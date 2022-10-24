Even though Lena Gieseke is a person who has worked hard in her career to reach where she is today, she has made headlines and comes into the limelight for being the wife of reputed director Tim Barton. Despite being known by her husband’s name, Lena has made a place for herself in the industry as a successful artist and a special effects technician. Working on different projects and making her career, Lena is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million as of now. She is also famous for being a painter, intellectual, and embellishment specialist.

Lena Gieseke Early Life and Education

Lena Gieseke, better known by her first name Lena, was born in the city of Bremen in Germany. The 56-year-old visual effects technician was born on September 12, 1965. Many details about the earlier life of Lena Gieseke are not known or made public by her. Lena joined the Universität Koblenz-Landau, Campus Koblenz in 2004, from where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in computer graphics.

Being a promising student, Lena earned a DAAD scholarship which enabled her to study at the University of Georgia. She took up Artificial Intelligence to study at the university. In 2007, she was awarded a Masters of Fine Arts Degree in 3D computer animation. The latest academic achievement that Lena obtained was in the year 2018. In that year, Lena Obtained a Doctorate in Computer Science from the University of Stuttgart.

Lena Gieseke Career

Even though she started her professional career in 2005, it was the 2008 movie 1 ½ Knights – In Search of the Ravishing Princess Herzelinde, which gave Lena her needed break in her career as a visual effects artist. Even though the film was not well received among the critics, it made the debut effort of Lena successful, and the film also paved the way for her three-year-long career as a visual effects artist. She was also a part of the TV movie which was titled Die Jahrhundertlawine in the same year. Lena started her professional career by taking up a three-month internship at the Perpetual Motions in Athens where she held up the role of a 3D generalist. After her internship, Lena was hired to fill in for the same position at the company in 2006.

Lena continued in the same role for months until September 006. In December 2007, Lena moved to Los Angeles, California. There she joined Method in motion and worked as a part of a company until shd later moved back to Germany in 2008. In 2008, Lena started working at Scanline VFX in the German city of Munich where she was assigned the duty of a scripting and pipeline technical director and research and development. In the same ye Lena worked for the movie 1 ½ Knights – In Search of the Ravishing Princess Herzelinde and she proved her talent in the field.

The coming year. Lena Gieseke worked in three different films which added to the growth of her career. Among those three, the first movie was Vicky the Viking. Lena worked as an animation artist in research and development. The second film three, titled Berlin 26 also saw her as an animation artist in research and development.

Among the three films, it was the third film which is titled The American Epic Science fiction disaster film which came out in 2012, gave Lene Gieseke her long-awaited international recognition and this became one of the most notable films in her entire career. She was a part of Scanline VFX for three years and left the company. For a few months, Lena also worked as an application developer before leaving for her studies at the University of Stuttgart.

Lena Gieseke Personal Life and Relationships

Lena Gieseke got married to famous movie director Tim Burton on February 24, 1989. They both met during the filming of the Batman movie. Their relationship took off almost immediately and they both got married in England during the post-production of the movie. The marriage ceremony was a simple and intimate one that included only close friends and family.

Lena’s former husband Tim Burton is known for his craft in the genre of horror movies. Works like Vincent, Frankenweenie, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, and Beetlejuice made him an internationally recognized figure. Even though the marriage and the relationship were spontaneous, the marriage did not last more than three years. The reason for the divorce, according to Lena, was the complicated personality of the director. Tim is reported to have multiple affairs but it is a known fact that he is only married to two women in his life. After his divorce from Lena, he got married to Helena Bonham, with whom Tim fathered two children.

Lena Gieseke Net Worth

Her major source of income for Lena is her job as a technician and also a painter. As of 2022, as a result of her dedication and hard work, Lena is estimated to have a net worth of $2 million.