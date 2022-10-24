It is true that when the movie Harry Potter is mentioned, the picture of actors that comes to our mind are mainly Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Being the central characters in the movie, these three actors have made a serious impact on the fans. But the splendid cast of the movie also included many other brilliant child actors who grew up to be some of the best and most remembered actors and characters. Tom Felton, who is estimated to have a net worth of $30 million as of today is one such actor from the franchise.

Tom Felton’s ‘Harry Potter’ salary was $14 million for 31 minutes.

Even though the character played by Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy is a significant one in the movie, it is surprising to know that the duration or screen time of Tom Felton’s character is only 31 minutes in the entire film franchise. Comparing the screen time of other actors, Tom appears on screen less than 3% of the time. It is a known fact that the Harry Potter movie franchise is one the most successful ones in the recent past and that the actors were paid a fair amount as their salary for the film. According to sources, Tom Felton earned around $14 million for the role that he played in the movie. With the screen time just above half an hour, Tom was able to earn half the amount of his current total worth.

Tom Felton played the character of Hogwart’s mean bully Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter movies. Draco who joins the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the same year as Harry Potter and the others is portrayed as the main rival of Harry in the school. Originally Tom Felton auditioned for both the main roles of Harry Potter and also of Ronald Weasly but he eventually ended up playing Draco.

Draco comes from the Malfoy family who owes their support to the Dark Lord, who is the villain in the franchise. Draco belonged to the House Slytherin and just like his family and most of the other Slytherins, Draco believed that the art of magic should be taught only to members of certain families or in his words, the ‘pure-bloods’. Even though the character had a dark shade to it, Tom was also equally loved just like the rest of the main cast in the movie.

The real story of the actor and the huge amount that he made through the movie has been discussed by Tom Felton openly on different platforms. “I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes and typical teenage stuff,” said Tom in 2010 to Daily Mail about the way he spends his earnings. Tom Felton was just a teenager at that time and with such a huge amount of money, he did not have the knowledge or ideas as to how to spend his hard-earned money wisely. He says that he was very fond of cars and that too, BMWs mostly. Tom remembers the warning his mother gave him about spending money on cars and that he will eventually run out of money due to his fixation on luxury cars. Tom regrets his decision and admits that his mother was right.

While his co-stars found a sensible and much more cautious manner of spending the money, Tom was not ready to follow those steps. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title character of Harry Potter, deposited a major share of his income in the band, and actress Emma Watson, who played the character of Hermione Granger took a course to study different ways to manage her income. Not just that he spent the money without proper accounting, but Tom was even on the verge of a horrible debt.

The situation was so difficult that Tom recalled there were times when he practically owed a significant amount of money. “I had been working for eight years and all I had to show for it was this horrible debt. At one point we had the bailiff at the door,” recalls Tom in an interview. But with further caution and care, To was able to recover himself from the financial mess that he had created. The actor also revealed that he had spent about a year and a half with an accountant and has tried his best to understand things like VAT, DVD residuals, and other such things related to accounting and money management.

One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/eQA5v1YCm8 — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) October 14, 2022

After the Harry Potter movie, Tom Felton had appearances in some other movies too. One of the main roles of such a movie was the James Franco movie ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’. He was also a part of projects like The Apparition, Risen, Belle, In Secret, From the Rough, and many more. Tom Felton was also a part of Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. While checking out the social media accounts of Tom Felton, it is clear that even though it’s been years since the final movie of the Harry Potter franchise, Tom Felton is still a huge fan of the movie and his love for the movie and character still hasn’t changed a bit. It is a quality of his that gives him a special place among the audience even today.