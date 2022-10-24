Beetlejuice 2 is an American film to be directed by Tim Burton, the movie explores the genres of horror, comedy, and drama. Beetlejuice 2 release date has not yet been confirmed. According to a few sources the movie will be released in the year 2025.

Beetlejuice 2 Expected Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And More

It is a sequel to the original 1988 hit movie featuring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder of the name “Beetlejuice”.

This upcoming 2025 movie is expected to be written by Eric Lavery and produced by Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt’s production company. The movie is also expected to cast actors from the 1988 film including Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

The 1988 hit film spawned different offshoots including a series that was animated and ran from 1989 to 1991, a bunch of video games, and a Broadway musical that premiered in the year 2019 and is expected to reopen in April 2022.

The movie Beetlejuice is known to have had a lasting impact since its release and it is hard to believe there has not yet been a sequel to this incredibly famous movie before now.

Finally, after 30 years of attempted starts and stops, plans are finally moving forward for the sequel. Brad Pitt’s production company (Plan B Entertainment), has signed on to make our collection dreams come true by producing the sequel of the film.

What Will Beetlejuice 2 Be About?

After 34 long years of the beloved Tim Burton’s film Beetlejuice hitting the theatres, there have been talks about its upcoming sequel for a long time, but it never seems to have been concluded.

Winona Ryder has always shown interest in returning to the role of Lydia Deetz from day one whenever talks about the movie’s sequel were planned. She confirmed in one of her 2013’s interviews that she loves Lydia Deetz so much and that she was a huge part of Winona’s.

Also, she will be really interested in playing her role after 27 seven years. Ryder has always given the credit to Burton and the success of Beetlejuice for her own career, claiming that she gets recognized for her role even now.

Beetlejuice 2 streaming will be done on some or the other online streaming platform, no proper news regarding the chosen distributors has been revealed.

It is expected to be disclosed soon once the filming of the movie begins. Netflix, Amazon prime, Disney plus Hotstar, HBO Max, and Hulu, are a few of the renowned distributors that could take the broadcasting rights. However, apart from this, the movie will be released in theatres worldwide.

Beetlejuice 2 Expected Release Date

Beetlejuice 2 release date has not yet been confirmed. According to a few sources the movie will be released in the year 2025.

The official green light from the creators and the producers of the company has not happened yet, so there are no words as to when the release could be expected. It is rumored that the shooting for the sequel was supposed to start in the summer of 2022.

Beetlejuice 2 Plot

Beetlejuice 2 plot the upcoming movie will revolve around the film’s original storyline, featuring the main characters. Depicting the life of a deceased couple named Adam Maitland (previously played by Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (previously played by Geena Davis).

The couple were trying to navigate through the afterlife and were seen spooking the new owners of their house. Trying to force the Deetzes into leaving.

After failed attempts, the couple hired a self-proclaimed Bio-exorcist called Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton). Beetlejuice’s shenanigans turned out to be dangerous for both the families, the Maitland’s, and the Deetz’s and for Deetz’s daughter named Lydia (played by Winona Ryder).

Where To Watch Beetlejuice 2?

The upcoming Beetlejuice part 2 is still very much awaited, no information has surfaced regarding where the audience will be able to stream it, but it will be available to stream on different online streaming platforms available as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar plus and many others. The movie will also be released in the theatres.

1988 hit classic Beetlejuice is available to stream online on a variety of different platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.

Beetlejuice 2 Cast

Beetlejuice 2 cast ongoing rumors are that Winona Ryder will be seen reprising her role as Lydia Deetz along with Michael Keaton making a comeback for the legendary role of Beetlejuice, the self-proclaimed bio-exorcist.

Johnny Depp is also rumored to have been approached for a role in the upcoming sequel. His name has been appearing on the film’s google cast list alongside the confirmed cast members Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

It is not known whether the other stars from the 1988 film will be reprising their roles or not, it all depends on the direction of the sequel’s plot.

The Talk On Social Media About Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice 2 spoilers have stated that Johnny Depp will also be starring in the sequel.

However, there are no solid claims to back up the rumors, but the fans are really looking forward to knowing whether Johnny will be a part of the film or not.

Johnny was not actually a member of the 1988 Beetlejuice cast but according to the ongoing rumors Johnny has become some of the producer’s choices to be listed as the cast member of this beloved cult classics sequels.

What To Expect From Beetlejuice 2?

The movie is expected to be having a lot of action-packed comedy, with the comedic demon returning to the screen for an increased amount of fun and mischief than before.

The Maitland house is going to explode. It is expected that Beetlejuice will be seen traveling back to the mortal realm to seek comfort and only to discover that the Maitland house exploded and blown up due to some gas leak. Thus, leaving the main lead characters without a home to share their love.

The upcoming sequel will be trying to tell the heart-wrenching story of Beetlejuice as just another man trying to navigate through his life. It will again suggest the concept that a family is never truly ideal.

Beetlejuice 2 Episode Guide

Beetlejuice 2 will not be having an episode guide since it will not be a series. It will be a movie expected to have an average runtime of about one hour thirty minutes to two hours. The movie will be officially made in the English language, although it will have some different dubbed versions as well. No news regarding the show’s release date has been disclosed.

Beetlejuice 2 Trailer

The beetlejuice 2 trailer has not yet been released by the makers of the movie. Filming has not started for the sequel. It was expected to begin in the summer of 2022. There is no news regarding the complete casting of the show. A trailer could be expected as soon as the casting and filming dates are finalized before then the audience will have to wait for it.

