022.

Along with these above-mentioned ventures, Akshata Murthy holds two shares in Jamie Oliver’s restaurant business, and also Wendy’s in India, including Koro Kids and Digme Fitness. Also, her brother Rohan Murty the founder of Murty Classical Library has co-founded Digme Fitness and Sorocco in which Akshata Murty serves as the director of the firm.

Also both Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty owns a manor named Kirby Sigston on the outskirts of the village near North Yokshire. Moreover, Akshata and her partner owns a mews house near Earl’s court which falls near the central London and also a flat near South Kensington. Other than these they owns a penthouse which is situated in California near Ocean Avenue.

Akshata Murty Personal Life

Akshata Murty holds Indian Citizenship as she was born and brought up on the outskirts of Delhi, Mumbai. Later when she moved to London to pursue her master degree, Akshata Murthy encountered Rishi Sunak and they fall for each other. In August 2009, with the blessings of their parents and family they tied the knot and now they are parents to two beautiful daughters.

As per reports, Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak has decided to move out of their present place to a newly invigorating place in West London. During the struggles Akshata Murty was the greatest pillar of strength. She was the supporter and criticizer of Rishi Sunak and now he has achieved his dream which became true.