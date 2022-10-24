Lopez Vs Lopez is an upcoming American television series exploring the genres of comedy and drama. The show marks the return of the famous comedian George Lopez. Lopez vs Lopez release date is November 4, 2022. The show is set to be released on the online streaming platform Peacock in association with NBC.

The production houses involved are Helford’s Mohawk Productions produces, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba, and 3 Arts. Universal Television. The original network of the show is NBC.

Further in this article, we will get to know about the Lopez Vs Lopez release date, plot, associated streaming platforms, what to expect from the upcoming season, cast members, spoilers, and much more.

About Lopez vs Lopez

The series’ main cast members include George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively. Lopez vs Lopez streaming will be done on the online streaming service Peacock.

The show was written by Wolfe. The executive producers of the show are Wolde, Helford, George Lopez, 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. The producer of the series is Mayan Lopez who will also be seen playing the role of Mayan in the upcoming series.

Lopez vs Lopez Release Date

Lopez vs Lopez release date is November 4, 2022. The show is set to be released on the online streaming platform Peacock in association with NBC. George Lopez is set to return to the big screen after 13 long years. The makers will be dropping new episodes of the show every Friday.

It is also expected that once after the series’ official release it will also be available to stream on other online streaming websites as well, but no official information has been released by the makers of the show.

Lopez vs Lopez Plot

The Lopez vs Lopez plot will be revolving around the show’s protagonists George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez. The series will be displaying a working-class family with a touch of dysfunction, the conflicting lives of a father and daughter, forming reconnection, and the pleasures, joys, and pains of life.

The father-daughter duo is set to hit the screens with some high-class comedy and mind-blowing jokes. The 61-year-old comedian George Lopez is set to make his grand comeback after his previously hit series called George Lopez but this time his daughter Mayan is all grown up with a child.

George will be seen living with Mayan and her son named Chance, giving off some very dysfunctional parenting advice to his daughter and throwing off some lighthearted wits to her boyfriend. The show will be a perfect blend of comedy, drama, love, and joy.

Where To Watch Lopez vs Lopez?

Lopez vs Lopez will be available to watch on the online streaming platform Peacock. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the series about its release or renewal for another season. The audience can watch the episodes of the previously released seasons of George Lopez on a few online streaming websites.

Who Is In The Lopez vs. Lopez Cast?

Lopez vs Lopez cast includes the show’s main two lead characters George Lopez (who will be played by George himself), who happens to be the top-class comedian. He was previously seen in the comedy show George Lopez which premiered from 2002 to 2007. The second main protagonist of the show is Mayan Lopez (who will be played by Mayan herself), who will be portrayed as George’s daughter.

The other cast members of the upcoming series include:

Selenis Leyva (who will be seen playing the role of Rosie)

Matt Shively (who will be seen playing the role of Quintin)

Laci Mosley (who will be seen playing the role of Brookie)

Kiran Deol (who will be seen playing the role of Dr. Pocha)

Brice Gonzalez (who will be seen playing the role of Chance)

The Talk On Social Media About Lopez vs Lopez

Fans are readily excited for the return of their favorite comedian George. NBC’s official Twitter account with the handle @nbc posted a Tweet about the upcoming show, the Tweet read, “#LopezVsLopez premieres next month, and it is about to get real.

Lopez knows best. ✨ Don't miss the series premiere of #LopezVsLopez Friday, November 4 on NBC and streaming on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/ryysPCuyv4 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) October 22, 2022

The #LopezVsLopez has been trending on Twitter and other social media sites. The released teaser and information about the upcoming episodes have created a buzz all over the internet. Fans are keeping high hopes for the show. Keeping in mind that George Lopez has previously managed to gain a lot of positive reviews for his 2002 released comedy show named “George Lopez”.

George has set a high bar for the upcoming series, and it is expected that it will also win the hearts of the audience. Fans are also waiting for the makers to release the show’s official trailer.

What To Expect From Lopez Vs Lopez?

The upcoming series Lopez Vs Lopez is expected to be filled with high-class funny references and jokes. The father-daughter duo will be seen living their lives handling the pain and happy moments simultaneously.

The show has been described as a working-class comedy and as revealed by the released teaser it will surely be filled with a lot of funny references and jokes. The show will feature George described as a once-estranged father who will be seen reconnecting with his daughter in a very dysfunctional and funny way, dealing with all the headaches and drama the father-daughter duo will be seen transforming their relationship into something meaningful.

George will be making a banging comeback and will be seen giving off some truly unconventional advice as to how to parent her son Chance (who will be played by Brice Gonzalez). He will also be throwing off some light-hearted wits and barbs at Mayan’s boyfriend. Mayan’s boyfriend will be called Quinten, as shown in the teaser.

George walks into Mayan’s room while she and her boyfriend Quintin were in the middle of an intimate moment. The audience will also get to witness Rosie who happens to be George’s Ex-wife who has not completely forgiven George, but the former couple will be portrayed to be on good terms. The upcoming episodes will be a mixture of the Lopez family drama, moments of laughter, and love.

Is Lopez vs Lopez Episode Guide Revealed?

The Lopez vs Lopez episode guide has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The series will be officially released on the online streaming platform Peacock. It is expected to be following a weekly release pattern, the show will not be dropping all its episodes in just one single go, it will be releasing its episodes every Friday.

The expected episode counts and average run length of each of the episodes have not yet been disclosed. The first episode will be released on November 4, 2022. Also, the series is primarily made in the English Language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Lopez vs Lopez Trailer

Lopez vs Lopez Trailer