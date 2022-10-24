Zuri Craig Car Accident: America’s GOT Talent Finalist in 2015 Died, Zuri Craig Death at 44

Zuri Craig best popular for his voice and style in the industry has died at the age of forty-four and this unexpected news has left the world in deep shock and in a doleful state.

Zuri Craig Death at 44

He was a man of fervent courageousness to withstand all the encumbrances that life has thrown on him and by conquering each step he just got defeated by the unexpected turn that life brought.

Who was Zuri Craig?

Zuri Craig was one of the enthralling performers and America’s Got Talent finalists who just within a snap of fingers became one of the resplendent performers alongside partner Jeffrey Lewis. Back in 2015, Zuri Craig made his debut in America’s Got Talent with his favorite singing buddy Jeffrey Lewis. They both with their stupendous voice made the judges and audience vow and they were up in the air with goosebumps. Moreover, Zuri Craig was an immensely talented American actor who is best remembered and widely acknowledged for his characters in Madea Gets a Job, Madea’s Big Happy Family.

Both Zuri Craig and Jeffrey Lewis took This is a man’s World by James Brown and within this single debut, Zuri Craig and his partner were the apples of the eye of everyone who witnessed the program. Later following this performance, they also achieved a golden Buzzer after their electrifying and appealing performance of I’m Goin’Down by Mary J Blige. Since their performance was undeniably mesmerizing they didn’t get the chance to take the price to their home, but they managed to hold the seat of fifth place in that season.

How Did Zuri Craig Die?

Much details about the passing of Zuri Craig are not quite in handy as the news circulating is strictly restricted by his mourning family. His bereaving family with a cataclysmic devastating hole in their heart said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Zuri Craig”. We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning”. His family left this note on his official ZoReMi entertainment page on Instagram. This is the only detail that we have now at present related to his death.

Cause of Death Explained!

Until we get a precise piece of news about the death of Zuri Craig we cannot jump into assumptions that he died of a car accident or in any other possible way. As an official Zuri Craig cause of death has yet to be revealed by the authorities it is impossible to make it through and so more information and facts related to his death are said to be ‘forthcoming’. As per sources, Zuri Craig was 44 years at the time of his death and yet the facts related to his death are undisclosed.

Many people across the globe met the post that his family shared with utmost condolences and well-wishes for his mourning family. One of the soul-crushing wishes was from Le Andria Johnson who is one of the Gospel singers and a great friend of Zuri Craig shared the loving care that she had for her fellow singer with “R I P my Love”.

Zuri Craig garnered recognition from his youtube covers in late 2009. Following in early 2010, Zuri Craig and his best singing buddy Jeffrey Lewis appeared in an Oprah.

The CraigLewsi Band duo

The CraigLewsi Band duo was one of the most popular and highly acclaimed duos and their performance at America’s Got Talent was indeed admirable later on they were really regarded for their duo partnership. This unexpected death of Zuri Craig has left everyone who loved him in an utter doleful state and everyone is trying their hard best to cope with this massive loss they had to bear forever in their heart.

The saddest part is the highly acclaimed and acknowledged duos had a program that was scheduled to perform at The King’s Fest in Georgia on October 30. A great opportunity and exposure were avidly waiting for this duo to explore after their admirable performance at America’s Got Talent. This tragedy would have never been anticipated by anyone who loved Zuri Craig and the upcoming event would be a great deal for both of them but fate had different plans and we are just mere dancers who play according to its whims and fancies.

Zuri Craig is also known for his collaboration with Tyler Perry and his musical plays include, Madea’s Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas. Zuri Craig was eventually flourishing in the realm and he was fervently trying to carve out his own space in it. He was a good-hearted man with umpteen desires and goals to achieve and he left everything behind and was defeated by death in the battle. Also, Zuri Craig produced a play named Soul Food Live which is scheduled to open on November 20, 2022, in Atlanta.