Jesus Revolution is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of drama. The movie is directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle. The main cast members of the film are Joel Courtney, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Kelsey Grammer. The writers of the movie are Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. The producers are Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin, Josh Walsh, and Daryl Lefever.

The production company involved with the film is Kingdom Story Company. Lionsgate is the original distributor of the film. The United States is the country of origin with English as its original language. Further in this article, we will get to know about the Jesus Revolution release date, plot, associated streaming platforms, what to expect from the upcoming movie, cast members, spoilers, and much more.

When Is Jesus Revolution Coming Out?

Jesus Revolution release will be done on February 24, 2023, in theatres around the globe. The movie’s associated streaming platforms that will also be releasing the movie are not yet revealed by the makers of the film.

It is expected that once the film’s official theatrical release is done it will be available to stream online on various online streaming websites and platforms. Till then the audience will have to wait for the official announcement to be made by the directors of the film.

Jesus Revolution Release Date

Jesus Revolution release date is February 24, 2023. The movie will be distributed by Lionsgate throughout the world. As of now, no information has been provided by the makers of the film as to where the movie will be available to stream online. It is sure that the film will be having a theatrical release all over the globe.

Jesus Revolution Plot

Jesus Revolution plot revolves around the true incidents that led to the national spiritual awakening back in the early 1970s. The movie will also be displaying how the spiritual awakening originated within a group of hippies.

The story is primarily focused on a young man called Greg Laurie (who will be played by Joel Courtney) and his attempts to find a truly meaningful life back in the 1970s. Greg crosses paths with two other characters named Lonnie Frisbee and Pastor Chuck Smith.

Lonnie Frisbee is known to be defined as a charismatic and appealing Hippie who also happens to be a street preacher whereas the other man Pastor Chuck Smith is known to pastor who was seeking ways and methods to grow his falling church and he also did not have an exceptionally good opinion about the Hippies wandering the streets.

Even though having separate set of opinions and lifestyles the two men joins forces and draws a plan to save Pastor chuck’s church from falling by convincing hippies to come for sermons, which was in turn very shocking and strange to t the existing cultural norms and the other conservative people who were churchgoers.

With the passage of time, both sides come together, and this resulted in the start of a new movement in the 1970s. It was the rebirth and start of radical and newly flourished love which was then to be popularly known as the “Jesus Revolution”.

Where To Watch Jesus Revolution

The upcoming film based on true incidents is set to be released in theatres worldwide on February 24, 2023. After the film’s official theatrical release, it will also be released on a few online streaming services as well.

Jesus Revolution Cast: Who Will Be Appearing In This Movie?

Jesus Revolution cast includes the movie’s main characters which are:

• Kelsey Grammer (who will be seen playing the role of Chuck Smith)

• Joel Courtney (who will be seen playing the role of Greg Laurie)

• Jonathan Roumie (who will be seen playing the role of Lonnie Frisbee)

• DeVon Franklin (who will be seen playing the role of Josiah)

The few other cast members whose roles have not yet been revealed are Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Anna Grace Barlow, Nicholas Cirillo, Ally Ioannides, Julia Campbell, Nic Bishop, and Jolie Jenkins.

Social Media Talk About Jesus Revolution

Fans are eagerly waiting for this upcoming movie. The fact that the movie is based on true events has made it look much more interesting and promising to the audience. Also, the revealed trailer and storyline have managed to gain appreciation and interest. The official Twitter handle of the film is @JesusRevMovie and they recently posted a Tweet reading, “Watch the trailer for JESUS REVOLUTION now!

Inspired by a true movement that led to the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Only be in theaters in February 2023. #JesusRevolutionMovie” followed by the movie’s official trailer. The #JesusReviolutionMovie has been making rounds all over the different social media platforms and has created a buzz all over the internet.

What To Expect From Jesus Revolution?

The audience will witness three central characters named Greg Laurie (who will be played by Joel Courtney), who will be described as a young man trying to navigate through his adult life looking for meaningful answers back in 1970, the second character is Lonnie Frisbee (who will be played by Jonathan Roumie), and will be portrayed as a charming hippie and last but not the least Pastor Chuck Smith (who will be played by Kelsey Grammer), who happens to be a man having very little opinion about the wandering hippies and who was also trying to find a way to stop his church from falling down.

The audience will also be witnessing the true sequence of events that took place in history and how actually the popularly known revolution known as the Jesus Revolution came into play. How the hippies started attending the church sermons along with the daily churchgoers.

The audience will also be witnessing the true sequence of events that took place in history and how actually the popularly known revolution known as the Jesus Revolution came into play. How the hippies started attending the church sermons along with the daily churchgoers.

Jesus Revolution Trailer

The Jesus Revolution trailer was released on October 21, 2022. The two-minute and five-second-long trailer opens with the movie’s protagonist Greg Laurie riding a bicycle and talking to a girl. The trailer depicted the time of 1969 and showed a bunch of hippies rebelling against the old-fashioned authorities and Pastor Chuck discussing about these hippies need a bath. The other main characters of the film were also displayed, and Pastor Chuck and Lonnie Frisbee talk about how they can help each other.

The trailer displayed the sequence of events that led to the start of the Jesus Revolution as how the hippies started attending church services along with the usual churchgoers. The trailer had an incredibly happy vibe to it and looks very promising.

